Consumer Rating
(38)
Appraise this car

2015 Dodge Journey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seating for up to seven
  • available built-in booster seats
  • useful interior storage solutions
  • smart touchscreen interface.
  • Weak acceleration on four-cylinder version
  • below-average fuel economy regardless of engine
  • mediocre handling abilities.
$8,507 - $16,470
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Dodge Journey has an available V6 engine and a third row so it might seem to be a decent pick for families on a budget, but overall it falls short of newer crossovers with more powerful four-cylinder engines and better fuel mileage ratings.

Vehicle overview

If you find "compact" crossover SUVs a little too compact, yet you don't really want to deal with the large footprint and compromised fuel economy of a larger crossover, Dodge might have the answer. The 2015 Journey is one of the few "tweener"-sized crossovers that could prove the just right size.

As a people-carrier, the Journey has a few things going for it. The available third row of seating is big enough for small children, and there's enough space for adults in the second row, too. There are also built-in booster seats available, which will save any parent lots of valuable child-loading time. Up front, the optional infotainment system is an excellent extra we recommend. It's easy to use, control, and it doesn't distract from the driving experience.

Unfortunately, the 2015 Dodge Journey has some drawbacks. Even though there are two available engines, neither is exceptional. The standard four-cylinder comes paired to an archaic four-speed automatic transmission and doesn't get the kind of fuel economy we've come to expect from class-leading crossovers and it is lackluster at best for providing passing power. The available V6 gives a healthy dose of acceleration in comparison, but in our extensive testing, it was still slower than most rivals with upgraded engines.  Along with this lack of power comes a disappointing driving experience. Driven around turns at a decent clip, the Journey suffers from quite a bit of body roll that saps driver confidence. All of our favorites in this class provide more engagement and stability.  

One of those is the updated 2015 Honda CR-V. It may only have five seats, but it boasts lots of cargo space, an excellent ride and good fuel economy, too. The 2015 Mazda CX-5 and 2015 Ford Escape share many of the Honda's attributes but they're also a bit more entertaining to drive. If you require a third row, though, check out the Nissan Rogue as well as the larger 2015 Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe. The Kia and Hyundai are a bit pricier but have plenty of cargo space to show for it. Overall, the Edmunds "C" Rated 2015 Dodge Journey isn't a bad choice for your family, but there are several excellent vehicles we'd choose instead.

2015 Dodge Journey models

The 2015 Dodge Journey is available in five- and seven-passenger configurations. It is available in American Value Package (AVP), SE, SXT, Crossroad, Limited and R/T trim levels.

The American Value Package comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, dual-zone manual climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a sliding and reclining second-row seat and a six-speaker sound system with a compact 4.3-inch touchscreen interface, a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The SE adds tinted glass, roof rails and LED taillights. Moving up to the SXT adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, unique front/rear fascias, body-colored exterior mirrors, floor mats, a cargo cover and net and satellite radio. Moving up to the Crossroad gets you 19-inch wheels, chrome exterior accents, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (with four-way lumbar adjustment), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8.4-inch touchscreen audio display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a fold-flat front passenger seat with hidden storage bin.

The Limited adds a V6 engine as standard, remote start, automatic headlights, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a 115-volt power outlet. The R/T includes all of the Limited features (minus the roof rails) and adds a monochrome exterior treatment, unique 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, black perforated-leather upholstery with red stitching and a premium audio system.

Many of the features on the upper trim levels are available on lower trims via option packages. Other available features (depending on trim) include the Blacktop package (gloss black 19-inch wheels, grille and exterior trim), a sunroof, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a folding and reclining third-row seat, three-zone automatic climate control (with rear air-conditioning), integrated second-row child booster seats, a rear seat entertainment system, a navigation system (paired with the 8.4-inch touchscreen) and WiFi connectivity.

2015 Highlights

The Dodge Journey heads into 2015 with no major changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Dodge Journey AVP, SE, SXT and Crossroad are powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 173 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard, and you can only get front-wheel drive with this engine. EPA fuel economy ratings are 21 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway) – which is definitely subpar for a four-cylinder crossover.

Optional on the SE, SXT, and Crossroad but standard on the Limited and R/T is a 3.6-liter V6. It's good for 283 hp and 260 lb-ft and is matched to a six-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional. We recorded a 7.8-second 0-60-mph time in a front-drive, V6-equipped Journey, which is about average for a V6 crossover in this price range. EPA estimated fuel economy for the V6 is 19 mpg combined (17/25) with front-wheel drive and 19 mpg combined (16/24) with all-wheel drive; both are below average for a V6-powered crossover in this price range.

Safety

Every 2015 Dodge Journey comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Integrated second-row child booster seats and rear parking sensors are optional on every Journey. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are available as an option on the SXT, Crossroad, Limited and R/T.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Journey V6 FWD came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, an average performance for this class.

In government crash tests, the Journey received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars awarded for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Journey received the top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. Its seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2015 Dodge Journey has two personalities depending on which engine you choose. The four-cylinder engine is noisy and really doesn't have enough power to get this heavy crossover moving. The outdated four-speed automatic transmission that comes with this engine does the Journey no favors in the fuel economy department, either.

Accordingly, we'd avoid the four-cylinder entirely and step up to the 3.6-liter V6, which feels potent in any situation. Unfortunately, fuel economy is still below average, and the six-speed automatic transmission can be slow to respond when a downshift is needed.

Around town, the Journey provides a smooth ride. However, the steering is on the slow side, and you might find yourself having to make more hand movements than you would otherwise prefer. When driven harder through turns, the Journey's body leans noticeably. The Journey feels heavier than other compact SUVs and solid on the open highway, even over rough surfaces, but it doesn't inspire much confidence around corners.

Interior

Though Dodge seldom has enjoyed a reputation for high-quality interiors, the 2015 Journey does boast pleasing materials and textures throughout the cabin and solid-looking assembly. The gauges and dashboard have a functional and contemporary design that wouldn't be out of place in any number of higher-priced vehicles.

There's almost universal acclaim for Dodge's available UConnect 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment interface. You won't find a system that's more straightforward to use or more pleasing to the eye, with large, readable typefaces and icons and sensible menus.

Families will appreciate the selection of clever storage places squirreled throughout the 2015 Journey's cabin, particularly the cubbyholes in the floor. There's a fair amount of legroom behind the front seats and the integrated child booster seats are a nice bonus. Also helping the family-oriented mission is the Journey's available third-row seat, which is bundled with a separate rear air-conditioner. This seat is far from adult-friendly, but if you need to take a couple extra kids to a T-ball game, it's handy.

Lower all the seats and the Journey coughs up 67.6 cubic feet of total cargo capacity, which is about average for this class, slightly less than the Kia Sorento and CR-V, for example, but more space than some other two-row compact crossovers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Dodge Journey.

5(39%)
4(18%)
3(15%)
2(11%)
1(17%)
3.6
38 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Journey through time...Year one
Geoff P.,09/04/2016
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I bought my 2015 Journey SE AWD in August of 2015...I have no idea what's with all the negative ratings...the only time I had to bring it in for other than routine maintenance was when I overfilled the gas tank which triggered a trouble code shortly after I bought it. I brought to a local dealership as I was out of town...they looked at it and reset the computer and then advised me not to "top it off" as I'm used to...no problem since then. I don't get what edmunds is saying about the poor handling and lack of power...mine tracks perfectly and holds corners very, very well at speed. The drivers seat could be a little better but after a 9 hour ride my back is fine so no complaints. My only gripe is that I didn't do enough research before picking this one...don't get me wrong...the car is a great buy...I just assumed it had the fold down front seat with storage and satellite radio as base equipment and found out too late that it didn't. I love the storage bins in the floors of the back seat as well as in the rear of the car. The car has great lines and is comfortably roomy...but I must say the radio in it leaves much to be desired and it's retail value drops like a rock so be prepared to either be in it for a while or have cash to put down for a trade. I would highly recommend getting vent guards installed because what the wipers push off the windshield will come right in through a cracked drivers side window. All in all I would say this has been a very reliable vehicle through it's first 24,000 miles and am not expecting any problems anytime soon. They make it sound like it's a rolling piece of junk compared to others that they drool over...but I'm here to tell you that from my experience it's simply not true. I also occasionally tow a 5 x 10 trailer with this which the others can't do effectively. To sum it all up it's a great car with more storage and passenger capacity than others in it's class, the V-6 with AWD is comfortable, predictable, and provides more than adequate power for passing and/or onramp acceleration...(it will surprise you how fast it can get going from a dead stop), and it's brakes have performed well as well as what I would term as exceptional handling...(I live in the hills of TN and navigate twisty/windy roads every day at about 45-50 mph with complete confidence)...so I have no idea what they're talking about when they say it has excessive body roll, this isn't a sports car and I've owned a few suv's in my time. It has room for improvements...but most of them are available in different models or options, whether stand alone or packages. I plan on buying another one within the next year and if you stick with what my next one will have, V-6 AWD, and be either the Crossroad Plus or R/T models with the premium sound, navigation, and back up camera, as well as the fold flat front seat. I am very happy with the vehicle to this point with my only gripe being my own fault...get the options that you want up front, and DO NOT get the 4 cylinder engine...It's not up to the task and not available in AWD for that reason...if they don't have it in stock then either have them find one and bring it in, find another dealer who does, or if you have the time have it built for you, and then put the vent deflectors on it. From there expect to have a great ride that can take you most anywhere at anytime comfortably, economically, and safely.
2015 Journey SXT V6
burdawg,10/27/2014
SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
After much consideration I went with the Journey SXT FWD with v6/6 speed transaxle. Others considered: Hyundai Santa Fe: Almost 6K more in cost with a rebate of only 1K. Not 6K better in my opinion. Jeep Cherokee: Rougher ride, also quite a bit more costly but better incentives. Could be a better choice if off-road capability is your priority. You need to get past those ugly slit headlights though. Ford Escape: Smaller and more pricey, lower incentives. I was lost with all the buttons and levers on the steering wheel. The touchscreen display if complicated and difficult to navigate. Plus my wife didn't care for it. I read the Journey review on Edmunds and don't 100% agree with it. Update: After owning the Journey for about 1.5 years I still feel about the same. It's very versatile, rides good, has plenty of power & storage. I agree that the six speed transaxle could be a little more responsive when downshifting is needed. I use the auto stick a lot when descending mountain grades ( I live at about 5600' elevation in the spring & summer months) to help decelerating so I can stay off the brakes. I haven't seen the need for it when ascending though, the transaxle is responsive enough even though you may feel the need to throttle it a little harder from time to time to promote a downshift. It's a minor quirk. It's been in the service bay only once besides regular maintenance for a recall on the antilock brake harness. The fuel mileage isn't as good as some of the competitors, but that wasn't a big factor for me. I knew going in that the Journey is larger and heavier than most of the competition (it's almost as large as my older Durango). Update on 10/27/2016: Mileage is now 21887. I still feel about the same as my above rating with one difference. The Kumho Solus KH16 tires are wearing out quickly. The wear is especially bad on the outer edges of the tires. I thought it was due to the alignment but that isn't the case. Evidently I'm not the only person to have this problem since I've read other complaints about this same issue. Supposedly Kumho builds these tires especially for Dodge and they use a different rubber blend than they do on the standard Solus that you can buy at tire stores. It's reported that the blend is softer to produce a quieter ride. I don't know if that is the case or not, but I'll replace them with a different brand when needed. For now it seems that if I run them at a higher pressure (40psi as opposed to 36psi recommended) it has helped. Update 10/272017 Mileage is right at 30,000. No big changes. I did replace the Kumho tires with Michelins recently. It turned out the alignment was off, so maybe the Kumho's weren't the total problem. It's a workhorse, I've loaded it up to the gills in back several times and it handles the load fine. I didn't get the cross bars for the roof rack when I bought it new but I did get aftermarket ones (same as factory) since I had need to use the roof rack. It's been reliable. The only difference now is I should have considered the Durango a little more. There's been times when I could have used the extra room, although the Journey isn't much smaller. Update 10/30/2018 Mileage is around 40,000. No big changes again. I took a long trip this summer through central California to northern Oregon and averaged 27 mpg which I felt is quite good considering we were loaded most of the time. I had another recall for an air bag issue but it was just for BCM reprogramming which only took about 20 minutes. I had to replace the left seat (drivers seat) left side cover because it broke and was very loose. The part was $43 and I changed it myself. The new tires are wearing fine so I guess the original issue was the alignment. Update 10/31/2019 Mileage is 53986. We had our first non maintenance repair last spring. The check engine light was on so I took it in for diagnosis (after checking all the normal things, gas cap loose, etc). It turned out the oil pressure sender was showing oil pressure all the time even when it wasn't running. I had looked at the DIC before taking it in and the oil pressure was good while running. It was about a $400 repair that I paid for since I'm out of warranty. Other than that all has been well. The interior is holding up well (cloth seats, a lot cooler in the Arizona summers) and the outside still looks new. It's garaged most of the time. We aren't using the Journey as much as in the past since we bought a Chevy Colorado last winter.
2015 Dodge Journey - 2.4 liter model
railguardian,11/29/2014
It was unfortunate that I read the reviews after I purchased the vehicle. All the negative reviews regarding the 4-cylinder model are true. The salesman said they improved the 4-cylinder engine since the days I owned a PT Cruiser with the same engine. The PT ran great, but then add on the extra weight of the Journey and then you have problems, slow, slow slow. It seems it's on overdrive every time you accelerate. The price was right, the looks are OK for the price, but open the hood, everything looks like it's plastic, and Holy Cow, check out the location of the battery. I got what I paid for, I went cheap and cheap is what I got.
Loving my 2015 Dodge Journey R/T.....Edmunds???
Darlene,07/22/2015
R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Went to the dealer to buy a Jeep Cherokee and test drove three versions, then tested the Journey. The Jeeps were a hard ride and costlier compared to the Journey. There wasnt much difference in mpg with the Jeep Cherokees and the Journey. The ride is smooth, the seats are comfortable and it feels like a solid SUV. The R/T is loaded with plenty of technology, storage, room between the rows and 19 inch tires. The lease was more affordable with better incentices than the Jeep Cherokees. So far, the gas mileage is better that the 19 city/25 highway as stated in the sticker. It has the pickup necessary to get you out of a bad situation, for a vehicle of its size. We all want better mpg, but this is a medium sized SUV and you know the mpg will not match a smaller car. No sure why Edmunds is so hard on this SUV, as it is an enjoyable ride and a good value for the money. I don't regret this lease and actually pleaseantly suprised I picked it over the Jeep Cherokee. I plan to enjoy it for the next 36 months lease and turn it in at that time for another SUV.
See all 38 reviews of the 2015 Dodge Journey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Dodge Journey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Dodge Journey

Used 2015 Dodge Journey Overview

The Used 2015 Dodge Journey is offered in the following submodels: Journey SUV. Available styles include Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), American Value Package 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Dodge Journey?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Dodge Journey trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad is priced between $11,887 and$16,470 with odometer readings between 39850 and118546 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Journey SE is priced between $8,507 and$12,299 with odometer readings between 40948 and113925 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT is priced between $10,490 and$14,500 with odometer readings between 55903 and90222 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Journey American Value Package is priced between $8,999 and$13,990 with odometer readings between 59839 and103788 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Journey Limited is priced between $12,800 and$15,470 with odometer readings between 37651 and97142 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Journey R/T is priced between $15,839 and$15,839 with odometer readings between 74111 and74111 miles.

Which used 2015 Dodge Journeys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Dodge Journey for sale near. There are currently 25 used and CPO 2015 Journeys listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,507 and mileage as low as 37651 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Dodge Journey.

