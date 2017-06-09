I liked it in the beginning, now I love it. I really don't understand why Ford doesn't sell more of these. I believe it's because of a lack of advertising. I receive lots of comments from passengers that they agree with me. The ride is smooth and quiet. It feels like a substantial, high quality car. The engine is good, and the 6-speed transmission makes the power-train great. The engine feels bigger than it is because the transmission keeps the engine rpm right in the sweet spot of the power curve. The shifting is very precise. It never hunts or gets confused. I lean into the gas and it downshifts quickly and the acceleration is very good for merging, passing, etc. Let off the gas and it glides gets back into high gear for smooth and quiet cruising. There is A LOT of room inside for people or cargo. The back seat is plenty big for 3 full size adults with unbelievable leg room. I have three college kids and there aren't any complaints. Their friends get in and often comment on it being a nice car. Yes, college kids are telling me they like my car. Passengers in the back seat don't feel confined because lots of room and the seat is raised a few inches so it's easy to see over the front seat and out the windshield. I'm a do-it-yourselfer and make plenty of trips to Home Depot. 10-foot long boards fit. 30 bags of mulch fit. The patio table and 4 chairs fit. The snowblower fit. Everything in my kid's dorm room including the futon fit. Trust me, it's big. I used to drive a full size SUV and it was nice but felt kind of bulky because it weighed a lot more. I like the Flex better because it has just as much room and it's easier load and unload. The bumper is lower and all the seats fold flat to make a big boxy cargo area. I guess I've rambled enough. Take a serious look at a Flex.

