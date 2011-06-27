  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2014 Dodge Journey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seating for up to seven
  • available built-in booster seats
  • useful interior storage solutions
  • smart touchscreen interface.
  • Weak acceleration on four-cylinder version
  • below-average fuel economy for the class.
Used Journey for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

An available V6 engine and a third-row seat make the 2014 Dodge Journey a decent pick for families on a budget, but overall it falls short of newer crossovers with more powerful four-cylinder engines and better fuel mileage ratings.

Vehicle overview

The 2014 Dodge Journey is a roomy, versatile crossover SUV that straddles the divide between compact and midsize utility vehicles. It's one of the few remaining crossovers in its price range that offers both an available V6 engine and a third-row seat. In addition, its interior is pleasant, well-trimmed and comfortable. However, in a segment full of strong competitors, the Journey comes up short in a couple of critical areas.

A lackluster four-cylinder engine is by far the weakest link on the 2014 Dodge Journey. Not only is acceleration sluggish on this version but fuel economy is well below average, mainly due to Dodge's continued use of an outdated four-speed automatic transmission. If you're going to buy a Dodge Journey, it's worth springing for the optional 3.6-liter V6 -- something you'll have to do anyway if you want all-wheel drive, which isn't offered with the four-cylinder. The six-cylinder is potent and smooth, and paired with a more modern six-speed automatic transmission. Of course, equipping your Journey with the V6 also raises the price by several thousand dollars.

If you can get past those issues, the 2014 Dodge Journey can be more useful for families than some other compact SUVs. It has an optional third row of seating appropriately sized for two small children, and you can get built-in booster seats in the second row. There are useful storage areas, too. You can store snacks and cold drinks in bins built into the floor of the second-row seating area, and a compartment under the front passenger seat is handy for stashing valuables.

These conveniences are certainly nice to have, but consumers have plenty of choices for a compact or midsize utility vehicle. The popular 2014 Honda CR-V is one of our favorites and an excellent pick if you want a small crossover with a refined, fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine and don't need a third row of seating. Rivals like the Mazda CX-5 and Ford Escape feel sportier from behind the wheel and also offer superior fuel economy.

Among the seven-passenger vehicles in this price range, the newer 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe and 2014 Kia Sorento stand out for their smooth V6 engines, superior mpg ratings and slightly larger interiors. Base versions of the Kia are comparable in price to the Journey, but higher-line versions of the Sorento and Santa Fe cost significantly more. If you're on a tight budget but still need three rows of seating, the Mazda 5 minivan is a good alternative to the four-cylinder Journey.

Based on the strength of the competition, the 2014 Dodge Journey is not among our top picks for a seven-passenger crossover. However, if you run across a good deal on a V6 model, it's still worth a test-drive.

2014 Dodge Journey models

The 2014 Dodge Journey is available in five- and seven-passenger configurations. It is available in American Value Package (AVP), SE, SXT, Limited and R/T trim levels.

The American Value Package comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, dual-zone manual climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a sliding and reclining second-row seat and a six-speaker sound system with a compact 4.3-inch touchscreen interface, a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The SE adds tinted glass, roof rails and LED taillights. Moving up to the SXT adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, unique front/rear fascias, a cargo cover and net, and satellite radio.

The Limited adds a V6 engine as standard, remote start, 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a six-way power driver seat (with four-way lumbar adjustment), dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8.4-inch touchscreen audio display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 115-volt power outlet and a fold-flat front passenger seat with hidden storage bin.

The R/T includes all the Limited features (minus the roof rails) and adds a monochrome exterior treatment, special 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, black perforated-leather upholstery with red stitching and a premium audio system.

Many of the features on the Limited and R/T are available on the lower trims via option packages. Other available features (depending on trim) include the Blacktop package (gloss black 19-inch wheels, grille and exterior trim), a sunroof, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a folding and reclining third-row seat, three-zone automatic climate control (with rear air-conditioning), integrated second-row child booster seats, a rear-seat entertainment system, a navigation system (paired with the 8.4-inch touchscreen) and Wi-Fi connectivity.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Dodge Journey receives minor trim level updates but is otherwise unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Dodge Journey AVP, SE and SXT are powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 173 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard, and you can only get front-wheel drive with this engine. Fuel economy ratings are 21 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway) – well below average for a four-cylinder crossover.

Optional on the SXT and standard on the Limited and R/T is a 3.6-liter V6. It's good for 283 hp and 260 lb-ft and is matched to a six-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional. We recorded a 7.8-second 0-60-mph time in a front-drive, V6-equipped Journey, which is about average for a V6 crossover in this price range. Fuel economy stands at 19 mpg combined (17 mpg city/25 mpg highway) with front-wheel drive and 19 mpg combined (16/24) with all-wheel drive; both are below average for a V6-powered crossover in this price range.

Safety

Every 2014 Dodge Journey comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Integrated second-row child booster seats and rear parking sensors are optional on every Journey. A rearview camera is available as an option on the SXT, Limited and R/T.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Journey V6 FWD came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, an average performance for this class.

In government crash tests, the Journey received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars awarded for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Journey received the top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.

Driving

The 2014 Dodge Journey has different personalities depending on which engine you choose. The four-cylinder engine is noisy and really doesn't have enough power to get this heavy crossover moving. The outdated four-speed automatic transmission that comes with this engine does the Journey no favors in the fuel economy department, either.

Accordingly, we'd avoid the four-cylinder entirely and step up to the 3.6-liter V6, which feels potent in any situation. Unfortunately, fuel economy is still below average, and the six-speed automatic transmission can be slow to respond when a downshift is needed.

Around town, the Journey provides a smooth ride. However, the steering is on the slow side, and you might find yourself having to make more hand movements than you would otherwise prefer. When driven harder through turns, the Journey's body leans noticeably. Overall, the Journey just doesn't present much in the way of confidence-inspiring handling.

Interior

Inside, the Dodge Journey's materials are high in quality, the design is clean and modern and the available technology is pretty easy to use. We especially like the 8.4-inch touchscreen interface offered in all models except the SE. It's intuitive to use and is available with or without navigation.

Other strengths for the Journey include clever storage bins built into the floor, and options such as a fold-flat front passenger seat and integrated child booster seats for the second row that make life easier for families. Also helping that cause is the Journey's available third-row seat, which is bundled with a separate rear air-conditioner. This seat is far from adult-friendly, but if you need to take a couple extra kids to a T-ball game, it's handy.

The Dodge offers a total cargo capacity of 67.6 cubic feet with all its rear seats folded. That's a few cubes smaller than competitors likes the Sorento and CR-V, but more space than the Chevy Equinox.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Dodge Journey.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Stay Away
dissapointed,10/25/2017
SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Have had this one now since new. 96,000 miles on it. its in the shop at least once a month at this point. Check engine light, dash shuts out often at random times, shifts like crap to the point of wondering if you hit something when it drops into lower gear. Started out as fine vehicle.... enough space with third row as others state... once i hit the 100,000 miles and drivetrain warranty is gone, so is the car. just this week picked up the car after receiving an engine overhaul due to all 4 Camshafts going out along with all lash adjusters in the engine. at least covered under warranty of drivetrain. so goodbye junker and on to another vehicle soon....
DO NOT BUY A DODGE JOURNEY
Amber Braan,08/31/2015
SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
**BE WARNED** My husband purchased a brand new 2014 Dodge Journey last year as a gift for me. It has turned out to be the biggest nightmare in our automobile purchasing history. The car always had a lag when stepping on the gas, but we were told that the reason was because it was a 4.0 and little power. We accepted that answer and, other then the lag, were happy with the car. When the car was approximately 4 months old the touch screen started going out and would turn black for a little under a minute before turning back on. We took it in and were told the diagnostic check found nothing wrong and there was nothing they could do since they could not tell where the problem was coming from. This started happening more and more often. Then, when the car was between 10 and 11 months old the speedometer went out of wack. The dial was reading correctly showing I was traveling at 65mph while the digital screen was showing I was traveling at 115mph. That night, on my ride home from work, the touch screen went out along with the lights. So, here I was, traveling on a dark highway by myself with no lights. I pulled over to the shoulder of the highway and turned the car off, waited a few minutes and turned it back on. When I turned it back on, it drove as normal and all the lights worked. I filled the tank with gas and continued my drive home. When I turned onto my street, my car began making a very loud knocking noise. When I stepped on the gas the noise grew louder. Luckily, I had picked up my 2 sons on the way home. My boys had to get out and push the car 3 blocks to my house since I was the only one could steer. The next morning, my husband towed the car to the dealership. The mechanics then told my husband that we had put the wrong gas in the car and destroyed the engine. My son had pumped the gas the night before and was certain he used unleaded. The attendant at the gas station was nice enough to pull the tape from the night we were there and my husband watched my son use the correct gas. When he went to the dealership to inform them he was told the mechanic said we used ethanol. My husband pointed out that all gas contains ethanol. The mechanic then stated that it SMELLED like 85% ethanol and that was what destroyed the engine. Smells like 85%? How can a regular human being smell a percentage in a liquid or gas? So, my husband asked if it had been tested. The answer was no. My car was in the shop for almost 3 weeks and I was given a rental car with no 3rd row. Mind you, we have 5 kids. For the time we were in the rental we were unable to go anywhere as a family because Dodge refused to give us a bigger rental. I've had my car back for 2 weeks now and the problems with the lights, the touch screen, and the speedometer have started again. We called corporate and were told the best they could do was 2 years of free oil changes. When we did not accept they asked us to take the car back into the dealership and they would make sure there was a rental with a 3rd row ready for us. On Saturday morning and after a 14 hour shift at work, my husband took the car in. Can anyone guess what happened next? He was told there were no rentals available. Not a single one. When he asked what would happen if the car stopped working during the weekend...he had shoulders shrugged at him and was told to call corporate. So, here we are. Stuck with this awful car because we were obviously sold a lemon and Dodge refuses to correct the situation. Please, DO NOT BUY A DODGE JOURNEY. Save yourself a whole lot of heartache and trouble. But, most importantly, don't buy a dodge journey for the safety of your family. #dontbuyadodge
Overall decent value but go for the v6
James taylor,03/25/2018
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this vehicle new in 2014. I bought the SE model because of the price and fuel mileage. The reliability has been great and the comfort is good. The only down sides are the fuel mileage is no better than the v6 and it's slightly under powered for a vehicle this size. Also when the 3rd row seat is up the cargo room is very small. Overall am happy with my journey. I would buy one again but would step up to the next package with the v6 and the upgraded systems.
Ok...
peterrj,04/15/2015
SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
Things I don't like: Performance is weak. Interior is full of cheap, shiny black plastic. It's not badly designed on the inside, it's just you can tell they cut corners on the materials. Seat belts look like something from the 80s - weirdly thin and insubstantial. Odd noise coming from the engine compartment on cold start at 32k miles. Truly horrible visibility from the inside with blind spots a-plenty. Things I like: Individualistic exterior design (love it or loathe it, it's different). The seats are comfortable. Some neat storage solutions for all your family's stuff. The seven seat feature is awesome in car of this size and price range, making this car good value.
See all 17 reviews of the 2014 Dodge Journey
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2014 Dodge Journey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Dodge Journey

Used 2014 Dodge Journey Overview

The Used 2014 Dodge Journey is offered in the following submodels: Journey SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Dodge Journey?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Dodge Journey trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Dodge Journey SXT is priced between $9,342 and$14,195 with odometer readings between 43024 and126008 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Dodge Journey Limited is priced between $8,990 and$10,696 with odometer readings between 107000 and152085 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Dodge Journey R/T is priced between $13,091 and$13,091 with odometer readings between 87519 and87519 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Dodge Journeys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Dodge Journey for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2014 Journeys listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,990 and mileage as low as 43024 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Dodge Journey.

Can't find a used 2014 Dodge Journeys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Journey for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,016.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,425.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Journey for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,624.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,082.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Dodge Journey?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Journey lease specials

