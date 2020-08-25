Used 2016 Ford Flex for Sale Near Me
- 85,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,997$4,315 Below Market
Berger Chevrolet - Grand Rapids / Michigan
JUST REPRICED FROM $15,998, $1,900 below NADA Retail! CARFAX 1-Owner. SE trim. 3rd Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Rear Air. READ MORE! : Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "The 2016 Flex's boxy shape translates to a wealth of interior space, including genuinely adult-friendly accommodations in all three rows — a rare achievement, even in this size class.". EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $15,998. This Flex is priced $1,900 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $29,700*. Please note that there may be a potential 24-hour lag on vehicle inventory updates. We work diligently to ensure the accuracy of this information. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5B83GBA18313
Stock: J27467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 84,224 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,520$2,344 Below Market
Jeff Wyler Nissan of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
2016 Ford Flex SELJeff Wyler Nissan of Louisville is proud to offer this gorgeous 2016 Ford Flex SEL in White. Well equipped with: 3.39 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Heated Front Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers! Our PRE-OWNED vehicles are put through a rigorous 167- POINT QUALITY ASSURANCE INSPECTION with most qualifying for our WYLER CERTIFICATION PROGRAM! WE SPEND OVER $1,4 00 to recondition each vehicle so you get the quality you deserve! Stop by 4136 Shelbyville Road to see for yourself, or give us a call @ 502-897-3151 to schedule your test drive! Ask about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C80GBA23015
Stock: 32T9012A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 78,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,491$2,407 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2016 Ford Flex 4dr SE FWD..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5B83GBA21289
Stock: XA21289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- certified
2016 Ford Flex Limited82,858 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,995
Shamaley Ford - El Paso / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2016 Ford Flex. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. More information about the 2016 Ford Flex: The 2016 Ford Flex remains an excellent choice for those who lament the absence of large station wagons on the market, yet want something far more stylish than truck-like SUVs or look-alike crossover vehicles. It drives responsively, rides smoothly and quietly and is a great highway vehicle. Plus, the Flex's boxy shape makes it one of the most spacious vehicles inside, especially from a passenger standpoint. Consider its excellent safety ratings and standout active-safety features and it makes a lot of sense from a family standpoint-- making a luxurious minivan alternative, too. This model sets itself apart with all-weather all-wheel drive, handles like a big sedan, Boxy exterior style is unique, spacious, passenger-friendly interior, smooth ride, and responsive EcoBoost powertrain We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6D82GBA00957
Stock: GBA00957
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 37,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,999$3,286 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $42,600*** ***REMAINING POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UP TO 01/03/2022 OR 22,062 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW If you have a lot of people and cargo to move, the 2016 Ford Flex has the space and versatility you need. Its unique design means you'll stand out from the crowd, while a steady flow of improvements over the years means it has the features your family craves. FEATURES One Owner AWD 2 Keys 3rd Row Seating Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Climate Control Cross-traffic Alert Fog Lamps Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel HID Headlights Keyless Start Multi-zone A/C Navigation System Power Seats Power Liftgate Power Seats Premium Sound System Privacy Glass Push Button Start Rain Sensing Wiper Rear A/C Parking Assist Seat Memory Satellite Radio Smart Device Integration Sunroof/Moonroof Tire Pressure Monitor USB Wifi Hotspot Woodgrain Interior Trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DT3GBA22809
Stock: A22809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 44,524 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$18,930$2,822 Below Market
McDonald Hyundai - Littleton / Colorado
44K Low Mileage ** ALL WHEEL DRIVE ** 2016 Ford Flex SEL ** Leather Seats ** Mechanically inspected and reconditioned.McDonald Hyundai specializes in the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 303-376-4731 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C80GBA09352
Stock: HPGBA09352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- certified
2016 Ford Flex SEL32,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,225$2,332 Below Market
Theodore Robins Ford - Costa Mesa / California
Theodore Robins Ford offers this Ford Flex to our customers with the following services; Home/Office Test drives, Home/Office Delivery, Video Presentations, Home/Office service delivery. Inquire for details. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Power door locks, 1st & 2nd Row Floor Mats, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable, Appearance Package, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Monitoring System, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Equipment Group 202A, Exterior Mirrors w/Security Approach Lamps, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats w/Perforated Inserts, Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Memory Driver's Seat & Exterior Mirrors, Multi-Panel Vista Roof, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power Converter 110V Outlet, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium 7-Speaker Audio System, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Shadow Black Painted Grille Center Bar, Shadow Black Painted Roof, Shadow Black Sideview Exterior Mirror Caps, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Traction control, Unique Finish Door Trim Appliques, Unique Finish Instrument Panel, Voice-Activated Touch-Screen Navigation System, Wheels: 20" Painted High Gloss Black. 2016 Ford Flex SEL White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C87GBA12478
Stock: 0PA12478
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 91,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,000$2,848 Below Market
Schafer Chevrolet - Pinconning / Michigan
CONGRATULATIONS! Your search has found yourself this great deal from the best used car dealership. This Magnetic Metallic 2016 Ford Flex SE has a NADA retail value of $17,750, CLEAN CARFAX!, Backup Camera, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, FWD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control/Cruise Control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Traction control. WHY IS SCHAFER THE BEST? First, and most importantly we have the best prices in Michigan. Our prices on average are thousands of dollars below Kelly Blue Book/NADA values. In addition, our prices are no haggle and often below wholesale prices. We will show you the price comparison of our vehicle versus the competition so you can see for yourself what a great deal you're getting. We'll give you a 3 day 100% money back satisfaction guarantee*. You will also be given a CarFax vehicle history report free of charge. Most vehicles come with a 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. ** Schafer Chevrolet is proud to have a 4.5 star Google review rating on over 600 reviews by real customers just like you. Our store has been reliable and trusted for our 90 years in business. Schafer Chevrolet is the only dealer to give you all this! Our inventory moves fast! So get off the internet now, and give us a call or come in! You'll be glad you did! * 3 day return policy is only available on vehicles less than ten years of age and under 100,000 miles. Limited to 150 miles after purchase. ** 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty only pertains to vehicles with under 100,000 miles and less than ten years of age.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5B81GBA14907
Stock: 32437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 35,839 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,999$1,909 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $34,250*** ***REMAINING POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UP TO 12/16/2021 OR 24,161 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW If you have a lot of people and cargo to move, the 2016 Ford Flex has the space and versatility you need. Its unique design means you'll stand out from the crowd, while a steady flow of improvements over the years means it has the features your family craves. The SEL trim dresses up the Flex with 18-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, foglights, chrome exterior trim, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control with manual rear controls, wood interior trim, heated front seats, a 10-way power driver seat, a six-way power front passenger seat and the Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio and a second USB port. FEATURES One Owner AWD 3rd Row Seat Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Climate Control Cross-Traffic Alert Fog Lamps Heated Seats Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Power Seats Privacy Glass Rear A/C Parking Assist Satellite Radio Seat Memory Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor WiFi Hotspot Woodgrain Interior Trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C89GBA22794
Stock: A22794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 32,982 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,499$2,768 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado
Multi-Panel Vista Roof Trailer Towing Package (Class Iii) Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Appearance Package Navigation System 3rd Row Seat 2Nd Row Outboard Inflatable Safety Belts Roof Rack Side Rails Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Dark Earth Gray; Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats W/Perforated Inserts Engine: 3.5L V6 Ecoboost Shadow Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DT2GBA08304
Stock: GBA08304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 60,144 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,497$2,738 Below Market
Homestead Hyundai - Homestead / Florida
This outstanding example of a 2016 Ford Flex 4dr SEL FWD is offered by Homestead Hyundai. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Ford Flex 4dr SEL FWD offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2016 Ford Flex: The 2016 Ford Flex remains an excellent choice for those who lament the absence of large station wagons on the market, yet want something far more stylish than truck-like SUVs or look-alike crossover vehicles. It drives responsively, rides smoothly and quietly and is a great highway vehicle. Plus, the Flex's boxy shape makes it one of the most spacious vehicles inside, especially from a passenger standpoint. Consider its excellent safety ratings and standout active-safety features and it makes a lot of sense from a family standpoint-- making a luxurious minivan alternative, too. Strengths of this model include all-weather all-wheel drive, handles like a big sedan, Boxy exterior style is unique, spacious, passenger-friendly interior, smooth ride, and responsive EcoBoost powertrain
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C85GBA10471
Stock: PGBA10471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 30,356 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,981$2,191 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Engine: 3.5L Ti-Vct V6 Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C87GBA06745
Stock: GBA06745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 37,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,672$2,160 Below Market
DCH Ford of Eatontown - Eatontown / New Jersey
ONLY 37,215 Miles! $2,900 below Kelley Blue Book! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Turbo, Tow Hitch, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, TRAILER TOWING PACKAGE (CLASS III), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUT... KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, WiFi Hotspot, Cross-Traffic Alert. OPTION PACKAGES: EQUIPMENT GROUP 303A Adaptive Cruise Control w/Collision Warning, brake support, Active Park Assist The active park assist activation button replaces one 12V powerpoint, 1-Touch PowerFold & Tumble 3rd Row Fold Flat Bench 3rd row seat folds into floor, vinyl 50/50 split bench and tailgate feature, 10-Way Power Heated Cooled Driver/Passenger Seat, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Heated Steering Wheel, TRAILER TOWING PACKAGE (CLASS III) Engine Oil Cooler, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST (STD), CHARCOAL BLACK, PERFORATED LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS 10-way power driver's seat w/power recline, lumbar and memory, 6-way power front passenger seat w/manual recline and lumbar and driver and front passenger 4-way head restraints, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC paddle activation MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. VISIT US TODAY: The main goal at DCH Ford of Eatontown is to ensure you have a successful and enjoyable car-buying experience. Whether you are searching for a new or used Ford vehicle, or maybe a quality pre-owned car, truck or SUV, DCH Ford of Eatontown is ready to assist. We are ready to exceed expectations while delivering customer happiness. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DT1GBA10397
Stock: GBA10397T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 47,776 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,500$2,442 Below Market
Peterson Auto Sales, LLC - Midvale / Utah
REMAINING OPEN AND SANITIZING! NAVIGATION WITH BACK UP CAMERA / REAR PARKING AID / BLIND SPOT MONITORING AND FLAT FOLDING 3RD ROW SEATING / 2ND ROW SEATING WITH REAR AIR CONDITIONING IN THIS REALLY NICE ONE-OWNER FLEX FROM CALIFORNIA!! ALSO HAS LEATHER SEATS WITH DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVER'S SEAT MEMORY / DUAL HEATED SEATS / DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL AND MICROSOFT SYNC INCLUDING USB INPUTS / BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY WITH STEREO CONTROLS ON STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE AND POWER SUNROOF, ADJUSTABLE PEDALS AND KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START / REMOTE START!! FIND IT AND OUR ENTIRE INVENTORY AS WELL AT *WWW.PETERSONAUTO.COM* TODAY!! WE ARE AN AWARD-WINNING, FAMILY-OWNED DEALERSHIP COMMITTED TO FRIENDLY, NO-HASSLE SERVICE. THE MAJORITY OF OUR HIGH QUALITY USED CARS AND TRUCKS COME FROM CALIFORNIA, WHERE THE CLIMATE CREATES EXCELLENT CONDITIONS FOR WELL-MAINTAINED VEHICLES. LET US MAKE YOU A HAPPY CUSTOMER!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C83GBA01994
Stock: A01994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- certified
2016 Ford Flex Limited56,111 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,788
Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas
Check out this gently-used 2016 Ford Flex we recently got in. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This exceptional 2016 Flex Limited has passed the Ford stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Ford Flex gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. More information about the 2016 Ford Flex: The 2016 Ford Flex remains an excellent choice for those who lament the absence of large station wagons on the market, yet want something far more stylish than truck-like SUVs or look-alike crossover vehicles. It drives responsively, rides smoothly and quietly and is a great highway vehicle. Plus, the Flex's boxy shape makes it one of the most spacious vehicles inside, especially from a passenger standpoint. Consider its excellent safety ratings and standout active-safety features and it makes a lot of sense from a family standpoint-- making a luxurious minivan alternative, too. Interesting features of this model are all-weather all-wheel drive, handles like a big sedan, Boxy exterior style is unique, spacious, passenger-friendly interior, smooth ride, and responsive EcoBoost powertrain
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5D84GBA01453
Stock: GBA01453
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 145,779 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,988$1,219 Below Market
Mo Auto Sales - Fairfield / Ohio
THIS FORD FLEX IS GUARANTEED TO MAKE TRAVELLING EASY AND FUN! CLEAN CAR INSIDE AND OUT!! COME GET IT TODAY BEFORE YOU MISS OUT!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C85GBA12697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,841 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,984$2,869 Below Market
Cumberland Toyota - Cookeville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C84GBA21276
Stock: 5034950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,797 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,993$1,450 Below Market
NW Automotive Group - Cincinnati / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5D88GBA01066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
