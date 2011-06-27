  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(42)
2011 Dodge Journey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Family-friendly size
  • low price
  • wide-opening rear doors
  • sophisticated interior with many useful features.
  • Base model's lackluster four-cylinder engine
  • limited third-row legroom
  • short on cargo space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Dodge Journey is significantly better than the model it replaces, and so now merits consideration by anyone in the market for a small-to-midsize crossover.

Vehicle overview

Know that old expression about the journey being its own reward? Well, in the case of the 2011 Dodge Journey, we can definitively say that this new version is a lot more rewarding than the 2010 model it's replacing.

To be honest, we haven't much cared for Dodge's midsize seven-passenger crossover SUV since it debuted back for 2009. While it featured a number of clever details like multiple hidden storage bins and family-friendly wide-opening rear doors, its anemic engines, lackluster handling and low-budget interior made it difficult to recommend.

Well, that's all changed now that the folks at Dodge have given the Journey a thorough makeover that addresses those specific complaints. At the top of this list of major improvements is an all-new 283-horsepower 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that's significantly more powerful and refined. A similar makeover has been applied to the suspension and steering, and as a result the Journey is noticeably more buttoned-down.

An even more noticeable aspect of the 2011 Journey's transformation concerns the interior. The combination of a handsome new design and soft-touch plastics gives the interior a level of sophistication that was sorely lacking in the previous version. An 8.4-inch touchscreen that dominates the dash of upper trim levels adds to the modern look and allows easy access to both audio and climate controls and cutting-edge features like the available Sirius Travel Link satellite infotainment service.

All these tweaks make this Journey a much more serious contender for a crossover SUV. The Journey's size and price also give it some niche appeal; it's larger and roomier than similarly priced small crossovers like the 2011 Honda CR-V, 2011 Kia Sorento and 2011 Toyota RAV4, yet less expensive than most midsize and large offerings such as the 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, 2011 Ford Flex and Toyota Highlander.

That's not to say it's perfect -- the four-cylinder engine is underwhelming, for instance, and cargo capacity isn't all that impressive. Ultimately, though, we think these well-targeted improvements make test-driving the 2011 Dodge Journey a trip that's definitely worth taking.

2011 Dodge Journey models

The 2011 Dodge Journey is a midsize crossover offered in five trim levels: Express, Mainstreet, Crew, R/T and Lux.

The entry-level Express model comes reasonably well-equipped with a four-cylinder engine, 16-inch steel wheels, heated outside mirrors, roof rack side rails, dual-zone air-conditioning, illuminated cupholders, a 4.3-inch touchscreen interface, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

Move up to the Mainstreet trim level and you get a V6 engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, firmer suspension tuning, body-color mirrors, a rear cargo compartment cover and satellite radio. The Crew model adds 19-inch alloy wheels, foglights, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power driver seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat with built-in storage compartment, reclining 60/40-split second-row seat with fore-aft adjustment, an overhead console with conversation mirror, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote engine start, a 115-volt AC power outlet and a premium Infinity audio system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen and SD card slot.

The R/T model gets you all the Crew's standard features but with dual-zone climate control and distinctive interior and exterior trim. The top-of-the-line Lux adds a handful of desirable extras, including 19-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, Bluetooth and a Garmin-sourced navigation system.

Many of the features included on the upper trim levels can be added to the lower trim levels via optional packages. Other notable options include a sunroof, a 50/50-split third-row seat, built-in child booster seats, a navigation system and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Dodge Journey receives a number of significant changes, including a new, more powerful 3.6-liter V6, retuned suspension and steering, and a revamped interior featuring higher-quality materials and a new touchscreen interface.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Dodge Journey is available with a choice of two engines. The entry-level Express model gets a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 173 hp and 166 pound-feet of torque. It drives the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. EPA fuel economy estimates are expected to be 19 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined.

All other Journey trim levels are powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that puts out 283 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission with a manual shift feature is standard, as is front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is offered as an option. Dodge estimates fuel economy at 17 mpg city and 25 mpg highway for front-drive and 16/24 mpg with all-wheel drive.

Safety

For 2011, the Dodge Journey is equipped with antilock disc brakes, stability control with a rollover sensor, traction control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags, a driver-side knee airbag and side curtain airbags for all three rows.

The Journey has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash testing procedures. Its 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to 2011 tests) were a perfect five stars in all front- and side-impact categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has given the Journey its highest "Good" rating for both frontal-offset and side impacts.

Driving

On the road, the 2011 Dodge Journey's character depends greatly on what's under the hood. We'd suggest avoiding the four-cylinder engine that's standard on the base Express model, as it just doesn't have enough oomph to get this 4,000-pound vehicle up to speed quickly enough in common scenarios like merging onto a freeway. The new 3.6-liter V6 is a far better choice, as it produces quicker acceleration with only a slight sacrifice in fuel economy.

This year's complete redesign of the suspension and steering gear has completely transformed the driving experience. Handling feels much more confident now and the ride, while not silky-smooth, is still quite good. The steering is now much more precise and predictable, with a light but still nicely weighted feel to it.

Interior

The 2011 Dodge Journey's switch to top-quality soft-touch plastics, along with a sleek new design, projects a far more refined image. Worthy of special mention here are details like hidden storage bins and available child booster seats.

The long and wide-opening (nearly 90 degrees) rear doors make getting little ones in and out of car seats a hassle-free affair. The second row is comfortable for two good-sized adults. The third-row seat is best left for small children. With both the second and third-row seats folded down, the Journey offers 68 cubic feet of total cargo capacity -- a useful amount, although many competing models offer more.

Perhaps the most significant change for the 2011 Journey is the incorporation of the huge 8.4-inch touchscreen that dominates the dash of upper trim level models. Besides providing a slick way to access everyday controls, the screen plays a role in some of the cooler tech features offered here, including displaying the image from the rearview camera and the wide range of useful info delivered by the available Sirius Travel Link service.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Dodge Journey.

5(31%)
4(24%)
3(16%)
2(17%)
1(12%)
3.5
42 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2011 Dodge Journey SXT
journey_sext,02/20/2011
Bought thi vehicle brand new and have only 250 KM's but can say that it is very nice for a family of four. I love the new 3.6 L engine which provides a very smooth ride. This vehicle feels solid when it drives and very quiet compared to the Honda CR-V that I previously owned. It is still early to give an honest review but up to this point.....I love it!
Great Vehicle!
brian178,07/25/2011
I cannot honestly find anything not to like about my 2011 Dodge Journey R/T. Styling is great. Even though its a CUV, it retains much of the muscle appeal of the Charger/Challenger. The interior is very well thought out. Touch screen works flawlessly and very fast. Tons of storage space. Third row is small, but when folded down there is ample space for gear while still maintaining room for 4 adults to fit comfortably. I have found the engine/transmission to be quick and quiet. It's no V-8 Hemi but it will move with some giddy-up when pushed. I've had it up to over 100mph with two bikes on the roof, two passengers, the back full of gear, and it didn't hesitate getting there either.
Who woulda thunk it?
bigskeptic,03/13/2011
I have a good friend who sells Dodge and Jeep vehicles, and I have wanted to buy a car from him for years. Unfortunately, I have not been enamored with the vehicles in the Dodge/Jeep stable for a long time. But after reading a review of the 2011 Dodge Journey, I decided to take a courtesy test drive before buying an Equinox, RAV 4 or Versa. Wow...an Everyman's Lexus. I bought one and am thrilled with everything but the mediocre gas mileage (an unfortunate trait of the entire segment). My Journey is simply a great car. Period.
Thank you Dodge! LUX
workshop,03/24/2011
I will start of with the negative. I don't like where the front cup holders are located. I don't think I can fairly comment on Build Quality and Reliability because I just started driving the car. So far so good. BTW. I could afford any SUV, wagon, etc. I wanted. Tried the Benz-seat sides hard.Ouch. Plus there are silly bars in the middle. BMW-yes it's great, but mmmm is it worth the price? I literally got every lux item in this car accept the name. Journey is a great design and price.
See all 42 reviews of the 2011 Dodge Journey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6350 rpm
See all Used 2011 Dodge Journey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Dodge Journey

Used 2011 Dodge Journey Overview

The Used 2011 Dodge Journey is offered in the following submodels: Journey SUV. Available styles include R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Mainstreet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Crew 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Crew 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Lux 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Mainstreet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Express 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Dodge Journey?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Dodge Journey trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Dodge Journey Mainstreet is priced between $5,900 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 71711 and167154 miles.

Which used 2011 Dodge Journeys are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2011 Dodge Journeys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Journey for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,384.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,438.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Journey for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,086.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,615.

