Used 2017 Ford Flex for Sale Near Me

- 30,666 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,999$4,169 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4939 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6D88HBA08112
Stock: M306083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 70,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,400$3,835 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa / California
$5,800 below Kelley Blue Book! CARFAX 1-Owner. 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Satellite Radio, WHEELS: 18" PAINTED ALUMINUM SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: CHARCOAL BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED BUCKET SEATS driver and front passenger 4-way head restraints, 10-way power driver's seat w/power recline and lumbar and 6-way power front passenger seat w/manual recline and lumbar, WHEELS: 18" PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD). Ford SEL with Blue Jeans Metallic exterior and Charcoal Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 287 HP at 6500 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: "The 2017 Ford Flex's boxy shape translates to a wealth of interior space, including adult-friendly accommodations in all three rows." -Edmunds.com. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This Flex is priced $5,800 below Kelley Blue Book. Plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. (Eff 7/1/12). Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C84HBA04551
Stock: HBA04551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 59,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,325$3,638 Below Market
Rountree Chevrolet - Creedmoor / North Carolina
This beautiful SUV is a one owner vehicle! With a 93 score from Autocheck! The Flex has awesome features like the third row seat! It has mini-van like room without the mini-van! The Flex has tinted windows for passenger comfort! It is an SLE all wheel drive, loaded!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C85HBA03581
Stock: P1012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 13,708 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,995$2,974 Below Market
Mike Dorian Ford - Clinton Township / Michigan
Come on in to our Used Car Dealership today. Family owned and operated since 1964, we will get you the Dorian Deal every time. Call us today, toll free, to learn about our best used vehicle deals: (888) 264-9773. We will help get you into the vehicle that is right for you! Want to Save time? Complete the entire buying process online. Select your next new or used car, get our best price every time, and we'll deliver right to your home or office. FREE Delivery!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Flex SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C87HBA05984
Stock: 5722P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 32,537 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,000$2,688 Below Market
Northtown Honda - Amherst / New York
Only 32,537 Miles! Scores 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ford Flex boasts a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 20' Polished Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning. This Ford Flex Features the Following Options Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle activation, dual exhaust w/chrome exhaust tips and heavy-duty 78 amp battery, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P255/45R20 AS BSW, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC 3 -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 8' LCD capacitive touch-screen in center stack w/swipe and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports, NOTE: SYNC AppLink lets you control some of your favorite compatible mobile apps w/your voice, It is compatible w/select smartphone platforms, Commands may vary by phone and AppLink software, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Stop By Today For a must-own Ford Flex come see us at Northtown Honda, 2277 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY 14228. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DT9HBA06681
Stock: GP883B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 101,654 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,200$3,222 Below Market
Schafer Chevrolet - Pinconning / Michigan
CONGRATULATIONS! Your search has found yourself this great deal from the best used car dealership. This Magnetic Metallic 2017 Ford Flex SEL AWD has a NADA retail value of $19,175, CLEAN CARFAX!, Backup Camera, HEATED SEATS, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, AWD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Security system, Speed control/Cruise Control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Traction control. WHY IS SCHAFER THE BEST? First, and most importantly we have the best prices in Michigan. Our prices on average are thousands of dollars below Kelly Blue Book/NADA values. In addition, our prices are no haggle and often below wholesale prices. We will show you the price comparison of our vehicle versus the competition so you can see for yourself what a great deal you're getting. We'll give you a 3 day 100% money back satisfaction guarantee*. You will also be given a CarFax vehicle history report free of charge. Most vehicles come with a 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. ** Schafer Chevrolet is proud to have a 4.5 star Google review rating on over 600 reviews by real customers just like you. Our store has been reliable and trusted for our 90 years in business. Schafer Chevrolet is the only dealer to give you all this! Our inventory moves fast! So get off the internet now, and give us a call or come in! You'll be glad you did! * 3 day return policy is only available on vehicles less than ten years of age and under 100,000 miles. Limited to 150 miles after purchase. ** 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty only pertains to vehicles with under 100,000 miles and less than ten years of age.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C86HBA02309
Stock: 32369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 45,295 miles
$17,995$4,583 Below Market
Northtowne Alfa Romeo and FIAT of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
NORTHTOWNE PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INFORMATION HOTLINEpre-owned vehicle questions answered promptly 816-468-2239.***Can be shipped ANYWHERE in the United States***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C87HBA04263
Stock: HB7583C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-03-2019
- 120,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999$2,368 Below Market
Posen Motors - Posen / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5B8XHBA03437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Ford Flex SEL25,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,855$2,749 Below Market
Skalnek Ford - Lake Orion / Michigan
Skalnek Ford has made several enhancements to our dealership sales practices to continue providing our customers the service and experience they deserve. In addition to the increased sanitation measures we have already enacted, Skalnek Ford offers: Free pickup and delivery for test drives and contract paperwork. Disinfecting vehicles and keys before and after test drives, including high touch areas. Ability for complete online shopping experience with the new ExpressQuote shopping tool. Remote e-contracting for most vehicle transactions available. Value your trade online with KBB Instant Cash Offer. Our dedicated and professional sales staff is always waiting via phone, text, or chat to assist you. Certified. One Owner, Ford Certified!, 3rd Row Seating, Like New!, Excellent Condition, **Heated Leather Seats**, Backup Camera, Dune w/Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, 18 Painted Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate. 2017 Ford Flex SEL Burgundy Velvet Tinted Clearcoat Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History Equipment Group 202A (Power Liftgate, Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Exterior Mirrors w/Security Approach Lamps, Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Memory Driver's Seat & Exterior Mirrors, Power Converter 110V Outlet, and Premium 7-Speaker Audio System), Ford Certified Pre-Owned Certified, Dune w/Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, 18 Painted Aluminum Wheels, 3.39 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Heated Front Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C89HBA10281
Stock: U8464
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 48,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,495$2,399 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this three-row, NO-ACCIDENT, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 Ford Flex Limited EcoBoost (AWD). This retro-looking SUV boasts nimble handling and spacious seating for adults and larger-than-usual children in all three rows. With its odometer now reading 48,796, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory powertrain warranty until April 2022 or 60,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Want to extend the warranty coverage on this vehicle? We can provide extended warranty options to cover this affordable midsize SUV BUMPER-TO-BUMPER for an additional 100,000 miles! It comes finely equipped with: - A 3.5-LITER V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE - A MULTI-PANEL VISTA ROOF - CLASS-III TRAILER TOW PACKAGE - HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS - A HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / COLLISION WARNING - 20-INCH POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS In addition to: - VOICE ACTIVATED FACTORY NAVIGATION - A SONY PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM - DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC A/C - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - BLINDSPOT MONITORING - SYNC with 8-INCH TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY - VOICE ACTIVATED SYSTEM with BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - PUSH-BUTTON START - REMOTE START - A UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER - A REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM - A POWER LIFTGATE - A REAR VIEW CAMERA ...and so much more! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 Ford Flex Limited EcoBoost! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DT9HBA00136
Stock: 23510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 56,555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,900
Sterling McCall Pre-Owned - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5B8XHBA02661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,767 miles
$18,938$2,325 Below Market
Moss Bros. Toyota - Moreno Valley / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5B87HBA07056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,690$2,327 Below Market
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. 3rd Row Seating, Backup Camera, BLIS: Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Navigation System. Come and see only the finest Fords at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6D82HBA07280
Stock: DCA07280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 33,835 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,888$3,357 Below Market
Elite Auto Mall - Eustis / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C85HBA01111
Stock: 1799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,623 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,497$2,078 Below Market
Lake Ford - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
: Fully Detailed, Passed dealer inspection, JUST REPRICED FROM $23,990, PRICED TO MOVE $800 below NADA Retail! CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition. Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCH-SCREEN NAVIGATI. AND MORE! WHY BUY FROM LAKE FORD?: Lake Ford is proud to be one of the premier dealerships serving Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin Formerly Braeger Ford same Ownership and location since 1997! Our commitment to Customer Service is second to none, having won the Highest Customer Satisfaction Rating in Milwaukee from Ford, DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award and recipient of Wisconsin Ford Dealer of the Year, as well as having an A+ Rating with the Wisconsin BBB. OPTION PACKAGES: EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A: Memory Driver's Seat & Exterior Mirrors, Power Liftgate, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), cross-traffic alert, Premium 7-Speaker Audio System, Power Converter 110V Outlet, Exterior Mirrors w/Security Approach Lamps, Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, MULTI-PANEL VISTA ROOF, VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCH-SCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM: SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, in-dash screen, SD card for map and POI storage, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link includes a in the 48 contiguous United States and D.C, Services are not available in Alaska and Hawaii, SiriusXM audio and data services each require a subscription sold separately, or as a package, by Sirius XM Radio Inc, If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates, Fees and taxes apply, To cancel you must call SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349, See SiriusXM Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com, All fees and programming subject to change, Sirius, XM and, CHARCOAL BLACK Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Flex SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C85HBA03165
Stock: F6885E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 28,718 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,000
Gene Messer Ford of Lubbock - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 Ford Flex. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Ford Flex SEL. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. More information about the 2017 Ford Flex: The 2017 Ford Flex remains an excellent choice for those who lament the absence of large station wagons on the market, yet want something far more stylish than truck-like SUVs or look-alike crossover vehicles. It drives responsively, rides smoothly and quietly and is a great highway vehicle. Plus, the Flex's boxy shape makes it one of the most spacious vehicles inside, especially from a passenger standpoint. Consider its excellent safety ratings and standout active-safety features and it makes a lot of sense from a family standpoint-- making a luxurious minivan alternative, too. Interesting features of this model are spacious, passenger-friendly interior, handles like a big sedan, smooth ride, Boxy exterior style is unique, all-weather all-wheel drive, and responsive EcoBoost powertrain We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Flex SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C88HBA10000
Stock: HBA10000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 29,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,989$2,077 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new battery! 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Charcoal Black; Cloth Front Bucket Seats Engine: 3.5L Ti-Vct V6 Equipment Group 100A Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in this Autonation Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Ford Flex SE at AutoNation Toyota Cerritos . All of our Autonation Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have passed a comprehensive 125-point quality inspection completed by highly trained technicians in our state-of-the-art service facility. This Flex SE with 29,229 miles also includes a 90-day or 4,000 mile (which ever comes first) limited warranty at no additional cost as well as a complimentary CARFAX vehicle history report. At Autonation we stand behind the quality of our pre-owned vehicles and offer a 5-day, 250 mile Money Back Guarantee for extra peace of mind when considering a pre-owned vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5B83HBA07054
Stock: HBA07054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2017 Ford Flex SE19,421 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,700$1,988 Below Market
Sarasota Ford - Sarasota / Florida
***FORD CERTIFIED***LOW MILES**REAR VIEW CAMERA*** ***REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM***THIRD ROW SEATING*** **REAR AIR**FORD CERTIFIED**AUTOCHECK 1 OWNER***, ***7 YEAR 100,000 MILE FORD PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED WARRANTY***, ***PASSED CERTIFIED 172 POINT INSPECTION***, ***24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE, FULL TANK OF FUEL, FRESH OIL AND FILTER, NEW WIPER BLADES***, ***SERVICEABLE AT ANY FORD OR LINCOLN DEALER IN THE 50 STATES AND IN Canada***, ***NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED TO AUTOCHECK***, 17" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Equipment Group 100A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, SYNC.FORD CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, LOW APR FINANCING, Ford Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of a 12Mo/12,000Mile Comprehensive Warranty, but also up to a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 172-point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, rental car benefits, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. The Ford Certified Pre-Owned Program takes the risk out of buying a previously owned vehicle. Driving a Ford CPO vehicle means driving with the knowledge and confidence that the vehicle you purchased has been thoroughly Inspected and comes with a manufacturer-backed limited warranty coverage Before you hit the road in a Certified Pre-Owned Ford vehicle, we put every car, truck, SUV and crossover to the test. Only the vehicles that pass our 172-point inspection become Ford Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles. 12-month/12,000-mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty Coverage,7-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty Coverage, 172 points of inspection by certified mechanics, Vehicle History Report, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance, A full tank of fuel, fresh oil and filter, and new wiper blades, Service available at any Ford or Lincoln Dealer in the 50 states and Canada.We're here to make your shopping experience as pleasant and hassle free as possible. **Call us now to get more information @ 888-349-4989!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5B89HBA06104
Stock: HBA06104
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
