Used 2010 Ford Flex for Sale Near Me

- 202,911 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,999$2,122 Below Market
Sell's Auto Center - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
Super clean inside and out! Fully equipped, leather interior, well maintained, lot serviced, Don't let the miles fool you! This vehicle runs great!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DC7ABB00127
Stock: ABB00127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,999$1,590 Below Market
West Auto Sales - West Valley City / Utah
Our impressive 2010 Ford Flex Limited in Blue has all the power good looks and luxury you've been searching for! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.5 Liter V6 that delivers 365hp and is perfectly paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This one of a kind Front Wheel Drive is sure to please any driver as it achieves up to 24mpg on the open road.Open the door to our Limited and discover everything a driver could ask for. You will be pampered with an incredible premium sound system with CD/MP3/Auxiliary input/HD radio with Satellite radio full-color navigation full power accessories leather heated front seats with memory sunroof and easy to manage controls at your fingertips help you stay focused on the road ahead. Ford understands the safety of you and your loved ones are most important. With this Flex you can depend on 4-wheel ABS back up camera an anti-skid system with rollover sensors a tire pressure monitor and a rear-obstacle detection system to help get you and your precious cargo where they need to go. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! TEXT MESSAGES TO 801-210-7095. We are a small company with very low overhead in order to keep our prices down. We also have a full service shop that all cars receive a 100 point inspection and warranties available on all cars. We sell quality cars and offer outstanding service (We have a 4.8 rating with online reviews which is much higher than most dealers) without the high pressure sales environment and high prices you find at other dealer. Visit our website at WestAutoSales.com for a complete list of our quality cars. Financing available for both good and credit challenged customers and of course trades always welcome. Thanks for looking and please call with any questions or to schedule a test drive.GOOD CREDIT? We have rates as low as 2.99% and can help you with most local CREDIT UNION financing. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? 99.9% APPROVALS! NO CREDIT CHECKS NO INCOME VERIFICATION NO JOB TIME REQUIREMENTS SS # OR ITIN'S ARE OK!!*Buy here pay here. Se Habla Espanol
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5DC4ABB10104
Stock: 7242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,991$1,826 Below Market
Straight Motor Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5CC7ABB10096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 189,759 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,495$1,626 Below Market
Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln - Winona / Minnesota
LOCAL TRADE!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! 3.5L V-6!! LEATHER INTERIOR!! HEATED SEATS!! 3.5L V-6, automatic transmission, dual zone climate control, power locks, power windows, dual power seats, power adjustable pedals, Sirius XM radio, Sony premium audio system, keyless entry, power liftgate, HID headlights, voice activated navigation, rear view camera, reverse sensing system, 110 volt outlet, aluminum wheels and more!......................*Call Or Text Joe 507-459-0162*. We are a certified 5 Star Dealer with a great service/parts department and Auto Collision Center. We Offer Great Financing (O.A.C.) and welcome Trades. To see more vehicles Like this... Go To www.sugarloaffordinc.com*Ask about our Purchase and delivery from home services.**...................................................**Online purchase and delivery available. We can handle your complete transaction from the comfort and safety from your home or work.*To see more vehicles Like this... Go To* *www.sugarloaffordinc.com Winona Mn 55987
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DC7ABD01185
Stock: 18652B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 138,741 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,995$1,048 Below Market
Tallapoosa Ford - Alexander City / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5BC1ABA79574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,073 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,500$1,049 Below Market
Steinle Chevrolet Buick - Clyde / Ohio
2 OWNER LOCAL TRADE*** CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH 0 ACCIDENTS*** BRAND NEW TIRES*** SECOND ROW BUCKET SEATS*** SERVICED/INSPECTED AND READY FOR A NEW HOME*** COME CHECK IT OUT AT STEINLE CHEVROLET-BUICK CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN CLYDE TWO MILES EAST OF WHIRLPOOL ON RT 20*** CALL 419-547-9483 FOR ANY QUESTIONS OR TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY!!!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6CC6ABA38687
Stock: CP1586A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- 76,488 milesGood Deal
$8,863$1,508 Below Market
Bob Allen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - Danville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5CC2ABD02980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,455 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,000$874 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket 90th - Sandy / Utah
EPA 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Limited trim. 3rd Row Seat, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air. CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. Edmunds.com explains "A thoughtfully designed and cool-looking alternative to minivans and seven-passenger crossover SUVs.".VEHICLE REVIEWS5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.OUR OFFERINGSFor over 30 years now, The Larry H. Miller group of automobile dealerships has strived to excel in every part of our business and that success is dependent upon the satisfaction of you, the customer. - Cory Nannemann, General ManagerFinal price may include conditional incentives that not all customers will qualify for. Contact dealer for complete details. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5DC8ABA10538
Stock: 42133B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 141,489 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$7,867$544 Below Market
Watermark Hyundai of Marion - Marion / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6CC2ABB28788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,250$403 Below Market
Paul Miller Ford - Lexington / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5CC9ABB06292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,463 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500
Tindol Ford ROUSH - Gastonia / North Carolina
Meet our family-friendly One Owner 2010 Ford Flex SEL shown off in White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 generating 262hp mated to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for smooths shifts. Our Front Wheel Drive Flex will get you around traffic in all weather conditions, plus you'll score near 24mpg on the highway! Outside, our Flex features power heated mirrors, chrome accents, alloy wheels, a vista sunroof, tow package, and privacy glass.The SEL trimmed cabin is the perfect combination of interior space, style, and comfort. You will enjoy a Rear Entertainment System, heated front seats, 3rd-row seating, cruise control, power accessories, beautiful wood grain trim, an AM/FM/CD/MP3 stereo with steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth connection, multi-zone climate control, and so much more.Ford Flex's safety equipment received lots of consideration and included 4-wheel disc brakes, ABS, tire pressure monitor system, traction/stability control, child safety locks, and plenty of airbags. Our Ford Flex SEL is everything you are looking for and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! *Tindol Ford Subaru ROUSH is known to create intense feelings of euphoria and happiness. Sudden outbursts of hugging and high fives are not uncommon. Advertised prices include Tindol Ford discounts, Ford Motor Company public rebates and incentives, and they may or may not include Owner Loyalty Rebates. New vehicle prices include Tindol Trade Assist which requires the trade of a qualifying 2008 or newer vehicle with no more than 120,000 miles. New vehicle prices also include Tindol financing incentive which requires in-house financing to qualified customers. Some discounts and rebates may require financing with Ford Credit. Not all buyers will qualify. Residency restrictions may apply. Some vehicles have equipment and/or accessories added to them that may not be reflected in the advertised price. This discounted price is for this web page only. Must print out this page and present to the salesman. Lot price may differ. All prices are before tax, tag, title, and $699 administration fee. We have an awesome fleet and commercial department and their rebates are often different from retail rebates. Accordingly, this pricing does not apply to fleet and commercial sales. Please see a commercial salesperson for details. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information. There may be instances where some of the factory rebates, incentives, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we use a 3rd party site and multiple data sources. As such, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions, including price, contained within these pages. If you provide us with your contact information, you are giving us permission to contact you via phone, text and/or email. No stunts here, just great people who want to make you a part of the Tindol family. Stop in to see us where we have been in business since 1974 at 1901 East Franklin Blvd Gastonia NC 28054. See Dealer for details. * EPA mileage estimates are for newly manufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5CC9ABA98954
Stock: 200702A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 122,751 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$9,399
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West - Golden / Colorado
Sel Rapid Spec Order Code Vista Moonroof Dual Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive 3.5L V6 Duratec Engine Medium Light Stone; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2010 Ford Flex SEL with 122,750mi. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Ford Flex SEL equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Ford Flex SEL is in a league of its own More information about the 2010 Ford Flex: The Ford Flex is a crossover vehicle that actually has enough space for seven grownups and their gear -- and a 4500-lb towing capacity. Available all-wheel drive makes it a capable sport truck, though not a full-blown off-roader. The wide stance and aggressive three-bar grille give the Flex a street-smart presence as well. It's a well-rounded crossover that starts just under $30,000. This model sets itself apart with distinctive, aggressive styling, three rows of seating, and New powerful, efficient EcoBoost engine All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6CC3ABD01640
Stock: ABD01640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 168,575 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$6,995
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, BACKUP SENSORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, 3RD ROW SEAT, MP3 COMPATIBLE, ALUMINUM WHEELS.This front wheel drive 2010 Ford Flex SE features an impressive 3.50 Engine with a Ingot Silver Metallic Exterior with a Charcoal Black Fabric Interior. With only 168,575 miles this 2010 Ford Flex is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2010 Ford Flex in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# ABA53690* Toyota Direct has this 2010 Ford Flex SE ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2010 Ford Flex SE! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 24.0 Highway MPG and 17.0 City MPG! This Ford Flex comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.50 engine, an 6-speed automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Locks, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Telescoping Wheel, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Power Drivers Seat, Overhead Console, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Compass, Air Conditioning, Rear Reading Lamps, Illuminated entry, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Tilt Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s), Bench Seat, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Fog Lights, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Rear Parking Aid, Brake Assist, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear Head Air Bag, Delay-off headlights, Dual Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 234 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 2 Ford Flex suvs like this Ingot Silver Metallic 2010 Ford Flex SE that we have in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5BC5ABA53690
Stock: ABA53690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 168,193 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,950
4 Wheels of Fox Lake Sales - Fox Lake / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6CC6ABA84942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,090 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,599
CarMax Burbank - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Burbank / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5CC9ABA90952
Stock: 19027027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,734 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,495
Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington
2010 FORD FLEX SEL AWD! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! COMES LOADED WITH LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PWR WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, PEDAL ADJUSTMENTS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROL, DUAL DVD PLAYERS IN THE HEAD RESTS, POWER LIFT GATE, POWER SECOND ROW FOR EASY ACCESS TO THIRD ROW, AND MANY OTHER GREAT OPTIONS! CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! INDEPENDENT AUTO SALES 3728 E SPRAGUE SPOKANE, WA, 99202 TUE-FRI 10AM-6PM SATURDAY 10AM-5PM 509-934-1106 CASH DEALS MADE HERE TRADES WELCOME NEGOTIABLE DOC FEE FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. KEY: FORD, CHEVROLET, GMC, TOYOTA, LEXUS, SUBARU EDGE, ESCAPE, EXPLORER, EXPEDITION, EQUINOX, TRAVERSE, ACADIA, TAHOE, YUKON, SUBURBAN
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6CC8ABB17987
Stock: B17987A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,153 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
Sports And Imports - Trenton / New Jersey
*** 1 Owner - Limited *** We offer financing and welcome all trade ins. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns that you may have. We appreciate the chance to earn your business and look forward to hearing from you soon. Please visit our website at www.sportsandimports.us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5DC5ABA10089
Stock: ABA10089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,266 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$7,777
Autoplex Motors - Lynnwood / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DC0ABD03487
Stock: 12287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
