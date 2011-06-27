  1. Home
Used 2011 Dodge Journey Express Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)389.5/512.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Premium Groupyes
Quick Order Package 22Fyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
beverage cooleryes
Driver vanity mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Smoker's Groupyes
Flexible Seating Group (w/Safe and Sound Group (AWX))yes
Flexible Seating Groupyes
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3793 lbs.
Gross weight5005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Maximum payload1212 lbs.
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height66.6 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mango Tango Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • White Gold Clearcoat
  • White
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/70R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
