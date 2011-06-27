Estimated values
2010 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,051
|$6,808
|$7,963
|Clean
|$4,775
|$6,426
|$7,503
|Average
|$4,224
|$5,664
|$6,584
|Rough
|$3,673
|$4,901
|$5,665
Estimated values
2010 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,248
|$5,830
|$6,871
|Clean
|$4,017
|$5,503
|$6,474
|Average
|$3,553
|$4,850
|$5,681
|Rough
|$3,090
|$4,197
|$4,888
Estimated values
2010 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,706
|$6,391
|$7,500
|Clean
|$4,449
|$6,033
|$7,067
|Average
|$3,936
|$5,317
|$6,201
|Rough
|$3,422
|$4,601
|$5,336
Estimated values
2010 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,005
|$8,044
|$9,388
|Clean
|$5,678
|$7,594
|$8,846
|Average
|$5,022
|$6,693
|$7,762
|Rough
|$4,367
|$5,792
|$6,679
Estimated values
2010 Ford Edge SE Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,543
|$6,200
|$7,289
|Clean
|$4,295
|$5,853
|$6,869
|Average
|$3,800
|$5,158
|$6,027
|Rough
|$3,304
|$4,464
|$5,186
Estimated values
2010 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,532
|$7,492
|$8,782
|Clean
|$5,230
|$7,073
|$8,275
|Average
|$4,627
|$6,233
|$7,261
|Rough
|$4,023
|$5,394
|$6,247
Estimated values
2010 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,587
|$7,481
|$8,729
|Clean
|$5,282
|$7,062
|$8,225
|Average
|$4,673
|$6,224
|$7,217
|Rough
|$4,063
|$5,386
|$6,209
Estimated values
2010 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,136
|$6,925
|$8,102
|Clean
|$4,856
|$6,537
|$7,634
|Average
|$4,295
|$5,761
|$6,699
|Rough
|$3,735
|$4,986
|$5,764