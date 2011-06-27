Vehicle overview

Since it was introduced four years ago, the Ford Flex seemed like something out of a retro-futurist comic book. We've always liked how it looks, but even more how it works. The 2013 Ford Flex sports an even more avant garde look with a whole new front fascia, headlamps and sleek new trim. Even the traditional blue oval Ford logo was removed from the new, minimalist grille. While this piece of rolling industrial design might not be your thing, there's little debate regarding the Flex's inherent utility, versatility and standard/optional technology.

Seating as many as seven with room to spare, the iconic Ford Flex provides nearly as much interior space and seating/cargo flexibility as a minivan but without the stigma. Access to the Flex's three rows of seating isn't as easy as a minivan's, but it is certainly better than the typical large crossover SUVs thanks to the Flex's lower, more wagonlike stance and standard second-row one-touch tumble feature. Opting for second-row captain's chairs reduces the Flex's seating capacity to six, but the added sliding feature not only increases comfort in that row, but expands legroom in the third row. As such, the 2013 Ford Flex is the rare crossover that allows 6-footers to comfortably fit in (and reach) all three rows.

Many have commented that the Flex seems a tad expensive, but note that even base models are generously equipped with a bevy of comfort and convenience features. Climbing up the trim levels not only adds a dizzying array of technology, but also available high-end interior treatments and cutting-edge safety features that rival those offered in many luxury cars. New options this year include an automated parking system, radar-based adaptive cruise control and collision warning with active brake intervention.

There are a couple downsides to the Flex, however, foremost being the Flex's boxy styling, which some shoppers find off-putting. If that is a problem, the Ford Explorer is mechanically related and similarly equipped. While it can't match the Flex's space and versatility, it does counter with a very similar driving experience. Outside of the Ford family, GM's large crossovers (Acadia, Enclave and Traverse) have room for eight and are long-distance champs. And, of course, a greater amount of practicality can be gained from minivans like the Nissan Quest. But if it were our money, we'd still choose a 2013 Ford Flex.