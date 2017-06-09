2018 Ford Flex Review
Pros & Cons
- Interior is spacious and versatile for cargo or passengers
- Outward visibility is excellent for such a large vehicle
- Turbocharged V6 engine has an abundance of power
- Standard second-row bench does not slide
- Advanced safety features have limited availability
- Difficulty using some controls
Which Flex does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.0 / 10
2018 Ford Flex models
The 2018 Ford Flex is a large crossover/wagon that can seat either six or seven passengers and is available in SE, SEL and Limited trim levels. The standard engine is a 3.5-liter V6 (287 horsepower, 254 pound-feet of torque) that is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is available for the SEL and Limited trims. The Limited trim is also eligible for a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (365 hp and 350 lb-ft) with standard all-wheel drive.
Standard feature highlights for the SE trim include 17-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, heated side mirrors, rear privacy glass, a keyless-entry keypad, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-way power driver seat (with manual recline), 60/40-split folding second-row seats with an auto-folding passenger side, 50/50-split folding third-row seats, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 4.2-inch central display screen, voice controls, and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player and a USB port.
The SEL adds 18-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, foglights, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control with manual rear controls, wood-appearance interior trim, heated front seats, a 10-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), a six-way power front passenger seat (with manual lumbar adjustment), and the Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, a second USB port and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The SEL trim is eligible for the 202A options package, which adds a power liftgate, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, power-adjustable pedals, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery (vinyl for the third row), a 110-volt household power outlet and an upgraded seven-speaker audio system.
The range-topping Limited trim includes all of the above plus 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED taillights, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, additional metallic exterior trim, upgraded wood interior trim, ambient interior lighting, a navigation system (optional on SEL) and a 12-speaker Sony premium audio system with HD radio. The Limited trim is eligible for the 301A package that adds an automatic parallel parking system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, a 10-way power front passenger seat, ventilated front seats and power-folding third-row seats.
Additional options are dependent on trim and include 20-inch wheels, roof rails, a tow package, a panoramic sunroof, black exterior and interior trim, upgraded leather upholstery and inflatable second-row outboard seat belts.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Ford Flex Limited Wagon (turbo 3.5L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Ford Flex has received some minor revisions, including the addition of the latest Sync 3 infotainment interface. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Flex, however.
Driving7.0
Comfort6.5
Interior7.5
Utility9.0
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.0 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|9.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Flex models:
- BLIS with Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns you if a car is lurking in your blind spot or approaching from the sides when backing up.
- Forward Collision Warning with Brake Support
- Warns you if a potential front collision is detected and applies the brakes if you don't act in time.
- MyKey
- Keeps teen drivers safer by restricting the top speed, limiting audio volume and disabling the stereo until the seat belt is buckled.
