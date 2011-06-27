My wife and I were at the dealer looking to buy a specific 2013 Grand Cherokee. The one we were looking at was out for a test drive, and I saw this grey sporty looking Journey SXT with black rims and all around tints. I saw the engine size being 2.4L, but also realized the purchase price was much lower than the GC we were looking at, plus it had several more technology features and we live in the city so engine size is not a huge factor. We decided to give the car a go and seeing how we desperately need to get a replacement for our Grand Prix GTP and also considering how we enjoyed the ride, we decided to buy it. Exterior is tough and sporty. We got side swiped by a truck and not a dent was left. Everyone comments on how sporty our car looks and I've even had friends with faster cars than me say they wouldn't want to race me. The 2.4L comes with a single exhaust, which kills the sporty look. The headlights, fog lights, and front all give the car a mean edge. When you turn the lights on, it starts with the fog lights and then the headlights. Trims are nice, rims are black. Brakes are disc brakes, but I do wish they added caliper caps to even out the car. It seems that Dodge needed to get an SXT out fast and unfortunately missed out on some details that kills the mood. I'm glad they only make the SXT's in 3.6 now. Interior is nice. Cloth seats, leather on door and middle glove compartment. Plastic all around. Instrumentation contains revs and speed, with a middle computer screen to view the basic diagnostics of the car. Steering wheel is the size to fit the bigger body and keep you from blocking the odometer. The Uconnect 8.4 is a nice feature to the car. My only complaint is when it gets cold, the touchscreen stops working. In terms of space, there is enough leg room for all the passengers to spread out. I like the extra storage in all the random places, and also the canopy that covers the back. The drive is comfy. If you've ever driven in Chicago, you will notice all the potholes. You feel them, but barely. I never feel out of control with the vehicle. I have been able to drive hours on end and my passengers have all seemed to be comfortable the whole way. The sporty suspension gives for a lower ride, and allows more control in rough conditions. This is a front-wheel drive, and I've been able to maintain my composure with the car when other cars were sliding in snowy conditions. The only downside of this car is the engine. I do wish we had the 3.6, but at the time I couldn't justify spending an extra 4 grand. Looking back, it probably wouldn't have been a bad deal. My reasoning is that even though I live in the city, the smaller engine makes it extremely difficult to accelerate the weight of the car. This leads to worse fuel efficiency, which I've seen get down to 12 mpg. Not what I expected from a 2.4 at first. On the highway, I've been able to get up to 30mpg and I go at least 400 miles without refilling. Even though engine size at higher speeds is nice, acceleration is lackluster. The car pulls away at higher revs, but struggles on the lower revs. Having come from a GP GTP that had a supercharger, it is a struggle trying to speed up on the expressway. I have made due and learned my lesson on buying a smaller engine size. The engine size is not a deal breaker for me though and I will love to keep this car for several more years.

