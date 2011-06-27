Used 2011 Dodge Journey Consumer Reviews
2011 Dodge Journey SXT
Bought thi vehicle brand new and have only 250 KM's but can say that it is very nice for a family of four. I love the new 3.6 L engine which provides a very smooth ride. This vehicle feels solid when it drives and very quiet compared to the Honda CR-V that I previously owned. It is still early to give an honest review but up to this point.....I love it!
Great Vehicle!
I cannot honestly find anything not to like about my 2011 Dodge Journey R/T. Styling is great. Even though its a CUV, it retains much of the muscle appeal of the Charger/Challenger. The interior is very well thought out. Touch screen works flawlessly and very fast. Tons of storage space. Third row is small, but when folded down there is ample space for gear while still maintaining room for 4 adults to fit comfortably. I have found the engine/transmission to be quick and quiet. It's no V-8 Hemi but it will move with some giddy-up when pushed. I've had it up to over 100mph with two bikes on the roof, two passengers, the back full of gear, and it didn't hesitate getting there either.
Who woulda thunk it?
I have a good friend who sells Dodge and Jeep vehicles, and I have wanted to buy a car from him for years. Unfortunately, I have not been enamored with the vehicles in the Dodge/Jeep stable for a long time. But after reading a review of the 2011 Dodge Journey, I decided to take a courtesy test drive before buying an Equinox, RAV 4 or Versa. Wow...an Everyman's Lexus. I bought one and am thrilled with everything but the mediocre gas mileage (an unfortunate trait of the entire segment). My Journey is simply a great car. Period.
Thank you Dodge! LUX
I will start of with the negative. I don't like where the front cup holders are located. I don't think I can fairly comment on Build Quality and Reliability because I just started driving the car. So far so good. BTW. I could afford any SUV, wagon, etc. I wanted. Tried the Benz-seat sides hard.Ouch. Plus there are silly bars in the middle. BMW-yes it's great, but mmmm is it worth the price? I literally got every lux item in this car accept the name. Journey is a great design and price.
Can't take a JOURNEY
Well it seems that I have joined an elite group. I bought a 2011 LUX in April and have only seen it for about 3 weeks. It sure likes the dealers lot more than my garage. I have 2300 miles on it and most of which has been put on by the dealership. They test drive it alot and take it home for the week-end to see if they can get it to duplicate the problems. The battery goes dead for no appearent reason. The engineers can't figure it out. Dodge at first said that there were no appearent problems, then I showed them all the issues that you all have posted. It was sure an eye opener to them!!!!!Today I got a phone call for them telling me that I have to talk to Chyrsler.
