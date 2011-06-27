Used 2012 Ford E-Series Van Consumer Reviews

Jeff , 06/27/2016 E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)

4 of 7 people found this review helpful

We have a 2012 E-250 van that needs a new transmission. The van is 688 miles past the warranty. Ford does not want to stand behind their vehicles and cover the repair. The 60k warranty ran out just about a week prior to the transmission problem. This seems very disappointing that the vehicle breaks this soon and that Ford will not stand behind their products. Ford has diagnosed the problem and say that they would need to put in a new transmission. They have estimated the repair at $3500. Ford has offered to pay $1400 of the repair. That seems totally disgraceful to me. I can understand if the entire cost cannot be covered because it is technically outside the warranty line, but $1400 is not even 1/2 of the cost.