I have had numerous vehicles, (i.e.: Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, & Honda's). I have been dreaming about getting a Ford Flex because I love the size and when I first drove a vehicle at age 18, I took my drivers test with a 1975 Chevy Impala Wagon, and passed the test with 100%. I love the larger vehicles because I feel safe in them, and with my 2016 Ford Flex Limited, I love the ride, and it so far hasn't had any problems. When I bought the vehicle as being used with close to 18,000 miles in it, I looked into the VIN# to see if there were any "Recalls" in it after I had bought it, and yes it had maybe 1, and that was the Throttle issue, so I took it in to the Ford Dealership, but I bought the vehicle at a Chrysler Dealership within the same city, but, it was still in it's "3 Year/36,000 Mile" warranty, and FORD took care of the issue, and it only took about 1.5 hours to fix and replace with a new one. So, I was told by the FORD dealership, that they are suppose to take care of the vehicle no matter where you buy it previously if "USED" and they are responsible within the "3 Years/36,000 Miles" warranty, but if you bought the extended warranty, then the dealership where you bought it at for the extended warranty, they are then responsible for the issues that needs to be fixed after the "Original" warranty is over. But, I went to the state of Virginia for a visit this 2017 for 2 months and I drove there with my husband, and 2 dogs, and our luggage and then some, and the car didn't at all have any problems after I had the "Throttle Recall" fixed and replaced. I made sure that the recalls were all fixed and replace even before I went on our trip. When I bought the vehicle, days after, I went back to the dealership where I bought it at, and they told me as well, that Ford would take care of the recalls and issues within the first 3Years/36,000Miles original warranty, and when that's over, since I bought the extended warranty from a Chrysler dealership that they would then take over with repairs and issues with the vehicle. But, I had the Ford Dealership put "Full Synthetic Oil" in my vehicle because first, the engine oil lasts longer instead of going every 3,000 miles to get it replaced, I can actually go every 6,000-8,000 miles every time. I also use 89 as my gasoline in my vehicle so it performs better without the extra additives the 87 gasoline receives. So, I made sure before I left for my long haul across the United States that my vehicle is "Sound" and "Without Issues" during my drive. I have been back since and I am still loving my 2016 Ford Flex Limited, in the Magnetic color. For everybody, when you buy a vehicle, whether it's New or Used, you should check the VIN# for recalls after you have bought it so that it doesn't have any problems in the long run. I felt bad for the person who left the review that her Ford Flex wasn't new anymore after 6,000 miles. If her and her husband did their due diligence regarding the VIN# and Recalls, then they wouldn't have this issue. For all of the vehicles I've had in the past, I always look into the VIN# and reviews from other people from other websites and if the vehicle isn't as good, then I wouldn't buy it. Again, I have been dreaming about buying a Ford Flex since it first came out, and now I have one, and am loving every moment and drive with it. Although, I wish there was a used Ford Flex with the EcoBoost engine in it, because I love the speed and my vehicle only has the regular V6 but, I still do love it. Hope this review helps with future customers and with the FORD FLEX.

