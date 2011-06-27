Vehicle overview

Remember those Kix cereal commercials? You know, "Kid Tested, Mother Approved!" Well, the 2010 Ford Flex flips that marketing classic on its head. This seven-passenger crossover wagon provides the sort of space, comfort, safety and general practicality that moms and dads everywhere are looking for, yet the Flex also has kid appeal, with its funky box styling drawing thumbs-up from 10-year-old boys who wouldn't look twice at another big crossover or minivan. When it comes to shopping for your next family conveyance, the Ford's all-family appeal isn't to be ignored.

Now in its second year of production, the Ford Flex builds upon its solid freshman campaign with the introduction of an intriguing optional engine on SEL and Limited trims. Available only with all-wheel drive and dubbed "EcoBoost," this 355-horsepower V6 is direct-injected and twin-turbocharged, yielding 93 more hp than the Flex's otherwise perfectly adequate base V6 while essentially matching its fuel economy. Also notable is the EcoBoost's standard manual override shift paddles, which would be a handy option to have with the base engine in light of its transmission's reluctance to downshift.

The new turbo V6 is certainly a welcome addition to the Flex's already impressive qualities. We've even had a Flex in our long-term fleet for testing. It has been a particular favorite for road trips, crossing this great nation twice and cruising confidently from Los Angeles to Oregon in the dead of winter. Its ample creature comforts, high-tech entertainment features, generous space and pleasant driving demeanor give it undeniable long-distance poise. It is equally at home around town, whether ferrying children to school or picking up giant boxes from Ikea. Rarely have we found ourselves yearning for a bigger vehicle.

Overall, the 2010 Ford Flex is a vehicle with few faults. Even if you're not wild about its hip-to-be-square styling, there's no denying its extensive capabilities as a practical family vehicle. However, there are still alternatives. A sportier driving experience can be found in the Mazda CX-9, and those in need of more space should consider a Honda Odyssey or Chevrolet Traverse (or its Buick and GMC siblings). The Honda, in particular, is more appealing from a practical standpoint. But if the kids (or their parents) turn up their noses, the appealing Ford Flex is just the thing.