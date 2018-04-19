Used 2018 Ford Flex for Sale Near Me

Joe Myers Ford - Houston / Texas

ONE OWNER, Flex SE. CARFAX One-Owner.Certified. Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $100* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* 172 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateClean CARFAX.Odometer is 27985 miles below market average!Oxford White 2018 Ford Flex SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: 2FMGK5B87JBA12828

Stock: TJBA12828

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-06-2020