Used 2012 Ford E-Series Van Consumer Reviews
Poor Ford Quality--Both Product and Service
Jeff, 06/27/2016
E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
4 of 7 people found this review helpful
We have a 2012 E-250 van that needs a new transmission. The van is 688 miles past the warranty. Ford does not want to stand behind their vehicles and cover the repair. The 60k warranty ran out just about a week prior to the transmission problem. This seems very disappointing that the vehicle breaks this soon and that Ford will not stand behind their products. Ford has diagnosed the problem and say that they would need to put in a new transmission. They have estimated the repair at $3500. Ford has offered to pay $1400 of the repair. That seems totally disgraceful to me. I can understand if the entire cost cannot be covered because it is technically outside the warranty line, but $1400 is not even 1/2 of the cost.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the E-Series Van
Related Used 2012 Ford E-Series Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid