Used 2010 Ford Flex for Sale Near Me

2,238 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Flex Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,238 listings
  • 2010 Ford Flex Limited in Red
    used

    2010 Ford Flex Limited

    202,911 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,999

    $2,122 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Flex Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Ford Flex Limited

    131,199 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,999

    $1,590 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Flex SEL
    used

    2010 Ford Flex SEL

    120,109 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,991

    $1,826 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Flex Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Ford Flex Limited

    189,759 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,495

    $1,626 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Flex SE in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 Ford Flex SE

    138,741 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,995

    $1,048 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Flex SEL in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 Ford Flex SEL

    114,073 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,500

    $1,049 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Flex SEL in Silver
    used

    2010 Ford Flex SEL

    76,488 miles
    Good Deal

    $8,863

    $1,508 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Flex Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Ford Flex Limited

    154,455 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,000

    $874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Flex SEL in White
    used

    2010 Ford Flex SEL

    141,489 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,867

    $544 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Flex SEL in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Ford Flex SEL

    180,813 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,250

    $403 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Flex SEL in White
    used

    2010 Ford Flex SEL

    168,463 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Flex SEL in White
    used

    2010 Ford Flex SEL

    122,751 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $9,399

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Flex SE in Silver
    used

    2010 Ford Flex SE

    168,575 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Flex SEL in Silver
    used

    2010 Ford Flex SEL

    168,193 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Flex SEL in Silver
    used

    2010 Ford Flex SEL

    102,090 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,599

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Flex SEL in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Ford Flex SEL

    145,734 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Flex Limited
    used

    2010 Ford Flex Limited

    147,153 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Flex Limited in White
    used

    2010 Ford Flex Limited

    171,266 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,777

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Flex searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,238 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Flex
  4. Used 2010 Ford Flex

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Flex

Read recent reviews for the Ford Flex
Overall Consumer Rating
4.469 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 69 reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Ford Flex Brake issues
phillthedog,07/16/2011
Had our Flex for nearly two years once we hit 22k miles began having brake failures car has been in dealer 5 times they have replaced vacuum booster and check valves. When the car has been parked overnight or for a few hours the brake pedal is very hard the car will not stop. Ford says this is "normal" operating procedure and we have to warm the car up for five minutes before driving which is totally unacceptable. Dealer is as frustrated as we are Ford sent out an engineer who said he could not replicate the problem. We are truly disappointed with Ford.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Flex
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Flex info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings