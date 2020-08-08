Used 2013 Dodge Journey for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 108,800 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995$2,188 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Previous rental vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCBG3DT692102
Stock: 692102AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,383 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$2,195 Below Market
SAR Enterprises - Raleigh / North Carolina
Relatively unchanged for 2013, the Dodge Journey is a mid-size crossover powered by a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine that yields 173 hp and 166 lb-ft of torque. For increased performance Dodge offers an optional 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 283 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Standard FWD (or optional 4WD) is paired to 4-speed automatic transmission to enable the Journey to an EPA estimated 19 mpg city and 26 mpg highway. The Dodge Journey competes in the crowded small SUV and crossover market. Offering a wide range of model choices, the Journey can be optioned up quite nicely despite its low base price. A more powerful than average V6 available makes it reasonably quick for this segment of vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Journey SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCABXDT563568
Stock: 563568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,701 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,377$2,214 Below Market
Castle Chevrolet North - Elk Grove Village / Illinois
CASTLE CHEVY NORTH, **ELK GROVE VILLAGE ILLINOIS, **NAVIGATION, **LEATHER, **HEATED FRONT SEATS, **2ND & 3RD ROW BENCH SEATS, **REAR DVD, **POWER MOONROOF, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL, **REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER WINDOWS. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Storm Gray Pearlcoat 2013 Dodge Journey R/T AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTAwards:* Ward's 10 Best EnginesWelcome to Castle Chevrolet North At Castle Chevy North, we go out of our way to give our customers a great experience while they're at our Elk Grove Village showroom. From buying a new Chevrolet car to bringing your current vehicle in for an oil change or other service appointment, we strive to offer top-notch customer service every step of the way. Castle Chevy North is looking forward to serve its Elk Grove Village & Arlington Heights customers today! Please give us a call at 847-593-4666 to schedule a test drive. Ask us about our Castle Difference package!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Journey R/T with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDEG2DT597418
Stock: K9214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 85,825 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999$1,886 Below Market
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2013 Dodge Journey Crew Sport Utility 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! BACK UP CAMERA! PUSH BUTTON START! AWD!NO ACCIDENT!BUY AND FINANCE CAR@HOME! We will deliver it to you!With 6 months/6000 miles WARRANTY* and WORRY FREE exchange program!How it works?Step 1. Choose a car Step 2. Inspect the car using FaceTime or Video Step 3. Prepare for your delivery Step 4. Request delivery Step 5. Drive it,love it, make it yoursQuestions?Call 774-225-05952013 Dodge Journey is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'Though not an obvious choice, the 2013 Dodge Journey has many positive attributes to make it worthy of consideration.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Sophisticated interior- family-friendly size- available built-in booster seats- strong V6- smart touchscreen interface.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Journey Crew with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDDG6DT688080
Stock: 11-3492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,841 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,295$1,578 Below Market
Bill Luke Santan - Gilbert / Arizona
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP, THIRD ROW SEATING WITH REAR AIR CONDITIONING, BLUETOOTH AND STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS!!!Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2013 Dodge Journey AVP FWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVTBill Luke Santan is a family owned and operated business that has done business the right way since 1927. You can buy with confidence! Unlike some of our competitors, our RECONDITIONING COSTS are INCLUDED in the sales price. Bill Luke Santan's price is based on Kelley Blue Book Price AdvisorTM - which allows you to see what other Arizona residents have paid for the same year, make and model of vehicle while considering vehicle mileage. See dealer for details or visit www.billlukesantan.com to see the difference for yourself!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Journey SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB8DT687502
Stock: SJ19856B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 142,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,288$1,839 Below Market
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
Mudarri Motorsports is pleased to offer this super clean 2013 Dodge Journey R/T. This comes with the 3.6 Engine, 6 speed auto, Air Conditioning w/3-Zone Temperature Control, Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat, High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps, Passenger In Seat Cushion Storage, Power 4-Way Driver Lumber Adjust, Power, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats , CD/MP3/SAT, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater and much more! SE HABLA ESPANOL FINANCIAMOS PARA TODOS, trabajamos con ITIN, SSN !!!!! llame al Aurelio We love trades and can help with financing Call today 425.202.7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Journey R/T with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDEG4DT597453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,747 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,290$1,914 Below Market
Pristine AutoPlex - Burlington / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCBG0DT623626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,453$3,958 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Paramus - Paramus / New Jersey
: Third Row Seat, UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, 3.6L VVT V6 24-VALVE ENGINE, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP, BLACKTOP PKG, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WHY BUY FROM US: At Mercedes-Benz of Paramus, we strive to make every customer a customer for life. We have been serving the tri-state area for over 40 years. Our promise is to keep delivering the same award-winning service and value that our community has come to expect from our dealerships through the years. We not only meet customer expectations, but excel in going above them. OPTION PACKAGES: FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP 2nd row 40/60 tilt & slide bench seat, 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining bench seat, air cond w/3 zone temp control, easy entry system seat, rear air cond w/heater, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP high beam daytime running headlamps, front/rear aimable LED reading lamps, front passenger fold-flat seat, interior observation mirror, overhead console, passenger assist handles, passenger seat cushion storage, 4-way pwr driver lumbar adjust, 6-way pwr driver seat, premium cloth low-back bucket seats, remote engine start, dual visors w/illuminated mirrors, auto headlamps, universal garage door opener, security alarm, BLACKTOP PKG 19" x 7" gloss black aluminum wheels, P225/55R19 BSW touring tires, Uconnect touch 8.4, AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player, 8.4" touch screen display, dual-zone climate control, black headlamp bezels, gloss-black grille, gloss-black exterior mirrors, gloss-black fascia applique, touring suspension (w/PXR Paint Body-color Grille), UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH leather-wrapped shift knob, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, SAFE & SOUND GROUP Uconnect touch 8.4, AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player, 8.4" touch screen display, ParkSense rear park assist system, ParkView rear backup camera, front/rear aimable LED reading lamps, overhead console Pricing analysis performed on 8/8/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Journey SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDBG1DT685445
Stock: DT685445TV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 83,380 miles
$8,300$1,726 Below Market
Davenport Used Car Superstore - Davenport / Iowa
SAFETY FIRST, THEN TEAMWORK. Communicate your way: whether over the phone, through email, text message or via video chat, we’re here to handle your needs in a manner that does not compromise your safety.........Test drive your way: our team will gladly provide you a closer look at any vehicle you’re interested in via video chat, or we can bring the vehicle straight to your door...........Trade appraisal your way: on the lot, or on your front lawn, our team can assess the value of your trade on the spot........Purchase your way: we can guide you through the buying process remotely, or deliver the final paperwork straight to you, wherever is most convenient........ Measures to Protect You-- Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all high-trafficked areas, surfaces and equipment........Team Members are following rigorous handwashing procedures through their shift and interactions...... NEW LOW PRICE.. There are SUVs, and then there are SUVs like this ample SE.. Runs mint!!! Great MPG: 26 MPG Hwy!! Less than 84k Miles!!! . See dealer for details, prices subject to change and expire at end of day, prices online are not a binding agreement.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Journey SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB4DT502197
Stock: P51356A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-19-2020
- 105,207 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,395$1,054 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Lincoln Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
Flexible Seating Group 3rd Row Seat Comfort/Convenience Group Keyless Start All Wheel Drive 17" X 6.5" Aluminum Wheels 28E Sxt Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.6L Vvt V6 24-Valve Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Black; Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Bright Silver Metallic P225/65R17 All-Season Touring Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Dodge Journey is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Ford Lincoln Orange Park. We offer a unique Money-Back Guarantee on every used vehicle. For whatever reason, you can return your vehicle and get your money back within 5 days or 250 miles. All of our vehicles come with a CARFAX history report. There is still plenty of tread left on the tires. This vehicle was tastefully optioned. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! This vehicle has been inspected. We welcome pre-buy inspections. An after-market warranty is available for purchase on this vehicle. All electronic components in working condition. All interior components are in good working order. A Journey in this condition, with these options and this color combination is an absolute rarity! This vehicle is priced to sell. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Journey SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDBG5DT507831
Stock: DT507831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 122,513 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$1,857 Below Market
Marthaler of Marquette Buick GMC Cadillac - Marquette / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Journey SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB8DT556277
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,200 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,499$1,523 Below Market
Car Mix Motor Co. - Phoenix / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCBG5DT506365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,833 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495$1,339 Below Market
Caseys Frontier Chevrolet - Livingston / Tennessee
This used 2013 Dodge Journey in Livingston, TN is a steal at its price. It might have a little more than a few years on it, but it still drives like it is new. It comes loaded with 28P R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG, 3.6L VVT V6 24-VALVE ENGINE, 4 Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AM/FM Stereo, Additional Power Outlet(s), Air Bag - Driver, Air Bag - Passenger, Air Bag - Side, Air Bag-Side-Head only-Rear, Air Bags - Head, Air Conditioning, Audio-Satellite Radio, Audio-Upgrade Sound System, BLACK/RED, LEATHER-TRIMMED LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS W/PERFORATED PANELS, Brakes-ABS-4 Wheel, Bucket Seats, CD Player, Child Safety Locks, Climate Control - Auto, Climate Control - Dual, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer/Vehicle Anti-Theft System, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP, Floor Mats-Front, Fog Lights, Headlights-Auto-Off, Heated Side Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Seats, MP3 Sound System, Mirror-Electrochromic In-Side Rearview, Mirrors-Pwr Driver, Mirrors-Vanity-Driver, Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illuminated, Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger, Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illuminated, NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I, PEARL WHITE TRI-COAT, PWR EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE SUNROOF ,All Wheel Drive, Power Door Locks, Power Driver Seat, Power Steering, Power Windows, Reading Lamps-Front, Reading Lamps-Rear, Rear Defrost, Remote Keyless Entry, Seat-Heated Driver, Seat-Lumbar-Driver, Security System, Steering Wheel Stereo Controls, Steering Wheel-Leather Wrapped, Telephone-Hands-Free Wireless Connection, Tilt Wheel, Tinted Glass - Deep, Tire-Pressure Monitoring System, Traction Control, Wheels-Aluminum and Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent. It's a 6 cylinder Pearl White Tri Coat car that makes commuting to and from work a little less stressful.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Journey R/T with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDEG4DT518458
Stock: SI7687A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2020
- 104,732 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,700$1,214 Below Market
Junction Buick GMC - Chardon / Ohio
One owner!! Safe steering wheel controls with bluetooth and cruise!! Remote start!! The swiss army knife of vehicles!! Power seat!! Sirius xm available! Large color radio!! In floor storage!! Recently inspected and serviced by our professional technicians here at Junction Auto Family. Call for your free vehicle history report. www.JunctionAutoFamily.com. Get your next new to you vehicle at Junction, 12423 Mayfield rd, Chardon, OH, 44024. The Junction Auto Family is a fifth generation family owned dealership doing business locally for 89 years!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCBG2DT599877
Stock: B599877D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 39,270 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,900$1,467 Below Market
Hudiburg Chevrolet Buick GMC - Midwest City / Oklahoma
One Owner Clean CARFAX! Low mileage! Odometer is 66214 miles below market average! Comes nicely equipped with a Color Touch Screen, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks & more! PICTURE PERFECT... JUST THE RIGHT PRICE... DON'T WAIT CALL NOW! **We'll Give You More! *Call Now (1-844-362-3329) Or Come See Us! * I-40 and Hudiburg Drive (Exit 156-B) in Midwest City, Ok.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Journey SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB2DT695420
Stock: CKB8459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 99,285 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,799
Sterling McCall Toyota Fort Bend - Richmond / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2013 Dodge Journey. This 2013 Dodge Journey comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Dodge Journey SE is the one! This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. More information about the 2013 Dodge Journey: The Dodge Journey competes in the crowded small SUV and crossover market. Offering a wide range of model choices, the Journey can be optioned up quite nicely despite its low base price. A more powerful than average V6 available makes it reasonably quick for this segment of vehicles. This model sets itself apart with Good handling for a small SUV, seating for up to seven, available all-wheel drive, powerful V6 engine We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Journey SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB8DT555923
Stock: DT555923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 111,575 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,944$528 Below Market
Eagle Buick GMC - Homosassa / Florida
2013 Dodge Journey AVP Winter Chill Pearlcoat This Journey is equipped with features such as Flexible Seating Group (3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Delete Cargo Compartment Cover, and Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater), Quick Order Package 22D American Value Package, 17' x 6.5' Aluminum Wheels, 17' x 6.5' Steel Wheels, 4.28 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats (E5), Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4.3 CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, and Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 14558 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Journey SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB3DT631273
Stock: N20360B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 99,194 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,353$581 Below Market
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
LOOKING FOR A THIRD ROW SUV AT A GREAT VALUE? THIS SUV HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED AND COMES CERTIFIED WITH A LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. YOUR NEXT ROAD TRIP WILL BE A LOT MORE COMFORTABLE WITH THE FLEXIBILITY IN THE SEATING. HURRY BEFORE THIS ONE IS GONE!At S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival!Awards:* Ward's 10 Best EnginesAt S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCBG9DT568321
Stock: 20570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Journey
- 5(41%)
- 4(10%)
- 3(28%)
- 2(7%)
- 1(14%)
