Used 2010 Ford Flex for Sale Near Me

Tindol Ford ROUSH - Gastonia / North Carolina

Meet our family-friendly One Owner 2010 Ford Flex SEL shown off in White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 generating 262hp mated to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for smooths shifts. Our Front Wheel Drive Flex will get you around traffic in all weather conditions, plus you'll score near 24mpg on the highway! Outside, our Flex features power heated mirrors, chrome accents, alloy wheels, a vista sunroof, tow package, and privacy glass.The SEL trimmed cabin is the perfect combination of interior space, style, and comfort. You will enjoy a Rear Entertainment System, heated front seats, 3rd-row seating, cruise control, power accessories, beautiful wood grain trim, an AM/FM/CD/MP3 stereo with steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth connection, multi-zone climate control, and so much more.Ford Flex's safety equipment received lots of consideration and included 4-wheel disc brakes, ABS, tire pressure monitor system, traction/stability control, child safety locks, and plenty of airbags. Our Ford Flex SEL is everything you are looking for and more!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2FMGK5CC9ABA98954

Stock: 200702A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020