Vehicle overview

Since its debut back in 2009, the Ford Flex has been one of our editors' favorite vehicles. For two years we kept one in our long-term test fleet, and the Flex proved to be just as popular with our staff moms as it was with our staff bachelors. Curiously, this acclaim hasn't been matched by the American public -- Flex sales have always trailed those of competing vehicles. Perhaps it's the Flex's boxy, funky styling that some people find to be too radical. But whatever the reason, they really are missing out.

For one, that boxy styling makes the cabin quite spacious for people and their stuff. When you opt for the second-row captain's chairs, the Flex is reduced to a six-person seating capacity (from seven), but the added sliding feature not only increases comfort in that row, but expands legroom in the third row. As such, the Flex is the rare crossover that allows 6-footers to comfortably fit (and reach) all three rows.

In addition to space, the Flex also comes with plenty of useful features. Even the most basic 2012 Ford Flex comes packed with creature comforts, while the upper trims can be equipped like a luxury car. As with most new Fords, high-tech features are in abundance, from the Sync portable electronics interface to the automatic parking system. From a family standpoint, the optional twin-screen entertainment system and second-row refrigerator should keep the kids happy on long drives.

Of course, if the Flex's styling is a no-go for you, the new Ford Explorer is mechanically related. It can't match the Flex's space and versatility, but it does counter with a higher-quality interior. Outside of the Ford family, GM's large crossovers like the 2012 GMC Acadia, 2012 Buick Enclave and 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, have room for eight and are long-distance champs. For a sportier alternative, the 2012 Mazda CX-9 is the top choice, while a greater amount of practicality can be gained from minivans like the 2012 Honda Odyssey. But if it were our money, there's a good chance a 2012 Ford Flex would once again end up in our driveway.