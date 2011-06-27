Vehicle overview

Last time we checked, the Ford Flex didn't have body panels capable of absorbing radar energy like those on a stealth bomber. Yet with yearly sales totaling only about a seventh of its Explorer SUV sibling, the Flex is not on the radar of many consumers looking for a three-row family hauler that seats six to seven. It's perplexing to us, because the 2014 Ford Flex is one of the most useful family vehicles out there.

Reasons for our unabashed enthusiasm include the Flex's roomy and comfortable cabin complete with adult-friendly third-row seating, well-balanced ride and handling qualities and a wide array of options that include a strong turbocharged V6 engine. There's also the Flex's unique styling, which has a modern yet retro old-school wagon vibe about it. But even if you're not too keen on the rectilinear design aesthetic, there's no denying this Ford's inherent utility, versatility and abundance of useful high-tech gadgets.

Seating up to seven with room to spare, the Ford Flex provides nearly as much passenger space and seating/cargo flexibility as a minivan but without the stigma. Getting into the Flex's second and third rows isn't as easy as with a minivan, but certainly access is better than in most large crossover SUVs thanks to the Flex's lower stance and standard second-row one-touch tumble feature. The optional second-row captain's chairs reduce seating capacity to six, but their sliding feature not only increases comfort in that row, but expands legroom in the third row. As such, the 2014 Ford Flex is the rare crossover that allows 6-footers to fit comfortably in all three rows.

There are a couple of downsides to the Flex, however. The biggest of these is the aforementioned offbeat styling, which some people just find off-putting. If that's the case, the Ford Explorer is mechanically related and similarly equipped -- although, in the real world, it can't match the Flex's space and versatility. Outside of the Ford family, the GMC Acadia (and its siblings, the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse) has room for eight and a bigger cargo hold. We also like the Mazda CX-9 for its sporty personality and the Nissan Pathfinder for its upscale interior. Of course, a minivan would be more practical than any of these vehicles. Still, on our radar screen, the 2014 Ford Flex looms large as a top pick for savvy families.