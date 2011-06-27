  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Journey
  4. Used 2017 Dodge Journey
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(39)
Appraise this car

2017 Dodge Journey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty handling instills confidence in any situation
  • Standard all-wheel drive gives it all-weather capability
  • Performance doesn't sacrifice fuel economy
  • Innovative technology that delivers useful information
  • Weak acceleration from the base four-cylinder engine
  • Four-cylinder's outdated four-speed automatic transmission
  • Below-average fuel economy
  • Missing some of the latest safety technologies
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Dodge Journey for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price Range
$9,900 - $22,500
Used Journey for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2017 Dodge Journey soldiers on as a relic of the past in many ways. This affordable crossover with available three-row seating debuted back in 2009, and it hasn't received a full redesign since. Its advancing age is most apparent in the engine bay, where the Journey's base engine is getting on in years and lacks the efficiency, refinement and oomph of its more modern counterparts. It also comes paired with an outdated four-speed automatic transmission; smooth-shifting six-speed automatics are now the norm. You can also find fault in the way the Journey drives, as the Journey feels soft and ponderous around turns that most rivals would handle deftly.

One bright spot is the optional V6 engine. So equipped, the Journey accelerates more assertively than most budget-priced crossovers, and fuel economy is barely affected. Throw in the available 8.4-inch touchscreen — a longtime favorite of ours — and the optional third-row seat and rear entertainment system, and you've got a pretty satisfying family vehicle that should still cost less than you expect.

Overall, though, the Journey remains a decidedly mixed bag, so we recommend taking a close look at other models. Our top pick among similar vehicles would be the Kia Sorento. Although it can get rather pricey, it also comes in two- or three-row specification and offers superior handling, features and interior refinement. If you don't need three rows, we'd point you to just about any other roomy small crossover SUV, including perennial favorites such as the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV4.

Every 2017 Dodge Journey comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Integrated second-row child booster seats are optional. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are also available, but common safety technologies such as blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning are not offered.

In Edmunds brake testing, a front-wheel-drive, V6-equipped Journey came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, an average performance for this class.

In government crash testing, the Journey received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for front-impact crash protection and five stars for side-crash protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Journey received the top score of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the agency's small-overlap front-impact test, however, the Journey received the lowest rating of Poor.

2017 Dodge Journey models

The 2017 Dodge Journey is available in five- and seven-passenger configurations. It is available in five trim levels: base SE, SXT, Crossroad, Crossroad Plus and GT.

The SE comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, roof rails, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, dual-zone manual climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a sliding and reclining second-row seat, a 4.3-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

Optional for the SE (standard with AWD) is the Flexible Seating package, which adds a 50/50-split third row and tri-zone manual climate control.

Moving up to the SXT adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a unique front fascia, LED taillights (also standard on the SE AWD), body-colored exterior mirrors and the Flexible Seating package.

The Crossroad adds 19-inch wheels, gloss black and chrome exterior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and satellite radio.

The Crossroad Plus expands upon the Crossroad's feature content with tri-zone automatic climate control, LED interior lighting, leather upholstery with mesh inserts, a six-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), a fold-flat front passenger seat with a hidden storage bin, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, an in-dash DVD player, an SD card slot and a cargo net.

The GT adds the V6 engine as standard, plus different 19-inch wheels, remote engine start, a body-color grille, a sport-tuned suspension, automatic headlights, perforated leather upholstery with red stitching, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an interior observation mirror, a premium audio system with a subwoofer and a 115-volt power outlet.

Many features on the upper trim levels are available on lower trims via option packages. Other available features (depending on trim) include the Blacktop package (gloss black 19-inch wheels, grille and exterior trim), a sunroof, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, integrated second-row child booster seats, a rear-seat entertainment system and a navigation system.

By default, the 2017 Dodge Journey SE, SXT, Crossroad and Crossroad Plus come with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 173 hp and 166 pound-feet of torque. It drives the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg combined (19 city/25 highway), a decidedly subpar rating for a four-cylinder crosstour.

Optional on those trims and standard on the GT is a 3.6-liter V6. It's good for 283 hp and 260 lb-ft and is matched to a six-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is standard with the V6 unless you get the GT, which offers either FWD or AWD. The front-wheel-drive GT returns 19 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway), while the AWD V6 models get a similar 19 mpg combined (16 city/24 highway).

We recorded a 7.8-second 0-60-mph time in a front-drive, V6-equipped Journey, which is a sluggish showing given this engine's output ratings. Still, the V6 gives you plenty of punch in most situations.

Driving

The 2017 Dodge Journey has two personalities, depending on which engine you choose. The four-cylinder engine is noisy and really doesn't have enough power to get this crossover moving with any sense of urgency, especially when loaded up with passengers. The outdated four-speed automatic transmission can be clunky in normal operation, and it does the Journey no favors in the fuel economy department, either. Accordingly, we'd avoid the four-cylinder entirely and step up to the 3.6-liter V6, which gives you the power you're going to want. Unfortunately, the V6's six-speed automatic transmission can be slow to respond when a downshift is needed.

Around town, the Journey rides smoothly over rough pavement and bumps. However, the steering is on the slow side, and you might find yourself having to make more hand movements than you'd like. When driven harder through turns, the Journey's body leans noticeably. Overall, the Journey feels heavier than many other crossovers and doesn't inspire much driver confidence.

Interior

The 2017 Journey's cabin provides generally pleasing materials and textures for the price, while the gauges and dashboard have a functional and contemporary design. In general, Dodge has done a nice job of keeping the Journey's innards up-to-date despite the vehicle's advanced age. Moreover, the available Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment interface is one of the best in the business, thanks to large, easily readable typefaces and icons and sensible menus. Few systems are more straightforward to use or pleasing to the eye.

Families will appreciate the selection of clever storage spaces squirreled throughout the Journey's cabin, particularly the cubby holes in the floor. You'll find a fair amount of legroom behind the front seats, and the optional integrated child booster seats are a nice bonus. Furthering the family-oriented mission is the Journey's widely available third-row seat, which is bundled with a separate rear air-conditioner. This seat is far from adult-friendly, but it's handy if you need to shuttle a couple extra kids to soccer practice.

Lower all the seats and the Journey provides 67.6 cubic feet of total cargo capacity, which is an average capacity among small crossovers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Dodge Journey.

5(49%)
4(21%)
3(15%)
2(5%)
1(10%)
3.9
39 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice Grocery-Getter, NASCAR drivers need not apply
Vincent Singer,11/06/2016
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I made it this far without a nav/infotainment system, traction/stability control, or bluetooth. The 4-cylinder engine in this thing has more horsepower than many older V-8s. That said, I think the 2017 Journey is a fantastic buy. I bought a $21,000 "stripper" - which still has, standard: a 173 hp engine (shared with Hyundai and Mitsubishi - buy one of their comparable vehicles and get the same motor), 4-speed OD automatic transmission, traction control, a six-speaker touchscreen audio system, dual-zone air conditioning, front and rear stabilizer bars, automatic headlights, daylight running lights, and a nicely (manually) adjustable driver's seat. They even threw in an outdoor thermometer, and a gadget that lets you monitor your instantaneous and average fuel economy! I traded a 2007 Ford Escape for this, after the transmission grenaded at 146,000 miles. I consider this to be a step up, although still a front-wheel-drive "disposacar". Same ground clearance, same fuel mileage, good looks, with MORE standard features, more horsepower, easier for my wife to get in and out of. a better radio, more room (it's about a foot longer), and a bigger gas tank. Drives just as nice, handles about the same, much quieter, and I don't have to "drive it like I stole it" to get it moving at an intersection or onto the freeway. Controls same quality or better than the Escape. More power ports. Steering has enough feel for the average driver. 4-wheel power disc brakes "stop on a dime and give 9-cents change". Everything you REALLY NEED is included in the base price - this thing has more comfort and convenience items, and a ride and interior that rival a 1990's Cadillac. Good heater, ice-cold air conditioning. Don't option up unless you really need to, as "everybody" says these don't hold their value all that well. At 3800 lbs., it's heavy, and has a long wheelbase - probably why it rides so nice. BTW - if you don't plow your 2017 Journey into anything, it's doubtful you'll ever discover the difference between a 4-star and a 5-star safety rating. The Escape had poorer overall ratings, and in 10 years I never had an occasion to find out. If you're driving a 10 or more year old Escape or other, similar small SUV/CUV, and you are looking for a new vehicle with similar dimensions that doesn't look like every other SUV/CUV on the road, and an improved overall driving experience, you could do far worse than the 2017 Dodge Journey. UPDATE: While I do miss the styling of the 1st gen. Escape, I do have to say that I still like the 2017 Journey. I stand by all I said above, and will add that while the exhaust note makes it sound like you are driving a sewing machine, it has plenty of pickup, as my wife and I aren't closet Autocrossers. So far I have had no issues, and did change the oil, switching to full synthetic motor oil. Gets 22 MPG in town if you don't drive it like you stole it. On the highway, at 75 MPH with the cruise control and air conditioner on, it gets a solid 26 MPG. Maybe not as good as some other small SUV/CUV's - but you'll make up for it thanks to the low purchase price. I didn't buy the 3rd row seat, and saved a good bit of cash. Lots of cargo space with the fold-flat rear seats folded down - swallowed a storage shed kit with no problems. I plan on bringing home a load of patio blocks tonight... P.S. I LOVE the manual driver's seat in this vehicle - most comfortable I've ever experienced! 1-year update: I still like it. Everything I said above still holds true. The nice thing about the Journey is that you can find these equipped a hundred different ways, at prices from $22,000 to $40,000. Don't believe the hacks on the car magazine websites - the Pentastar V-6 and 8-speed automatic (which I have in my work van) is a ROCKET engine. The Journey is a fine vehicle for the money. The interior hasn't started coming apart, and everything still works. The only problem I've had is that I ran over something on the highway that ruined a tire, and broke a plastic cover under the front bumper cover. I hope the Journey holds up as long as our Escape did. 1.5-year update: Still runs fine, drives great. Windshield washer squirter supply hose came off between hood and hood insulating pad where I couldn't see it, but friendly oil-change tech figured it out and popped it back on quickly. Otherwise NO complaints - quality remains exceptional. 2.5-YEAR UPDATE: 47,000+ miles, and still VERY satisfied with my purchase. Runs and drives great, gas mileage 28 MPG hwy, no breakdowns. Interior still looks great, exterior like new. I've only spent money for car washes, synthetic oil changes and one tire. Towed a U-Haul trailer w/no issues. 3.5 year update: 60K mi., still runs great, no problems with parts failing off/failing. Oil change every 8k mi. w/full synthetic oil. Had trans. fluid flushed at 50k. Still worth every dime I paid for it. Do the maintenance and you will be rewarded.
Pleasant surprise turned sour
RLester,01/09/2017
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
We tried the Journey because of rebates. Expecting a loud jerky experience with a 4 cylinder 4 speed. To our surprise, we found a very smooth, quiet, European feel, quality and comfort driving experience. We came from a Toyota Camry to Dodge Caravan to the Journey. We found the experience of a true crossover, car like ride and drive with the features of an utility vehicle. We are in our sixties, so ease of getting in and out of a vehicle is very important to us. The journey has the perfect seat height for us and very easy to enter and exit. The Camry has the cheapest, thinnest, and uncomfortable seats in a very good car. The Caravan was a comfortable entry but the ride was bouncy and hard on old bones. Also, our senior friends just could not get in the back seats. They are too high and too far over, you have to climb in, which, is okay for the kids and grand-kids but not seniors. The Journey comes in AWD and the 3.6 v6 engine with 6 speed. One needing more power might look for these options. But I am in the south, no ice and flat terrain so I find the 2.4 quite adequate. I will admit the 2.4 is a bit under-powered. It will not win any awards in gas saving either. Looks like in town driving will yield the same mpg as the 3.6 in the Grand Caravan around 23 mpg. However, again surprised how smooth the 2.4 is with the 4 speed. The 6 speed in the Caravan was bad to hunt and shift down, very annoying. I need to mention the high quality pleasant ride is only found in the 2017, in which, suspension and quietness are upgrades for the 2017. We tested a 2016 and there is a significant difference in ride and feel. In the 2017 , I can hardly hear the engine. Very quiet cabin. I am a part-time transporter for a major rental company and I drive a lot of new vehicles of all brands. The Journey ride is at the top. Try the Journey before you buy a Rogue or RAV4. I got the 7 passenger, seats fold flat for cargo space, easy entry, European feel, cargo compartments (ice chest) in the floor, premium seats and very nice road trip ride. This is a true crossover, car like features with SUV benefits. Hard to beat value and quality. After 30000 miles things have really gone down hill. The engine has developed an idle shake and caused the belt tension pulley completely fall off. I had to have three attempts to get the front end properly aligned. It is in the shop now for three plus weeks, at least they provided us with a free rental. I would recommend one not to buy the 2.4 engine. The 3.6 with the 6 speed transmission would be the only choice to make for this vehicle. I made a big mistake buying the 4 cylinder. We like the Journey other than 2.4 is weak. After 52000, I have to say the Journey still runs good and uses no oil. I have no electrical issues that many other brands are plagued by. Other than the idle tension pulley falling off which means the bolts where over torqued at factory the Journey has been faultless. The Journey came new out of alignment and the dealer could not get it to drive straight, I have carried it to my local tire supplier and they have it driving perfectly. Shame on the dealer. I am more positive about my Journey the longer I drive it. I have owned five dodges and I have never got a perfect one but I have never got a bad either.
Not a Sports car but fun with room for a big dog.
R.J. Williams,05/31/2017
Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I have to go down and pay my auto tax today. Ouch. But I have to say that I enjoy driving this car as much or more than any I have bought including sports cars. Oddly, it is a car without much of a rating because of early problems, especially with brakes until they increased the rotor and brake pads and because will it has been around for a long time as far as the car world is considered. The first production sales were in 2007 with only a few minor changes. Also, not real good in the front side crash test. Hit em head on, I guess. I like the power to weight ratio of the V-6 the better suspension of this model combined with AWD. It makes a difference in cornering and curves as I found in my test drives. Definitely, not a sports car but enjoyable to drive with some cargo room. I do not like where they placed the battery, but guess they ran out of room. I do like all the hidden cargo compartments. After a month no rattles and seats are comfortable. Not as good as the wife's space age seats in Nissan Murano, but good. I just like the car for some reason. (Review-Dodge Journey)
Life is a Journey
Karl S.,08/26/2017
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
The dated body style was at first a bit off putting, but I began to grow fond of it because of its utility. Visibility is great, unlike my Nissan rogues 2009-2012, and it is much more fun and rides better than the Town and Country I traded in for the Journey. Features for the money were unbelievable, and capacity is awesome. Uses the same steering wheel controls as the T&C so it was easy to get used to. I like a Sport Ute to go on the back roads in the national forests near where I live, and the Journey has the ground clearance, suspension and enough power to handle that well. It essentially replaced my '99 Jimmy which was becoming a money pit, and also has the utility of the T&C which I traded. Automatic transmission could use a few more forward speeds, but still much better than the NIssan cvt.
See all 39 reviews of the 2017 Dodge Journey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Dodge Journey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Dodge Journey

Used 2017 Dodge Journey Overview

The Used 2017 Dodge Journey is offered in the following submodels: Journey SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Dodge Journey?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Dodge Journey trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Dodge Journey SE is priced between $9,900 and$16,970 with odometer readings between 27298 and106414 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Journey GT is priced between $17,494 and$22,500 with odometer readings between 21737 and71863 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Journey SXT is priced between $9,999 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 21506 and80799 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus is priced between $15,500 and$20,000 with odometer readings between 41231 and62893 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad is priced between $13,910 and$19,648 with odometer readings between 36683 and70080 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Dodge Journeys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Dodge Journey for sale near. There are currently 33 used and CPO 2017 Journeys listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,900 and mileage as low as 21506 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Dodge Journey.

Can't find a used 2017 Dodge Journeys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Journey for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,289.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,021.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Journey for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,771.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,345.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Dodge Journey?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Journey lease specials

Related Used 2017 Dodge Journey info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles