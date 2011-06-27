  1. Home
2011 Ford Flex Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex Titanium 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,433$9,664$11,253
Clean$7,053$9,156$10,644
Average$6,291$8,141$9,427
Rough$5,530$7,126$8,209
Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex Titanium 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,977$10,311$11,974
Clean$7,569$9,769$11,326
Average$6,752$8,686$10,031
Rough$5,935$7,603$8,735
Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,445$8,478$9,927
Clean$6,115$8,033$9,390
Average$5,455$7,142$8,315
Rough$4,795$6,252$7,241
Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex Titanium 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,374$9,376$10,806
Clean$6,997$8,884$10,221
Average$6,241$7,899$9,052
Rough$5,486$6,914$7,883
Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,503$8,417$9,781
Clean$6,170$7,975$9,252
Average$5,504$7,091$8,194
Rough$4,838$6,206$7,135
Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,219$8,136$9,503
Clean$5,901$7,709$8,989
Average$5,264$6,854$7,961
Rough$4,627$5,999$6,932
Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,577$7,424$8,740
Clean$5,292$7,034$8,268
Average$4,720$6,254$7,322
Rough$4,149$5,474$6,376
Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,907$7,828$9,195
Clean$5,604$7,416$8,697
Average$4,999$6,594$7,702
Rough$4,394$5,772$6,708
Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,059$6,797$8,035
Clean$4,800$6,440$7,600
Average$4,282$5,726$6,731
Rough$3,764$5,012$5,861
Estimated values
2011 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,226$9,372$10,901
Clean$6,856$8,879$10,311
Average$6,116$7,895$9,132
Rough$5,376$6,910$7,952
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Ford Flex on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford Flex with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,800 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,440 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Ford Flex. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Ford Flex and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Ford Flex ranges from $3,764 to $8,035, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Ford Flex is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.