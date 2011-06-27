Vehicle overview

Six years after the Nissan GT-R officially came stateside, it's fair to say that this ultra-high-performance car is still completely bonkers. There's a 545-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V6 engine. A dual-clutch automated manual gearbox. An advanced all-wheel-drive system. An adaptive suspension. Nitrogen-filled tires. There's even an in-car performance meter display that was co-developed by the people who created the Gran Turismo video game franchise. What else could you possibly want?

Well, how about even more bonkers? For the 2015 Nissan GT-R, there's a new GT-R Nismo model. Meant to be the ultimate factory-produced, racetrack-going GT-R, the Nismo benefits from a variety of performance-enhancing upgrades. Nissan upped the V6's power output to achieve a truly over-the-top 600 hp, while the suspension has been retuned to be even more race-oriented. Nissan even went to the trouble to stiffen the Nismo's body structure and add special aerodynamic, downforce-producing enhancements, the most noticeable being a new rear wing that looks as if it could have come directly from Boeing.

Thankfully, Nissan also knows that not everybody wants just "more." And for them, the regular-strength versions of the GT-R are more livable this year. Improvements to the GT-R's suspension, as well as steering and brake hardware, have made the car more comfortable to drive every day. On the outside, both the front and rear ends have been given a face-lift that includes details like new LED adaptive headlights and a standard rearview camera. Inside, there's more sound-deadening material and a new active noise-canceling system.

This combination of the even more extreme Nismo model along with the slightly more refined standard version keeps the Edmunds.com "A" rated 2015 Nissan GT-R right in the mix of the best supercars available. It's still fair to say that it won't generate quite the same passionate experience that you get from the 2015 Porsche 911 GT3. Nor is it quite the value it once was considering the power and price of new 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. The highly anticipated 2016 Acura NSX is another enticing alternative. But the GT-R is still very much bonkers, and for that, we're grateful.