Used 2018 Dodge Journey for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 13,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,984$4,509 Below Market
LaBelle Ford - LaBelle / Florida
*LaBelle Ford* Your Down Home Country Dealer Lowest New and Used Car Prices in Fl and No Dealer Fee Open 6 days a week from 9AM to serve you at your convenience Mon - Fri 9 to 8 Sat 9 to 6 Sunday 12 - 5 * Sales: 855-206-5510 * Service: 855-399-2561 * Parts: 866-203-2609
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB5JT498527
Stock: 5498527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 5,138 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,778$2,746 Below Market
Elder Ford of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! HOME OF THE LIFETIME WARRANTY! WE LOVE TRADES! HASSLE FREE FINANCE PLANS FOR EVERYONE! PLEASE CALL TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY AS OUR INVENTORY CHANGES BY THE HOUR. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 12563 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! KBB Fair Market Range Low: $17,589 KBB Fair Market Range High: $19,850 Recent Arrival! ** 5100 MILE PERFECT CROSSOVER! PLEASE SEE WINDOW STICKER/ CARFAX! STRESS FREE FINANCE! WE LOVE TRADES! **, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, 3RD ROW SEATING, 3rd row seats: bench, 4.3" Touch Screen Display, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning w/3-Zone Temperature Control, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, BLUETOOTH, CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, Connectivity Group, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Heated door mirrors, Interior Observation Mirror, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LIFETIME NATIONWIDE WARRANTY, Overhead Console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Popular Equipment Group, Power door mirrors, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 22B, Radio: 4.3S, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES, Remote USB Port, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, Sirius Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, UPGRADED WHEELS, Variably intermittent wipers, WIFI.Online price does not include dealer installed options, upgrades or up-fits. Final vehicle sale price is subject to value added accessories installed by the dealership, safety inspection costs, certification costs and other reconditioning repair costs. All Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $899 dealer fee and electronic filing fees. All offers are mutually exclusive. Lifetime Warranty only applicable to non-commercial use vehicles and other special vehicle exclusions. See dealer for details. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any pricing errors or pricing and information omissions contained on these pages. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please call or email dealer for complete details, to verify availability and to verify all online information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB2JT498758
Stock: LLA32684A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- certified
2018 Dodge Journey GT10,795 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,000$3,060 Below Market
Bud's Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Celina / Ohio
This is a one owner AND has a clean, no accident history report!, Journey GT, AWD, Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat, Black w/Leather Seats w/Sport Mesh Inserts, Driver Convenience Group, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Universal Garage Door Opener. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified. Odometer is 11134 miles below market average! FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * 125 Point Inspection * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Roadside Assistance Bud's is proud to be one of 124 national Customer First award winning dealerships, we have great service with great deals!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDEG5JT336036
Stock: 071250
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 15,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,915$2,331 Below Market
Napleton's Mid Rivers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Saint Peters / Missouri
2018 Dodge Journey SE Pitch Black Clearcoat 3rd Row Seat, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Clean Carfax, One Owner, Journey SE, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT, 4-Speed Automatic VLP, FWD, black Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 22B, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Napleton Mid Rivers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little farther. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchase include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB3JT383232
Stock: 13462A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 23,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,994
Cedar Park Nissan - Cedar Park / Texas
Thank you for your interest in one of Cedar Park Nissan's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Dodge Journey SE with 23,919mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Dodge Journey SE is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. In addition to being well-cared for, this Dodge Journey has very low mileage making it a rare find. This Dodge Journey SE is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. Thank you for visiting another one of Cedar Park Nissan's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 Dodge Journey SE with 23,919mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Dodge Journey SE is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB3JT490670
Stock: JT490670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 45,111 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,991$3,826 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad FWD..."PRICED TO SELL"...***INCREDIBLE WEEKEND SPECIAL***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCGG8JT379406
Stock: M379406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-04-2020
- 31,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,999$3,349 Below Market
California Motor Trade - Downey / California
INSTALLED OPTIONS Quick Order Package 22 F Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic VLP $0 Wheels: 17" X 6.5" Aluminum W/Blacktop Package included Pitch Black Clearcoat $0 Black, Premium Cloth Low Back Bucket Seats $0 Connectivity Group Radio: 4.3S Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel $795 Popular Equipment Group Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Interior Observation Mirror Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Air Conditioning w/3 Zone Temp Control $1,400 Blacktop Package Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/Blacktop Package Black Headlamp Bezels Gloss Black Grille $595 **TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR PUBLIC WHOLESALE PRICING GOING ON RIGHT NOW!!!** **LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY FOR 30 DAYS OR 1000 MILES!!! THIS VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER COVERAGE! CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS!!!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES IN BRINGING THE BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE!! ALL THE RIGHT COMPONENTS!! CALL US TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND EASE WITH OUR HAGGLE FREE ENVIRONMENT** NO NEGOTIATIONS NECESSARY, COMPETITIVE PRICES & BELOW RETAIL VALUES** WE VALUE YOUR TIME WITH US, SEE YOU SOON** DON'T WAIT COME TO OUR LOT AT 7440 FIRESTONE BLVD DOWNEY CA 90241
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB5JT167284
Stock: JT167284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 32,621 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,491$3,003 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2018 Dodge Journey GT FWD..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCEG4JT381267
Stock: D092633A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 2,061 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,719$3,838 Below Market
Napletons Northwestern Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Chicago / Illinois
Retired company loaner vehicle! Third row seat, backup camera, remote entry, Bluetooth, electronic stability control, homelink, Uconnect 4.3s touchscreen, and much more! Dodge Certified Program available at additional cost. Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB0JT520837
Stock: L201881
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 4,577 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,619$3,778 Below Market
Napletons Northwestern Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Chicago / Illinois
Retired company loaner vehicle! Third row seat, backup camera, remote entry, Bluetooth, electronic stability control, homelink, Uconnect 4.3s touchscreen, and much more! Dodge Certified Program available at additional cost. Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB1JT520832
Stock: L201872
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 31,498 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$16,951$3,567 Below Market
Walts Live Oak Ford - Live Oak / Florida
2018 Journey Dodge Crossroad Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Buy From the #1 Internet Dealer! We finance all credit situations and deliver nationwide! Contact us today to schedule delivery today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCGG2JT505050
Stock: P5874A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,831 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,819$3,624 Below Market
Napletons Northwestern Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Chicago / Illinois
Retired company loaner vehicle! Third row seat, backup camera, remote entry, Bluetooth, electronic stability control, homelink, Uconnect 4.3s touchscreen, and much more! Dodge Certified Program available at additional cost. Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB1JT511760
Stock: L201880
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 52,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,000$3,096 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB0JT242358
Stock: R6858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 11,858 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,199$2,559 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Hollywood / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, Se habla espan ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, 3rd row seats: bench, 7 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Trimmed Seats w/Perforated Panels, Low tire pressure warning, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Quick Order Package 28J, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/8.4 Display, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Variably intermittent wipers. Billet Clearcoat 2018 Dodge Journey GT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTOdometer is 17444 miles below market average!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCEG7JT473117
Stock: 106753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2019
- 21,442 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$17,999$2,196 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4378 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDEGXJT431353
Stock: B306928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 28,336 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$12,999$2,094 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5063 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB6JT421472
Stock: O299894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-22-2020
- 13,043 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$16,799$2,820 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, Se habla espan??ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+. Billet Clearcoat 2018 Dodge Journey GT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTOdometer is 16387 miles below market average!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCEG3JT472577
Stock: 105476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2019
- certified
2018 Dodge Journey SXT11,914 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,500$2,604 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Sandy - Sandy / Utah
FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Dodge Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 11,914 Miles! SXT trim. Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, BLACKTOP PACKAGE, CONNECTIVITY GROUP. AND MORE!OPTION PACKAGESBLACKTOP PACKAGE Gloss Black Rear Fascia Applique, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/Blacktop Package, Black Headlamp Bezels, Gloss Black Grille, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, CONNECTIVITY GROUP Radio: 4.3S, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT, TRANSMISSION: 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEThird Row Seat, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. Dodge SXT with Granite Pearl Coat exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 173 HP at 6000 RPM*. Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. Edmunds.com's review says "The ride was controlled on undulating pavementSHOP WITH CONFIDENCE125-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain warranty, Car Rental Allowance, 24-Hour Towing and Roadside Assistance, Carfax Vehicle History Report, 3-Month/3,000-Mile Maximum Care Coverage, Lifetime Certified Warranty Upgrades Available, Introductory 3-month subscription to SiriusXM Satellite RadioWHO WE AREFor over 30 years now, The Larry H. Miller group of automobile dealerships has strived to excel in every part of our business and that success is dependent upon the satisfaction of you, the customer. - Cory Nannemann, General ManagerFinal price may include conditional incentives that not all customers will qualify for. Contact dealer for complete details. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCBB6JT170824
Stock: D10453
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Journey searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Journey
- 5(55%)
- 4(20%)
- 3(10%)
- 2(5%)
- 1(10%)
