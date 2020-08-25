Used 2016 Ford Flex for Sale Near Me

Schafer Chevrolet - Pinconning / Michigan

This Magnetic Metallic 2016 Ford Flex SE has a NADA retail value of $17,750, CLEAN CARFAX!, Backup Camera, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, FWD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control/Cruise Control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Traction control.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2FMGK5B81GBA14907

Stock: 32437

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020