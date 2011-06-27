Estimated values
2015 Dodge Viper GTS 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,736
|$69,397
|$78,786
|Clean
|$57,658
|$66,994
|$76,035
|Average
|$53,502
|$62,187
|$70,533
|Rough
|$49,346
|$57,381
|$65,030
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Viper GTC 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,758
|$66,643
|$72,399
|Clean
|$58,645
|$64,335
|$69,871
|Average
|$54,418
|$59,720
|$64,815
|Rough
|$50,191
|$55,104
|$59,758
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Viper SRT 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,797
|$61,336
|$69,635
|Clean
|$50,961
|$59,212
|$67,203
|Average
|$47,288
|$54,964
|$62,340
|Rough
|$43,615
|$50,716
|$57,476