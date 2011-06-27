Used 2011 Ford Flex Consumer Reviews
We test drove everything, selected Ford Flex Limited
Our 2003 Yukon hit 140,000 and started to break down so we started looking for a 7 seater replacement. Couldn't face the stigma of a minivan so considered everything else in the $30-50k range. Reviewed and test drove many vehicles, including the new Yukon, Enclave/Acadia, Mercedes R/M, Lexus GX, Pilot, Highlander Hybrid and others. The Flex was not on our original shortlist and we only tried it because we had a spare hour last Saturday and dropped into the dealership. 2 test drives later and we ordered a fully loaded Limited from a nearby city. Love the car, the drive, 3 spacious rows, and the interior is like a business class aircraft cabin (great gadgets, dual DVD, fridge/freezer).
Better than what I had read
I am in my mid 60's, & have driven muscle cars, subarus (lots of them), suburbans and pickups. I live in the foothills west of Denver @ 8000 feet. So far this fall we have had about 20" of snow between two different snowfalls. Although our new flex (purchased in early september) is not a high profile car, and it does not have dedicated 4 wheel drive, it has handled what nature has thrown at it. (we have an avalanche for the deep snow). I LOVE this car, which is beyond my feelings about the many other cars I have owned. It has great torque, and acceleration. It has good gas mileage for its size (19 / 24 so far). And, it is much cooler than I expected (gets lots of thumbs up)
Ford Flex
This is a great car, dubbed "the Limo" because of its roominess and comfort. Feels safe in the road and especially in the winter on the snow and ice. Hauls well.
2011 Ford Flex California Review
With our 2001 Honda Odyssey mini van approaching 130K and on its third transmission, we set out to see what sort of new vehicle might fit our fancy. I have had my eye on the Flex for some time but we also looked hard at the Mazda CX9. For us, the Flex has the larger more comfortable cabin, a ridiculous amount of leg room in the second row, and the look of a poor man's Range Rover. The CX9 has super supportive seating as well as a sporty ride and engine. But the Flex has a uniqueness about it that nothing else compares to. And, if you can still secure a 2011 with the hefty rebates, you will have a vehicle that pound for pound surpasses anything else.
Ford's keep getting better
i have either driven trucks or SUVs for the last 18 years, all Fords, and this is the best of the bunch. Spacious, comfortable, fairly fast, the kid's love it, the wife loves it, I love it! Handles like a much smaller car, with luxury car quietness and ride. I can safely say that this car was more than I expected.
