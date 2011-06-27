Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex Titanium 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,433
|$9,664
|$11,253
|Clean
|$7,053
|$9,156
|$10,644
|Average
|$6,291
|$8,141
|$9,427
|Rough
|$5,530
|$7,126
|$8,209
Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex Titanium 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,977
|$10,311
|$11,974
|Clean
|$7,569
|$9,769
|$11,326
|Average
|$6,752
|$8,686
|$10,031
|Rough
|$5,935
|$7,603
|$8,735
Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,445
|$8,478
|$9,927
|Clean
|$6,115
|$8,033
|$9,390
|Average
|$5,455
|$7,142
|$8,315
|Rough
|$4,795
|$6,252
|$7,241
Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex Titanium 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,374
|$9,376
|$10,806
|Clean
|$6,997
|$8,884
|$10,221
|Average
|$6,241
|$7,899
|$9,052
|Rough
|$5,486
|$6,914
|$7,883
Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,503
|$8,417
|$9,781
|Clean
|$6,170
|$7,975
|$9,252
|Average
|$5,504
|$7,091
|$8,194
|Rough
|$4,838
|$6,206
|$7,135
Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,219
|$8,136
|$9,503
|Clean
|$5,901
|$7,709
|$8,989
|Average
|$5,264
|$6,854
|$7,961
|Rough
|$4,627
|$5,999
|$6,932
Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,577
|$7,424
|$8,740
|Clean
|$5,292
|$7,034
|$8,268
|Average
|$4,720
|$6,254
|$7,322
|Rough
|$4,149
|$5,474
|$6,376
Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,907
|$7,828
|$9,195
|Clean
|$5,604
|$7,416
|$8,697
|Average
|$4,999
|$6,594
|$7,702
|Rough
|$4,394
|$5,772
|$6,708
Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,059
|$6,797
|$8,035
|Clean
|$4,800
|$6,440
|$7,600
|Average
|$4,282
|$5,726
|$6,731
|Rough
|$3,764
|$5,012
|$5,861
Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,226
|$9,372
|$10,901
|Clean
|$6,856
|$8,879
|$10,311
|Average
|$6,116
|$7,895
|$9,132
|Rough
|$5,376
|$6,910
|$7,952