After much consideration I went with the Journey SXT FWD with v6/6 speed transaxle. Others considered: Hyundai Santa Fe: Almost 6K more in cost with a rebate of only 1K. Not 6K better in my opinion. Jeep Cherokee: Rougher ride, also quite a bit more costly but better incentives. Could be a better choice if off-road capability is your priority. You need to get past those ugly slit headlights though. Ford Escape: Smaller and more pricey, lower incentives. I was lost with all the buttons and levers on the steering wheel. The touchscreen display if complicated and difficult to navigate. Plus my wife didn't care for it. I read the Journey review on Edmunds and don't 100% agree with it. Update: After owning the Journey for about 1.5 years I still feel about the same. It's very versatile, rides good, has plenty of power & storage. I agree that the six speed transaxle could be a little more responsive when downshifting is needed. I use the auto stick a lot when descending mountain grades ( I live at about 5600' elevation in the spring & summer months) to help decelerating so I can stay off the brakes. I haven't seen the need for it when ascending though, the transaxle is responsive enough even though you may feel the need to throttle it a little harder from time to time to promote a downshift. It's a minor quirk. It's been in the service bay only once besides regular maintenance for a recall on the antilock brake harness. The fuel mileage isn't as good as some of the competitors, but that wasn't a big factor for me. I knew going in that the Journey is larger and heavier than most of the competition (it's almost as large as my older Durango). Update on 10/27/2016: Mileage is now 21887. I still feel about the same as my above rating with one difference. The Kumho Solus KH16 tires are wearing out quickly. The wear is especially bad on the outer edges of the tires. I thought it was due to the alignment but that isn't the case. Evidently I'm not the only person to have this problem since I've read other complaints about this same issue. Supposedly Kumho builds these tires especially for Dodge and they use a different rubber blend than they do on the standard Solus that you can buy at tire stores. It's reported that the blend is softer to produce a quieter ride. I don't know if that is the case or not, but I'll replace them with a different brand when needed. For now it seems that if I run them at a higher pressure (40psi as opposed to 36psi recommended) it has helped. Update 10/272017 Mileage is right at 30,000. No big changes. I did replace the Kumho tires with Michelins recently. It turned out the alignment was off, so maybe the Kumho's weren't the total problem. It's a workhorse, I've loaded it up to the gills in back several times and it handles the load fine. I didn't get the cross bars for the roof rack when I bought it new but I did get aftermarket ones (same as factory) since I had need to use the roof rack. It's been reliable. The only difference now is I should have considered the Durango a little more. There's been times when I could have used the extra room, although the Journey isn't much smaller. Update 10/30/2018 Mileage is around 40,000. No big changes again. I took a long trip this summer through central California to northern Oregon and averaged 27 mpg which I felt is quite good considering we were loaded most of the time. I had another recall for an air bag issue but it was just for BCM reprogramming which only took about 20 minutes. I had to replace the left seat (drivers seat) left side cover because it broke and was very loose. The part was $43 and I changed it myself. The new tires are wearing fine so I guess the original issue was the alignment. Update 10/31/2019 Mileage is 53986. We had our first non maintenance repair last spring. The check engine light was on so I took it in for diagnosis (after checking all the normal things, gas cap loose, etc). It turned out the oil pressure sender was showing oil pressure all the time even when it wasn't running. I had looked at the DIC before taking it in and the oil pressure was good while running. It was about a $400 repair that I paid for since I'm out of warranty. Other than that all has been well. The interior is holding up well (cloth seats, a lot cooler in the Arizona summers) and the outside still looks new. It's garaged most of the time. We aren't using the Journey as much as in the past since we bought a Chevy Colorado last winter.

