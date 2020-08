Used 2011 Dodge Journey for Sale Near Me

Central Florida Toyota - Orlando / Florida

Express trim, White Gold exterior and Black Interior interior. PRICED TO MOVE $500 below NADA Retail! Third Row Seat, Chrome Wheels, Keyless Start, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP, 22F EXPRESS CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER.. 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE... POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP. SEE MORE!PREMIUM EQUIPMENT ON THIS DODGE JOURNEY INCLUDEFLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP 2nd row 40/60 tilt & slide bench seat, 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining bench seat, air cond with 3 zone temp control, easy entry system seat, GVwith payload rating, rear air cond with heater, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP (WFJ) 17 X 6.5 aluminum wheels, (TVK) P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires, font/rear floor mats, interior observation mirror, Kumho brand tires, leather wrapped shift knob, leather wrapped steering wheel, overhead console, passenger assist handles, dual visors with illum mirrors, trip computer with outside temp & compass, 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD), 22F EXPRESS CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 2.4L DOHC I4 engine, 4-speed automatic trans THE PERFECT TIME TO OWN THIS JOURNEYThis Journey is priced $500 below NADA Retail. KEY FEATURES ON THIS DODGE JOURNEY INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Chrome Wheels, Keyless Start MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OUR OFFERINGSAs one of the hardest working Toyota dealers in FL, Central Florida Toyota focuses on customer satisfaction and provides the highest quality service in both our sales and service departments. Find the new or used vehicle you are looking for or simply have the peace of mind in knowing that your vehicle is being serviced by our certified technicians. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Dodge Journey Express with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3D4PG4FBXBT515946

Stock: BT515946

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020