Used 2018 Ford Flex for Sale Near Me

2018 Ford Flex SE9,816 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,996
Joe Myers Ford - Houston / Texas
ONE OWNER, Flex SE. CARFAX One-Owner.Certified. Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $100* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* 172 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateClean CARFAX.Odometer is 27985 miles below market average!Oxford White 2018 Ford Flex SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCTAt Joe Myers Ford-Lincoln we take great pride in rigorously inspecting each vehicle and bringing them current with all of their manufacturers scheduled maintenance. We also take pride in having the cleanest cars, trucks and SUVs in Houston, as a matter of fact, almost all of our vehicles come with new tires. We invite you to come check them out yourself and discover the Joe Myers Ford-Lincoln difference, where our salesmen aren't paid on commission but rather on whether you are satisfied customer..***The E-price exclude adds and you must finance with Joe Myers Ford*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5B87JBA12828
Stock: TJBA12828
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 46,439 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,897
Corpus Christi DriveTime - Corpus Christi / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5D87JBA07206
Stock: 1380051722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,705 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,000$2,907 Below Market
Zeck Ford - Leavenworth / Kansas
***One Owner/Clean Carfax*** ***Navigation*** ***Heated Leather Seats*** ***Blind Spot Monitoring*** ***Power Liftgate*** ***Rear Parking Sensors*** ***Rear View Camera*** ***Bluetooth*** ***Satellite Radio*** ***Sync3 Voice Activation With Touch Screen*** ***Tow Package*** ***Equipment Group 202A*** This is a one owner 2018 Ford Flex SEL with a clean Carfax. It's equipped with a 3.5L V6, heated leather seats, navigation, rear view camera, blind spot monitoring, power liftgate, rear parking sensors, power seats with driver's memory seat, remote start, push button start, dual zone climate control, Sync 3 voice activation with 8" touch screen, bluetooth, power windows and locks, cruise control, mp3 capable cd player, steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, 18" aluminum wheels and more.Live far away? Shipping available anywhere in the U.S.!! 15 minutes from KCI airport. We will transfer this from our Kansas City location to our Oklahoma City location with a $299 transfer fee. To see how easy it is to do business at Zeck Ford, call or text Nicole Frederick at 913..705..0482!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C83JBA01372
Stock: F29606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 30,335 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$21,488$4,173 Below Market
Chillicothe Ford Lincoln - Chillicothe / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C85JBA19916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,365 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$20,995$4,084 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Missoula - Missoula / Montana
LOW MILES - 35,365! REDUCED FROM $26,450!, PRICED TO MOVE $6,000 below Kelley Blue Book! Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com's review says "The Flex drives smaller than it looks because it doesn't lean as much as taller SUVs when you're going around turns.". AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Was $26,450. This Flex is priced $6,000 below Kelley Blue Book. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $26,000*. VISIT US TODAY: At Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Missoula we offer a great selection of second hand cars, used pickups and pre-owned SUVs from today's leading manufacturers. Come see us today and experience a long term staff full of hard workers that will show you a fantastic selection of new and used vehicles. All with the best prices and financing around. And customer service that will have you telling your friends and family that Missoula Chrysler Jeep Dodge is the ONLY place to shop. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C80JBA17006
Stock: 36604P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 33,974 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFive Star Dealer
$24,499$2,507 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3072 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6D81JBA01119
Stock: O308902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 75,394 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,491$3,363 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Tri-Cities - Kennewick / Washington
REDUCED FROM $24,991!, PRICED TO MOVE $6,000 below Kelley Blue Book! CARFAX 1-Owner. Heated Seats, Third Row Seat, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Heated Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: WHEELS: 18" SPARKLE SILVER-PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD). EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com's review says "The Flex drives smaller than it looks because it doesn't lean as much as taller SUVs when you're going around turns.". A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $24,991. This Flex is priced $6,000 below Kelley Blue Book. WHY BUY FROM US: You might know us as a popular Dodge, RAM, Jeep and Chrysler dealership, serving the greater Tri-Cities area. We are. But, that's not all we are. We're your neighbors with a vested interest in keeping you safe and confident while you're on the road. That's why we choose to sell new Dodge, RAM, Jeep and Chrysler and used car models. It's also why we offer first-rate service. We hope to have the pleasure of meeting you soon. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C85JBA16059
Stock: JBA16059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-06-2020
- 64,427 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,000$2,483 Below Market
Olathe Ford Lincoln - Olathe / Kansas
2018 Ford Flex SEL White Gold Metallic AWD NO ACCIDENTS, Equipment Group 200A, 3.65 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Cloth Heated Front Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Equipment Group 200A.With Market Value Pricing you'll find our competitive market-based price on every new vehicle upfront. No games. No hassles. Just real prices! ..... Call our Internet Specialists to schedule a test drive! (913) 782-0881. Olathe Ford Lincoln is Home to the World's Happiest
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C80JBA06992
Stock: B4209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 60,815 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,626$2,496 Below Market
University Ford - Durham / North Carolina
ONLY AT THE ALL NEW UNIVERSITY FORD IN DURHAM, CALL US AT 919-629-9844!! Offering this 2018 Ford Flex White SEL with the following options:CARFAX One-Owner.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Here at University Ford we offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you: 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Give us a call at 919-629-9844 to check availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C86JBA02371
Stock: P37769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 59,644 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,788
Allen Honda - College Station / Texas
CLEAN CARFAX.2018 Ford Flex Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT Shadow BlackAfter listening to our customers concerns when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle we decided to take action! BLUE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED! Every used car will come with a 12 month 12,000 mile comprehensive warranty that covers much more that just the engine and transmission. As well each vehicle will come with a copy of repairs made, a copy of the 172 multipoint inspection, 2 sets of keys and a full tank of gas. No Skimping at Allen Honda, you have spoke and we listened. Come experience the difference at Allen Honda and see where our pre-owned are a step ahead of the rest! Our team of experts is available to guide you through this process with ease in a welcoming and simple environment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5D82JBA02639
Stock: UA02639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,626 miles
$18,994
DeMontrond Hyundai - Texas City / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C80JBA13236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,300$3,528 Below Market
Conroy Motors - Java Center / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C8XJBA04804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,037 miles
$21,990$3,339 Below Market
Granite City Motor Car - St Joseph / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C87JBA06990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,998$2,747 Below Market
Duplessis Buick GMC - Gonzales / Louisiana
Navigation, leather, clean CarFax! This one-owner 2018 Ford Flex SEL features a 3.5L V6 engine , front wheel drive, remote start, all power equipment, leather, heated front seats, sunroof, Wi-Fi hotspot, Sync system with navigation , Bluetooth, AM-FM-XM radio, CD/mp3 player with aux input and USB port, multi-zone air conditioning, rear camera and rear park assist, security system and more! Come on in for a test drive today or call for details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C88JBA12299
Stock: 3-2076A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 3,276 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,000
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Gray 2018 Ford Flex Limited branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +3RD ROW +NAVIGATION +SONY SOUND SYSTEM +HEATED/COOLED SEATS +ALL WHEEL DRIVE +BACKUP CAMERA +SUNROOF +LEATHER INTERIOR +BLUETOOTH +PADDLE SHIFTERS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership. Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DT4JBA22096
Stock: YA22096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 14,526 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,000
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Odometer is 11902 miles below market average! Charcoal 2018 Ford Flex SEL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C87JBA16974
Stock: YA16974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 23,567 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,900
Saw Mill Auto - Yonkers / New York
This 2018 Ford Flex 4dr Limited EcoBoost AWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Michael Maratto at 914-968-0066 or mikem@sawmillautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DT1JBA06907
Stock: H5555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- certified
2018 Ford Flex SEL10,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,500$2,698 Below Market
Hennessy Ford Lincoln - Atlanta / Georgia
2018 Ford Flex SEL **7-Year/100,00 Mile Ford Certified Warranty!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Exceptionally Low Miles!**, **Large selection of service loaners available*, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details**, AWD, Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Equipment Group 202A, Exterior Mirrors w/Security Approach Lamps, Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Memory Driver's Seat & Exterior Mirrors, Monochromatic Roof, Multi-Panel Vista Roof, Navigation System, Power Converter 110V Outlet, Power Liftgate, Premium 7-Speaker Audio System, Wheels: 20" Bright-Painted Aluminum.Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Vehicle History* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance* 172 Point Inspection* Transferable WarrantyThis Certified Pre-Owned Ford comes with a 7-Year/100,000 mile warranty backed by Ford Motor Company and honored at all Ford dealerships nationwide! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 172 point inspection by a team of Ford Factory-Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This vehicle has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Ford Parts and includes a 24/7 Roadside Assistance!Welcome to Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta! Our brand new 110,000 square foot facility is located just inside the perimeter on Peachtree Industrial Blvd in Chamblee. Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta is the premiur Ford dealership in Atlanta for all of your automotive needs. We offer a tremendous selection of New & Pre-Owned Ford/Lincoln product, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are leading the way with Real-Time Market based Pricing that yields you the absolute best values on every car and truck we offer. We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 10 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help! Since opening our doors, we have committed to offering the lowest prices on the widest selection of new and used Cars and Trucks in the Atlanta, Buckhead, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Winder, Decatur, Stone Mountain, Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Tucker, Loganville, Commerce, Hoschton, Braselton, Marietta, Athens, Buford, Cumming, Duluth, Norcross, Snellville, Lawrenceville, Doraville, Chamblee areas Gwinnett, Fulton, Forsyth, Dekalb, Banks, Clayton, Jackson, Hall, and all surrounding counties . Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta takes pride in standing above the competition with a solid reputation as being the premier Ford Dealer and our entire team will ensure your car buying experience exceeds your expectations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C83JBA00331
Stock: U8017
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
