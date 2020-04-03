2021 Tesla Model 3
Price Range
- Starting at $40,000 (estimated)
Release Date
- Late 2020
What to expect
- No official changes announced for 2021
- Part of the first Model 3 generation introduced for 2017
What is the Model 3?
The Model 3 sedan is Tesla's least expensive model, with a price tag starting in the low $40,000s, and has an estimated range of 250 miles. Higher-performing versions are available with extended ranges up to 322 miles at prices that top the $50,000 mark.
Tesla isn't a traditional auto manufacturer just as the vehicles it produces don't adhere to established norms. Many feature updates are "installed" via occasional over-the-air connections, so it's sometimes difficult to predict what changes are coming and which vehicles are eligible. Likewise, figuring out what might be in store for the 2021 Model 3 is left to wild speculation.
There are rumors that the 2021 Model 3 may get a new battery option that will further improve performance and range. Another rumor points to a possible feature addition to the Autopilot system: the ability for the vehicle to come to a stop by itself at stop signs and traffic signals. Whether this feature becomes available is anyone's guess.
We'll have more solid information with time, so keep checking back here.
Edmunds says
Here at Edmunds, we've had mixed reactions to the Tesla Model 3 and indeed the entire Tesla lineup. We've purchased every vehicle except for the original Roadster for our own evaluations and have been disappointed by Tesla's build quality in early production examples. The entry-level Model 3 was no exception, as we had numerous build issues. You can read all about them in our long-term test.
Thankfully, the Model 3 redeemed itself later in the production run, earning Top-Rated status in the luxury EV class in 2020.
