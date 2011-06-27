2009 Ford Flex Review
Pros & Cons
- Genuine seven-passenger accommodations, high-quality interior materials, unique styling, optional all-wheel drive, availability of Sync multimedia interface.
- Steering wheel doesn't telescope, less cargo volume than a minivan and several larger crossovers.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2009 Ford Flex is a thoughtfully designed and cool-looking alternative to minivans and seven-passenger crossover SUVs.
Vehicle overview
It wasn't too long ago that minivans reigned supreme as the go-to choice of growing families across the country. In recent years, however, minivan sales have declined due to the arrival of seven-passenger crossover SUVs, which allow moms and dads to look and feel a little more stylish while transporting their broods. These crossovers don't offer as much utility, however. So what if an automaker attempted to marry the "cool factor" of a crossover SUV and the unbeatable practicality of a minivan's shoebox-like shape? The result would probably end up something like the 2009 Ford Flex.
With styling inspired by vintage vacuum cleaners and an overall shape that resembles a super-sized cross between a first-generation Scion xB and a Mini Cooper Clubman, it's safe to say there's nothing else quite like the Ford Flex on the road today. Though the Flex shares its underpinnings and powertrain with the capable but anonymously styled Taurus X, its daring design sets it apart from the legions of look-alike crossovers roaming our roads. Fortunately for Ford, the Flex's appeal is much more than skin-deep. For example, it offers one of the highest-quality interiors we've seen from Ford in a long time, replete with plentiful soft-touch surfaces and an expensive-looking design. Ford's innovative Sync MP3 player and phone interface system is also available, as is a Vista sunroof, which consists of four fixed glass panels that brighten up the cabin for second- and third-row occupants. Add a reasonably powerful 3.5-liter V6 to the mix, along with available all-wheel drive, and you've got all the ingredients of a crowd-pleasing people mover.
Featuring conventional rear doors instead of the maximally convenient sliding variety, the Flex nonetheless constitutes a compelling package for families who just can't stomach the idea of rolling in a blatantly utilitarian conveyance. Seven adults can fit comfortably inside its elongated cabin, and access to the third row is a cinch with the optional power-folding second-row seats, though a bit of a pain without them. The second-row seats also slide fore and aft, while an optional refrigerator inside the rear console keeps perishables cool while driving. With the rear seats flipped down and the second row flipped forward, the Flex offers a large cargo area, though minivans are still considerably more capacious.
It's hard to predict whether the new Ford Flex will be a success, but Ford deserves credit for boldly bringing such an unconventional yet well-thought-out offering into the marketplace. In theory, the Flex should appeal to any family looking for a winning combination of panache and practicality. We suggest that consumers looking at either a minivan or a large crossover SUV give it strong consideration.
2009 Ford Flex models
The 2009 Ford Flex crossover wagon is offered in three different trim levels. The base SE is only available with front-wheel drive and comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, rear park assist, a 60/40-split second-row bench, a 50/50-split third-row bench that folds into the floor, rear climate controls, a power driver seat and a six-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack. The midlevel SEL, available with either front- or all-wheel drive, adds upgraded exterior trim and 18-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, power heated front seats, leather upholstery (vinyl for the third row) and a 10-speaker stereo with satellite radio. The top-of-the-line Flex Limited, also available with either front- or all-wheel drive, boasts 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, a power liftgate, power-adjustable pedals, a memory function for the driver seat, perforated leather upholstery and Ford's exclusive Microsoft-developed Sync multimedia interface.
Many of the Limited's features are available as options on the SEL, and the Sync system is also optional on the SE. Additional options include second-row captain's chairs (heated on the Limited), the four-panel Vista sunroof, a towing package, keyless ignition/entry and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system. The Limited can be equipped with a touchscreen navigation system featuring voice recognition, an integrated back-up camera and Sirius Travel Link, which provides real-time traffic, weather and other information. A white- or silver-painted roof is also available.
2009 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The Flex is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that churns out 262 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission. The Flex is either front- or all-wheel drive, although the latter is available only on the SEL and Limited. We managed a respectable 8.8-second 0-60 gallop in the AWD Flex. EPA fuel economy for the front-wheel-drive Flex is 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined, which is on par with GM's full-size crossovers. Opting for AWD drops those numbers by about 1 mpg.
Safety
Standard safety features on the 2009 Ford Flex include antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.
Driving
On the road, the 2009 Ford Flex gets the job done in a competent if uninvolving way. Though its prodigious length is always apparent, the Flex handles securely for such a large vehicle, albeit with a fair amount of play in the steering. The suspension provides a forgiving ride, cushioning impacts with impressive refinement. While acceleration is adequate overall, the 3.5-liter V6 feels rather soft off the line. The long-travel brake pedal doesn't necessarily inspire confidence, but our AWD test vehicle stopped from 60 mph in a satisfactory 128 feet.
Interior
The 2009 Ford Flex's interior quality is top-notch, with abundant soft-touch materials and an attractive, upscale design. The spacious layout affords true seven-passenger seating -- even the third row is hospitable for full-size adults, offering surprisingly generous leg- and headroom, although the second-row seat tracks impinge on third-row foot room, and the third-row armrests aren't padded like the others. The available Microsoft Sync system imbues the Flex with a high-tech character, offering trick features like advanced voice-recognition software for MP3 players as well as cell phones. Other intriguing options such as the Vista roof, Sirius Travel Link and rear-console refrigerator extend the Flex's appeal.
One notable misstep, however, is the Flex's lack of a telescoping steering column -- an inexcusable omission at this price point. Our longer-legged editors found that they had to adopt a straight-armed driving position in order to reach the wheel. Also, the Flex's seats may be on the narrow side for larger folks. Moreover, the Flex's maximum cargo capacity of 83 cubic feet, which is more than adequate for most purposes, is smaller than GM's large crossovers and positively dwarfed by that of any minivan.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2009 Ford Flex.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Flex
Related Used 2009 Ford Flex info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge