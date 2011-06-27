Vehicle overview

Know that old expression about the journey being its own reward? Well, in the case of the 2011 Dodge Journey, we can definitively say that this new version is a lot more rewarding than the 2010 model it's replacing.

To be honest, we haven't much cared for Dodge's midsize seven-passenger crossover SUV since it debuted back for 2009. While it featured a number of clever details like multiple hidden storage bins and family-friendly wide-opening rear doors, its anemic engines, lackluster handling and low-budget interior made it difficult to recommend.

Well, that's all changed now that the folks at Dodge have given the Journey a thorough makeover that addresses those specific complaints. At the top of this list of major improvements is an all-new 283-horsepower 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that's significantly more powerful and refined. A similar makeover has been applied to the suspension and steering, and as a result the Journey is noticeably more buttoned-down.

An even more noticeable aspect of the 2011 Journey's transformation concerns the interior. The combination of a handsome new design and soft-touch plastics gives the interior a level of sophistication that was sorely lacking in the previous version. An 8.4-inch touchscreen that dominates the dash of upper trim levels adds to the modern look and allows easy access to both audio and climate controls and cutting-edge features like the available Sirius Travel Link satellite infotainment service.

All these tweaks make this Journey a much more serious contender for a crossover SUV. The Journey's size and price also give it some niche appeal; it's larger and roomier than similarly priced small crossovers like the 2011 Honda CR-V, 2011 Kia Sorento and 2011 Toyota RAV4, yet less expensive than most midsize and large offerings such as the 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, 2011 Ford Flex and Toyota Highlander.

That's not to say it's perfect -- the four-cylinder engine is underwhelming, for instance, and cargo capacity isn't all that impressive. Ultimately, though, we think these well-targeted improvements make test-driving the 2011 Dodge Journey a trip that's definitely worth taking.