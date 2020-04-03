2021 Tesla Model 3 Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 04/03/2020

The Model 3 sedan is Tesla's least expensive model, with a price tag starting in the low $40,000s, and has an estimated range of 250 miles. Higher-performing versions are available with extended ranges up to 322 miles at prices that top the $50,000 mark.

Tesla isn't a traditional auto manufacturer just as the vehicles it produces don't adhere to established norms. Many feature updates are "installed" via occasional over-the-air connections, so it's sometimes difficult to predict what changes are coming and which vehicles are eligible. Likewise, figuring out what might be in store for the 2021 Model 3 is left to wild speculation.

There are rumors that the 2021 Model 3 may get a new battery option that will further improve performance and range. Another rumor points to a possible feature addition to the Autopilot system: the ability for the vehicle to come to a stop by itself at stop signs and traffic signals. Whether this feature becomes available is anyone's guess.

We'll have more solid information with time, so keep checking back here.