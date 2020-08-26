Used 2011 Dodge Journey for Sale Near Me
- 137,546 milesGreat Deal
$4,977$1,885 Below Market
Central Florida Toyota - Orlando / Florida
Express trim, White Gold exterior and Black Interior interior. PRICED TO MOVE $500 below NADA Retail! Third Row Seat, Chrome Wheels, Keyless Start, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP, 22F EXPRESS CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER.. 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE... POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP. SEE MORE!PREMIUM EQUIPMENT ON THIS DODGE JOURNEY INCLUDEFLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP 2nd row 40/60 tilt & slide bench seat, 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining bench seat, air cond with 3 zone temp control, easy entry system seat, GVwith payload rating, rear air cond with heater, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP (WFJ) 17 X 6.5 aluminum wheels, (TVK) P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires, font/rear floor mats, interior observation mirror, Kumho brand tires, leather wrapped shift knob, leather wrapped steering wheel, overhead console, passenger assist handles, dual visors with illum mirrors, trip computer with outside temp & compass, 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD), 22F EXPRESS CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 2.4L DOHC I4 engine, 4-speed automatic trans THE PERFECT TIME TO OWN THIS JOURNEYThis Journey is priced $500 below NADA Retail. KEY FEATURES ON THIS DODGE JOURNEY INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Chrome Wheels, Keyless Start MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OUR OFFERINGSAs one of the hardest working Toyota dealers in FL, Central Florida Toyota focuses on customer satisfaction and provides the highest quality service in both our sales and service departments. Find the new or used vehicle you are looking for or simply have the peace of mind in knowing that your vehicle is being serviced by our certified technicians. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Journey Express with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG4FBXBT515946
Stock: BT515946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 130,578 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,995$1,803 Below Market
INFINITI of Englewood - Englewood / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Journey Mainstreet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG1FGXBT515553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,999$2,981 Below Market
Family Kia - Saint Augustine / Florida
CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* Remote Start, Bluetooth, Sirius XM, MultiZone A/C, Auxiliary Audio, Fog Lights, Leather Wrapped Wheel, Remote Entry, Premium Audio. Your 2011 Dodge Journey Crew is perfect for daily work or weekend road trips to our neighboring communities of Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, FLFamily Kia also offers extended vehicle service contracts so our Jacksonville area drivers enjoy a worry free used car, SUV or van ownership experience.This front wheel drive 2011 Dodge Journey Crew is one of those used cars Palm Coast, FL shoppers seek out for its Red exterior with a Black/light Frost Beige Interi Interior. With 109,000 miles this 2011 Journey with a gas/ethanol v6 3.6l/220 engine is your best buy near Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, Florida.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connection, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Red 2011 Dodge Journey Crew near Jacksonville, FL is available for immediate test drives in St. Augustine, FL.*Our Car Dealership near Palm Coast:* Call Family Kia today at *(904) 770-4684 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2011 Dodge Journey Crew! Family Kia serves Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, FL. You can also visit us at, 2665 U.S. Highway 1 South St. Augustine FL, 32086 to check it out in person! Family Kia Used car dealership only sells used cars Jacksonville, FL buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Dodge Journey comes factory equipped with an impressive gas/ethanol v6 3.6l/220 engine, an 6-speed automatic transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Front Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Flexible Fuel Capability, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Telescoping Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Tachometer, Spare Tire (Small Size), Power Steering, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance, Tires - Front Performance. Family Kia is Northeast Florida's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Florida used car shoppers and owners drive to Family Kia in St. Augustine for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Compass, Cloth Seats, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Overhead Console, Rear Reading Lamps, Air Conditioning, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Tilt Steering Wheel, Reading Light(s), Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Floor Mats, Bench Seat, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Delay-off headlights, Speed Sensitive Steering, Drivers Air Bag, Dual Air Bags, Knee AirBag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag. This 2011 Dodge Journey Crew comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Kia Motors Finance Financing?* You can use our Kia Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Red 2011 Dodge Journey Crew. Our Family Kia Kia Motors Finance Specialists work with every level of credit and Kia Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Kia Motors Finance experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Palm Coast, Florida.The Family Kia used car dealership in Northeast Florida is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just south of Jacksonville where your 2011 Dodge Journey Crew will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Palm Coast shoppers prefer the short drive to St. Augustine. We're glad you found this pre-owned Dodge Journey for sale at our used car dealership near Jacksonville in St. Augustine, FL. Looking for Kia financing? Our Family Kia finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Dodge Journey for sale. Family Kia has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in St. Augustine just north of Palm Coast. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Jacksonville consider driving just past Palencia, FL to St. Augustine where you'll experience Northeast Florida's preferred Kia dealer service, sales and the Family Kia difference!Family Kia Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, Florida shoppers prefer like this 2011 Dodge Journey Crew stock # 210088A.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Journey Crew with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG3FG2BT521813
Stock: 210088A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 111,073 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,995$1,786 Below Market
Reliable Motors - Des Moines / Iowa
Meet our 2011 Dodge Journey Mainstreet AWD. Our Journey Mainstreet is an ideal suburban family machine! This is one family-hauler that appeals to the masses with it's sporty style! This Journey Mainstreet features Dodge's Pentastar 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 283hp while connected to a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic while returning a respectable 25mpg on the highway! Fewer means fewer stops at the gas station always translates to money leftover for the fun things in life with this All Wheel Drive machine! The outside shows off alloy wheels privacy glass heated mirrors roof rails and fog lamps. The roomy cabin boasts comfortable cloth seating keyless entry/start all the power accessories we are accustom to and touchscreen interface with AM/FM/SAT audio system climate control and more. Safety is a priority for our Journey. This Mainstreet comes equipped with nearly every safety feature in Dodge's arsenal. Front side and curtain airbags are standard as are electronic roll mitigation and seatbelt pre-tensioners. Don't forget this one is All Wheel Drive so you can feel safe in any weather condition! Get in here today before this Mainstreet is gone! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Journey Mainstreet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PH1FG2BT502373
Stock: 502373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,953 milesGood Deal
$6,988$1,064 Below Market
Balise Kia - West Springfield / Massachusetts
Recent Arrival! FREE 3 YEARS SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!!, Journey Mainstreet, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Air Conditioning, Front Bucket Seats, Speed control.Awards:* 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Journey Mainstreet with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG1FG0BT554291
Stock: K2865B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 69,722 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,995$1,073 Below Market
Big City Motors / 12th Street Auto Mart - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
FRESH TRADE IN IS THIS 2 OWNER ACCIDENT FREE 2011 DODGE JOURNEY MAINSTREET ALL WHEEL DRIVE V6 WITH 3RD ROW SEAT REMOTE START TINTED WINDOWS REAR HEAT AND AIR CONDITIONING POWER DRIVER`S SEAT FULLY SERVICED AND THIRD PARTY INSPECTED. STOP BY WITH YOUR TRADE IN AND FINANCE WITH US TODAY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Journey Mainstreet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PH1FGXBT555239
Stock: 7698A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 141,052 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$5,999$529 Below Market
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $299. Financing & Warranty available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Journey Mainstreet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG1FG6BT519664
Stock: AL-6044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,874 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,821$926 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
Keyless Start 16" X 6.5" Steel Wheels 2.4L Dohc Dual Vvt 16-Valve I4 Engine 22F Express Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 4-Speed Automatic Transmission Black Interior; Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats P225/70R16 All-Season Tires White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Journey Express with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG4FB2BT504259
Stock: BT504259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 136,060 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,999$936 Below Market
1st Choice Auto Sales LLC - Boise / Idaho
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Journey Mainstreet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PH1FGXBT567861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,691 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$8,295$1,293 Below Market
Bob Kelley Chevrolet Buick - North Baltimore / Ohio
Local trade. 7 passenger, but sporty! Nice shape!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Journey Crew with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG3FG1BT569240
Stock: 0B19B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 79,057 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,500$393 Below Market
Lakeside Automotive Group - Spring Lake / Michigan
Recent Arrival! 2011 Dodge Journey Express White Gold Clearcoat Odometer is 28046 miles below market average! ***iPOD JACK***, ***EXPRESS PACKAGE***, ***LOW MILES***. 19/26 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick Lakeside Automotive Group is located at 14953 Cleveland St. Spring Lake, MI. Under new ownership since October 2015, we are honored to be able to build upon the great reputation that has been established at Lakeside since 1966. Our staff has a strong commitment to each and every one of our customers and the community in which we serve. One visit and youâ ll experience how weâ re driven by value and witness our desire to be the preferred pre-owned vehicle dealership in West Michigan for years to come.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Journey Express with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG4FB1BT523773
Stock: P4270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 69,875 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,500$639 Below Market
Glenn's Freedom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lexington / Kentucky
FOR YOUR SAFETY WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE THROUGH TEXT EMAIL CHAT OR PHONE WE WILL DELIVER YOUR VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR. THIRD ROW SEAT / 7 PASSENGER / 3rd ROW, AWD / 4x4 / FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, UCONNECT TOUCHSCREEN, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, FOG LAMPS / FOG LIGHTS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL / DUAL A/C, NON-SMOKER, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, Keyless Entry, Alloy wheels. AWD 3.6L V6 24V VVT Odometer is 53167 miles below market average! Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles at Glenn Freedom . CDJR Financing Options, Lexington, Louisville, Nicholasville, Cincinnati, Richmond, Winchester, Florence, Paris, Versailles, Nashville, Georgetown, Danville, London, Bowling Green, Lawrenceburg, Harrodsburg, Frankfort, Ashland, Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Mt. Vernon, Mt Sterling, Hazard, Fayette County, Jefferson County, Woodford County, Anderson County, Scott County, Jessamine County, Bourbon County, Madison County, Clark County, Laurel County, Franklin County, Pike County, Kentucky. Used. Pre-owned. New. Call 859-268-3000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Journey Mainstreet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PH1FG9BT523480
Stock: PU5751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 142,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$5,975$700 Below Market
Torkelson Waukon - Waukon / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Journey Mainstreet with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG1FG8BT516099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,800
Waynesburg Carriage - Waynesburg / Ohio
*1 OWNER CLEAN CAR FAX* - WELL TAKEN CARE 0F - 3RD ROW SEATING - REMOTE START - TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL - GREAT AUDIO SYSTEM - BLUETOOTH + MORE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Journey Mainstreet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG1FG7BT539017
Stock: W11259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 130,890 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,900$273 Below Market
Star Motors - Los Angeles / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Journey Mainstreet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG1FG2BT505292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,066 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,000
Carbone Nissan - Yorkville / New York
Please call Douglas Risucci or Joe Curri at (315) 624-0402 Or Visit us at 4965 Commercial Dr. Yorkville NY 13495.Repair Order Available!, Fully Inspected, Fully Detailed, Excellent Service History, Bluetooth, Local Trade, 19" x 7" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4.3" Touch Screen Display, 8.4" UConnect Touch Credit, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Power driver seat, Radio: UConnect Touch 4.3S CD/MP3/SAT, Remote USB Port, SIRIUS Satellite Radio. Blackberry Pearlcoat 2011 Dodge Journey Crew FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, KEYLESS ENTRY, 25 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Journey Crew with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG3FG5BT511843
Stock: N84405A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 51,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,498
Herb Chambers Honda in Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Dodge Journey includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP high beam daytime running headlamps, front/rear aimable LED lamps, passenger fold-flat, interior observation mirror, overhead console, passenger assist handles, passenger seat cushion storage, 4-way pwr driver lumbar adjust, 6-way pwr driver seat, (*E7) premium cloth low-back bucket seats, remote engine start, dual visors w/illum mirrors, trip computer w/outside temp compass, universal garage door opener, security alarm, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP 2nd row 40/60 tilt slide bench seat, 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining bench seat, air cond w/3 zone temp control, easy entry system seat, GVW/payload rating, rear air cond w/heater (w/AWX Safe Sound Group auto temp control w/3 zone control), SOUND GROUP 368-watt amplifier, (6) premium speakers w/subwoofer, 8.4' touch screen, air cond w/dual zone auto temp control CARFAX 1-Owner 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Journey Mainstreet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PH1FG4BT502228
Stock: BH77476A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 131,110 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,684
Van Horn Budget Auto of Plymouth - Plymouth / Wisconsin
Odometer is 1406 miles below market average! CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, GPS NAVIGATION, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Rear Park Assist, Rearview Camera, Remote Start, 6 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer, Power 6-Way Driver Seat, 19 x 7 Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 8.4 UConnect Touch Credit, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Steering wheel audio controls.CERTIFIED 3 MONTH / 3000 MILE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED (with qualifying vehicles) Remainder of Factory Warranty if Applicable. Van Horn is an Employee Owned Automotive Group with ties to all of the Communities we serve. Please call to confirm it is still available! Price does not include sales tax, title, service fee, finance charges, documentation charges, and any other fee required by law. *See Dealer For Details. Awards:* 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Journey Lux with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG9FG6BT511661
Stock: G709430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Journey
- 5(31%)
- 4(24%)
- 3(17%)
- 2(17%)
- 1(12%)
