Consumer Rating
(69)
Appraise this car

2010 Ford Flex Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality cabin, genuine seven-passenger space, refined ride, excellent safety scores, high-tech features, strong turbocharged engine option, unique styling.
  • Transmission is reluctant to downshift, less maximum cargo space than competing minivans and some crossovers.
List Price Range
$7,200 - $12,500
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Ford Flex is a thoughtfully designed and cool-looking alternative to minivans and seven-passenger crossover SUVs. We think most families would be well served by its diverse abilities.

Vehicle overview

Remember those Kix cereal commercials? You know, "Kid Tested, Mother Approved!" Well, the 2010 Ford Flex flips that marketing classic on its head. This seven-passenger crossover wagon provides the sort of space, comfort, safety and general practicality that moms and dads everywhere are looking for, yet the Flex also has kid appeal, with its funky box styling drawing thumbs-up from 10-year-old boys who wouldn't look twice at another big crossover or minivan. When it comes to shopping for your next family conveyance, the Ford's all-family appeal isn't to be ignored.

Now in its second year of production, the Ford Flex builds upon its solid freshman campaign with the introduction of an intriguing optional engine on SEL and Limited trims. Available only with all-wheel drive and dubbed "EcoBoost," this 355-horsepower V6 is direct-injected and twin-turbocharged, yielding 93 more hp than the Flex's otherwise perfectly adequate base V6 while essentially matching its fuel economy. Also notable is the EcoBoost's standard manual override shift paddles, which would be a handy option to have with the base engine in light of its transmission's reluctance to downshift.

The new turbo V6 is certainly a welcome addition to the Flex's already impressive qualities. We've even had a Flex in our long-term fleet for testing. It has been a particular favorite for road trips, crossing this great nation twice and cruising confidently from Los Angeles to Oregon in the dead of winter. Its ample creature comforts, high-tech entertainment features, generous space and pleasant driving demeanor give it undeniable long-distance poise. It is equally at home around town, whether ferrying children to school or picking up giant boxes from Ikea. Rarely have we found ourselves yearning for a bigger vehicle.

Overall, the 2010 Ford Flex is a vehicle with few faults. Even if you're not wild about its hip-to-be-square styling, there's no denying its extensive capabilities as a practical family vehicle. However, there are still alternatives. A sportier driving experience can be found in the Mazda CX-9, and those in need of more space should consider a Honda Odyssey or Chevrolet Traverse (or its Buick and GMC siblings). The Honda, in particular, is more appealing from a practical standpoint. But if the kids (or their parents) turn up their noses, the appealing Ford Flex is just the thing.

2010 Ford Flex models

The 2010 Ford Flex is a seven-passenger crossover wagon; optional captain's chairs reduce seating capacity to six. It is available in SE, SEL and Limited trim levels.

The base SE comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglamps, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and an exterior access code pad, cruise control, automatic climate control, eight-way-driver and two-way-passenger power front seats, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding second row (with power-activated 40 portion), a 50/50 split-folding third row, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a trip computer and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The SEL adds 18-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, driver power lumbar adjustment, a six-way power passenger seat, wood interior trim, the Sync electronics interface system (optional on SE, includes Bluetooth and iPod control), an in-dash six-CD changer and satellite radio. The last three items are optional on the SE. Options on the SEL include leather upholstery (third-row vinyl) and a 12-speaker Sony stereo. The SEL Convenience Package adds a power tailgate, heated mirrors, driver memory functions, adjustable pedals and a 110-volt inverter jack.

The Limited adds those SEL options, plus 19-inch wheels, HID headlights, satin aluminum tailgate trim, perforated leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a wood-trimmed steering wheel and a navigation system that includes real-time traffic and weather, a touchscreen interface, a single-CD/DVD player, digital music storage and a rearview camera.

Options on all Flexes include second-row reclining captain's chairs and contrasting roof colors. The SEL and Limited can be equipped with the turbocharged V6, the Vista Moonroof (consisting of a power front sunroof and three fixed units over the two back rows), front parking sensors and a DVD entertainment system. The Limited can be had with 20-inch wheels and a refrigerated second-row center console.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Ford Flex gains the company's much-hyped "EcoBoost" V6, a twin-turbocharged, direct-injected engine that returns impressive fuel economy given its ample power output. There are also changes to the standard and optional equipment rosters, with one new notable addition being a telescoping steering wheel. The SEL now has Sync standard, but leather upholstery is bumped to its options list. Every Limited model now comes with the navigation system and Sony stereo. Additionally, a power-folding second-row bench is now standard across the board.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Ford Flex comes standard with a 3.5-liter V6 producing 262 hp and 248 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard with this engine and all-wheel drive is optional. In our performance testing, our best run from zero to 60 mph in an all-wheel-drive Flex required a class-average 8.8 seconds. EPA fuel economy estimates are 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 16/22/18 with all-wheel drive.

Optional on the SEL and Limited is the turbocharged 3.5-liter "EcoBoost" V6. It produces 355 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic with manual shift control are standard. Ford estimates fuel economy to be 22 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2010 Ford Flex comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and rear parking sensors. A rearview camera is optional. In brake testing, a Flex Limited with the standard 3.5-liter engine stopped from 60 mph in 131 feet -- average for the class -- without the excessive fade common to Ford's other crossovers. In government crash testing, the Flex achieved a perfect five stars in all front and side categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded it the best possible rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The 2010 Ford Flex is rather unremarkable to drive, but it's not offensive either. The ride is always comfortable -- even with the bigger wheels. The base V6 is adequate for a vehicle this size, motivating the Flex with enough gusto to keep up with competing crossovers. The six-speed automatic can be frustrating, though, often refusing to downshift unless you put your foot to the floor. The twin-turbo V6 is a different story, giving the Flex a sport wagon flavor and offering direct control of the transmission via the standard shift paddles.

Read our Ford Flex Long-Term 70,000-Mile Test

Interior

The Ford Flex's interior quality is top-notch, with abundant soft-touch materials and an attractive, upscale design. The spacious layout affords true seven-passenger seating -- even the third row is hospitable for full-size adults. The optional reclining second-row captain's chairs shrink seating capacity to six, but comfort increases. With either configuration, the standard power-folding mechanism in the second row makes getting into the third row a snap. With the rear seats lowered, the Flex can hold 83 cubic feet of stuff. This is less than minivans and several other large crossovers, but the Flex's conveniently boxy shape makes the most of it.

The available Microsoft Sync system lends the Flex a high-tech character, offering trick features like advanced voice-recognition software for iPods as well as cell phones. Other intriguing options such as the Vista Moonroof, Sirius Travel Link and rear-console refrigerator extend the Flex's appeal. This year's addition of a telescoping steering wheel corrects one of the Flex's few glaring problems, making the driving position friendlier for drivers of above-average height. The front headrests were also re-engineered, a reaction to criticism from drivers who complained they pushed uncomfortably forward.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Ford Flex.

5(65%)
4(22%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.4
69 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 69 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ford Flex Brake issues
phillthedog,07/16/2011
Had our Flex for nearly two years once we hit 22k miles began having brake failures car has been in dealer 5 times they have replaced vacuum booster and check valves. When the car has been parked overnight or for a few hours the brake pedal is very hard the car will not stop. Ford says this is "normal" operating procedure and we have to warm the car up for five minutes before driving which is totally unacceptable. Dealer is as frustrated as we are Ford sent out an engineer who said he could not replicate the problem. We are truly disappointed with Ford.
Already Replaced Left Turbo
kjhgr01,01/28/2011
I had to wait 3 months to get my Flex built. Steel Blue with Black Charcoal leather. So far so good. I would never think I would own a Ford. I owned many Honda & Acura and one Volvo. I always despite the Ford products because of safety issues. I never felt more safe in that box! The front brakes are kinda weird when humidity is high or wet. I average about 18 - 19 mpg with the A/C on, and about 20 - 21 mpg when A/C is off. At 22500 miles I had to replace the left turbo (leaked oil), an A/C line and a radiator shroud (technician broke it while trying to reassemble the turbo.) I have been using Mobil 1 full synthetic oil since the 2nd oil change. Fortunately my Ford dealer is nice.
2010 Ford Flex
razerbackrob,03/07/2013
We have had our Flex for just over 3 years now. We use this vehicle for shuttling kids, work, and everyday errands. We have been very happy and still have original brakes pushing 78000 miles. I am 6"4" and am very comfortable driving this car. Feel like a little guy in a big car. Gas mileage averages almost 20 exactly between city and highway which would be expected for a vehicle of this size. We have towed the boat (not far) but it easily pulls a 20' in and out of the water with no problem. Two complaints. The tire where is excessive. The Good Year original tires were slicks at 42000 and Yokahama are not much better . Worst front wheel drive vehicle in the snow I have driven ever.
Reliability issues and more
Robert,09/26/2010
After purchasing what we thought was the perfect family vehicle for us, we have had numerous issues with no support from the dealership. After bringing the vehicle 6 times for font brake issues, we are finally made aware of a"service procedure(which is really a recall), but we are still waiting for the parts to arrive. We are now having transmission issue and are only being told by the dealer that is a "chip issue", but they are not willing to replace the chip. We also have issues with the rear folding seat not raising when activated and were told by the dealer to basically "live with it". Bottom line is that we are sad that Ford is not standing behind the product sold like other competitors
See all 69 reviews of the 2010 Ford Flex
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
262 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2010 Ford Flex features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Ford Flex

Used 2010 Ford Flex Overview

The Used 2010 Ford Flex is offered in the following submodels: Flex Wagon. Available styles include SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Ford Flex?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Ford Flex trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Ford Flex Limited is priced between $12,500 and$12,500 with odometer readings between 60468 and60468 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Ford Flex SE is priced between $7,200 and$7,200 with odometer readings between 161936 and161936 miles.

Which used 2010 Ford Flexes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Ford Flex for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2010 Flexes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,200 and mileage as low as 60468 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Ford Flex.

Can't find a used 2010 Ford Flexs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Flex for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $16,821.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,471.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Flex for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,367.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,680.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Ford Flex?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Flex lease specials

