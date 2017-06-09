  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2018 Ford Flex Review

Pros & Cons

  • Interior is spacious and versatile for cargo or passengers
  • Outward visibility is excellent for such a large vehicle
  • Turbocharged V6 engine has an abundance of power
  • Standard second-row bench does not slide
  • Advanced safety features have limited availability
  • Difficulty using some controls
Which Flex does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the SEL trim as an optimal middle ground both in terms of content and price. We also suggest the 202A options package for its added safety, convenience and luxury features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.0 / 10
The Ford Flex debuted back in 2009 and hasn't been fully redesigned since. In car years, the 2018 version of the Flex is right up against its "sell by" date. When it comes to interior design, quality and available features, the Flex trails newer crossover SUVs and minivans. But aged as it may be, the Flex remains one of our favorites because of its versatile layout. You can cram a lot of people and their stuff into it without breaking a sweat. The Flex is also available with a strong turbocharged V6, which provides plenty of power for highway passing or towing. If you're shopping for a three-row crossover, the Flex is still worth a look.

2018 Ford Flex models

The 2018 Ford Flex is a large crossover/wagon that can seat either six or seven passengers and is available in SE, SEL and Limited trim levels. The standard engine is a 3.5-liter V6 (287 horsepower, 254 pound-feet of torque) that is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is available for the SEL and Limited trims. The Limited trim is also eligible for a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (365 hp and 350 lb-ft) with standard all-wheel drive.

Standard feature highlights for the SE trim include 17-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, heated side mirrors, rear privacy glass, a keyless-entry keypad, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-way power driver seat (with manual recline), 60/40-split folding second-row seats with an auto-folding passenger side, 50/50-split folding third-row seats, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 4.2-inch central display screen, voice controls, and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player and a USB port.

The SEL adds 18-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, foglights, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control with manual rear controls, wood-appearance interior trim, heated front seats, a 10-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), a six-way power front passenger seat (with manual lumbar adjustment), and the Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, a second USB port and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The SEL trim is eligible for the 202A options package, which adds a power liftgate, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, power-adjustable pedals, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery (vinyl for the third row), a 110-volt household power outlet and an upgraded seven-speaker audio system.

The range-topping Limited trim includes all of the above plus 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED taillights, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, additional metallic exterior trim, upgraded wood interior trim, ambient interior lighting, a navigation system (optional on SEL) and a 12-speaker Sony premium audio system with HD radio. The Limited trim is eligible for the 301A package that adds an automatic parallel parking system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, a 10-way power front passenger seat, ventilated front seats and power-folding third-row seats.

Additional options are dependent on trim and include 20-inch wheels, roof rails, a tow package, a panoramic sunroof, black exterior and interior trim, upgraded leather upholstery and inflatable second-row outboard seat belts.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Ford Flex Limited Wagon (turbo 3.5L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Ford Flex has received some minor revisions, including the addition of the latest Sync 3 infotainment interface. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Flex, however.

Driving

7.0
Thanks to its optional 365-hp turbocharged V6 and all-wheel drive, the Flex has plenty of power and traction. We're less fond of the steering and braking, however. In general, the Flex isn't as enjoyable or easy to drive as some newer rivals.

Acceleration

8.0
When it comes to acceleration, the Flex is a solid performer, especially with the available EcoBoost V6. With that engine, the Flex hits 60 in 6.2 seconds, which is quicker than just about any other crossover or minivan.

Braking

7.0
The brake pedal has a long travel and little to no feel. The brakes are very effective, however. In our emergency brake test, the Flex stopped from 60 mph in a respectable 120 feet.

Steering

6.0
Like the brakes, the steering imparts little feel and feedback to the driver. This doesn't impact most routine driving situations, but the lack of feedback when the Flex is driven on unfamiliar winding roads can be disconcerting.

Handling

7.0
The Flex drives smaller than it looks because it doesn't lean as much as taller SUVs when you're going around turns. But it never feels nimble due to its long length, high weight, low-grip tires and occasional intrusive stability control system.

Drivability

6.0
The six-speed automatic is slow to shift up or down, and the V6 engine isn't particularly quick to rev. This powertrain is strong at full throttle but is less impressive in certain routine driving situations.

Comfort

6.5
It's not uncomfortable in any way, but the Flex is dated compared to more sophisticated rivals. Not only is the ride louder and busier than we expect, but seat comfort and quietness aren't up to par in the class anymore.

Seat comfort

6.5
The Flex's front-seat cushions are flat and featureless. Support for long-distance driving is lacking, and the short seat bottoms may not be comfortable for taller drivers. The second row has plenty of room to stretch out, and the third row is tolerable for average-height adults.

Ride comfort

6.5
Disappointingly, the Flex rides stiffly over small cracks, especially when fitted with the optional 20-inch wheels. There's more jostling of passengers when you're driving on uneven pavement compared to other crossovers.

Noise & vibration

6.0
There's some wind noise from the upright windshield and the mirrors, but the bigger culprits are the tires and the EcoBoost V6 engine's gravelly, gasping tone.

Interior

7.5
If space for stuff and easy access are your primary requirements, the Flex remains a great choice. There's plenty of room for rear passengers, too. But the usability of the interior is marred by aggravating touch-panel controls.

Ease of use

5.0
While other Fords now employ physical buttons, the older Flex retains the infuriating and oft-accidentally-hit touch-sensitive controls for climate and audio functions. Steering wheel buttons are difficult to use and poorly labeled.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The doors open wide, and there's no sill to step over, but high curbs will impede door opening. Seats are neither too high nor too low. Second-row access is equally easy, and getting to the third row isn't bad.

Roominess

6.5
There is plenty of head- and legroom, but the area to either side of the driver feels tight because of the wide center console and bulky door panels. Farther back, the second row feels positively expansive, and third-row passengers will be fine for a bit.

Visibility

8.5
Excellent forward visibility with a good sense of where the long hood ends. Rear visibility is enhanced with a camera, but even without it we'd feel comfortable backing this one up. Large side mirrors provide good coverage.

Quality

5.5
Our test car exhibited more squeaks, rattles and misaligned panels than we're used to seeing. Materials quality is just OK and is easily trumped by newer products, including some within Ford's own fleet.

Utility

9.0
If you can't fit all of your stuff into a Ford Flex, there's a good chance you have too much stuff. Some SUVs can carry more based on the spec sheet, but the Flex's boxy shape and flat load floor are great in real-world use.

Technology

If there's one area where the aging Ford Flex has remained up-to-date, it's the infotainment system. The Sync 3 system is significantly better than previous versions.

Audio & navigation

While the Explorer now employs physical buttons, the older Flex retains the infuriating and oft-accidentally-hit touch-sensitive controls for climate and audio functions. Steering wheel buttons are difficult to use and poorly labeled.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford Flex.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

We just bought our SECOND Flex
Susie,04/19/2018
SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
We have owned a Flex since 2012 (bought a ‘10 with 30k Miles on it.) That one has 140k on it now and we knew we wanted another one, and got an ‘18 on a whim because it was exactly what we wanted and the incentives and financing were great. We didn’t trade the old one. We are donating it to someone who can use it for many, many more worry free miles.
I loved it so much, I bought another one!
Dan,09/18/2018
SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I liked it in the beginning, now I love it. I really don't understand why Ford doesn't sell more of these. I believe it's because of a lack of advertising. I receive lots of comments from passengers that they agree with me. The ride is smooth and quiet. It feels like a substantial, high quality car. The engine is good, and the 6-speed transmission makes the power-train great. The engine feels bigger than it is because the transmission keeps the engine rpm right in the sweet spot of the power curve. The shifting is very precise. It never hunts or gets confused. I lean into the gas and it downshifts quickly and the acceleration is very good for merging, passing, etc. Let off the gas and it glides gets back into high gear for smooth and quiet cruising. There is A LOT of room inside for people or cargo. The back seat is plenty big for 3 full size adults with unbelievable leg room. I have three college kids and there aren't any complaints. Their friends get in and often comment on it being a nice car. Yes, college kids are telling me they like my car. Passengers in the back seat don't feel confined because lots of room and the seat is raised a few inches so it's easy to see over the front seat and out the windshield. I'm a do-it-yourselfer and make plenty of trips to Home Depot. 10-foot long boards fit. 30 bags of mulch fit. The patio table and 4 chairs fit. The snowblower fit. Everything in my kid's dorm room including the futon fit. Trust me, it's big. I used to drive a full size SUV and it was nice but felt kind of bulky because it weighed a lot more. I like the Flex better because it has just as much room and it's easier load and unload. The bumper is lower and all the seats fold flat to make a big boxy cargo area. I guess I've rambled enough. Take a serious look at a Flex.
Flex is very good vehicle, don't pass it up
limited2010,09/11/2018
SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This is a very good vehicle. Not just a good SUV, or crossover, or whatever. It is a very good vehicle. It is smooth, drives great, is extremely quiet, very comfortable, has tons of room, is easy to in or out of in any seating position, has great entertainment/technology features, connects immediately via Android phone, visibility is amazing, is surprisingly quick even without the ecoboost engine, and nimble on the road like a sports sedan, and looks great. Don't pass one of these vehicles up, look at one before you buy something else. UPDATE: still an amazing vehicle. No issues, and enjoy driving it. The amount of room inside is incredible. Even full size adults will fit comfortably in the middle and third row seating. Everyone that sits in back is amazed. UPDATE2: still amazing. No complaints. All is well.
We Love Our Flex
BoyMom,09/19/2017
SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Honestly we traded in our 2014 Flex for this 2018, while I do believe the dealer screwed us a bit on pricing, I feel that ford stepped up their game, sync is amazing now and the iPhone connection is just a dream. Feels great not as smooth as our old flex, not sure why, and Im not sure why they are stating that there is worse mileage now but controls I would say are great, I've always loved the turning radius and it still has it, as well as all of the room it has. Im not sure I agree with a lot of the experts review, but it did put a damper to my excitement of getting it, wish I had never looked. And the 12volt really should be standard
See all 7 reviews of the 2018 Ford Flex
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Ford Flex features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Flex models:

BLIS with Cross-Traffic Alert
Warns you if a car is lurking in your blind spot or approaching from the sides when backing up.
Forward Collision Warning with Brake Support
Warns you if a potential front collision is detected and applies the brakes if you don't act in time.
MyKey
Keeps teen drivers safer by restricting the top speed, limiting audio volume and disabling the stereo until the seat belt is buckled.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Ford Flex

Used 2018 Ford Flex Overview

The Used 2018 Ford Flex is offered in the following submodels: Flex Wagon. Available styles include SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ford Flex?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Ford Flex trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Ford Flex SEL is priced between $23,899 and$25,000 with odometer readings between 18842 and48568 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Flex Limited is priced between $24,475 and$24,475 with odometer readings between 57646 and57646 miles.

