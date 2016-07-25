Used 2016 Dodge Journey for Sale Near Me

4,860 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Journey Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,860 listings
  • 2016 Dodge Journey R/T in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Dodge Journey R/T

    21,026 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,950

    $5,314 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus in Gray
    used

    2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus

    28,574 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,599

    $2,696 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Journey SXT in Gray
    used

    2016 Dodge Journey SXT

    64,622 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,942

    $3,014 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus in Black
    used

    2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus

    68,464 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Journey SXT in Black
    used

    2016 Dodge Journey SXT

    105,179 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,500

    $2,144 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad in Gray
    used

    2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad

    95,946 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,491

    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus in White
    used

    2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus

    48,866 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,500

    $3,038 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Journey SXT in White
    used

    2016 Dodge Journey SXT

    80,337 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,991

    $2,855 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus in Dark Red
    certified

    2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus

    52,036 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,493

    $2,585 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Journey SXT in Gray
    used

    2016 Dodge Journey SXT

    41,938 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,415

    $3,325 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Journey SXT in Gray
    used

    2016 Dodge Journey SXT

    86,363 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $3,118 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Journey SXT in Silver
    used

    2016 Dodge Journey SXT

    80,961 miles
    Great Deal

    $11,986

    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Journey SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Dodge Journey SE

    82,988 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $1,910 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus in Black
    used

    2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus

    63,951 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $3,251 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Journey SXT in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Dodge Journey SXT

    83,729 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,991

    $2,363 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus in White
    used

    2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus

    73,149 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,988

    $3,035 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Journey SXT in White
    used

    2016 Dodge Journey SXT

    82,998 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,685

    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad in White
    certified

    2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad

    54,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,985

    $2,083 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Journey searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,860 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Journey
  4. Used 2016 Dodge Journey

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Journey

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Journey
Overall Consumer Rating
424 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 1
    (21%)
Crossroad plus more than expected
McD2000,07/25/2016
Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I have had my Red Crossroad plus for four months and 5500 miles now and love it. I got the 4cyl engine due to special pricing, the engine is a 4 cyl but does better than I thought it would. The ride is top notch and it is very quiet inside, not that much road noise. i traded in a 2010 Honda Accord, a car that I really liked but its road noise was big distraction. The journey is very quiet and has a tight supple ride. Handling is crisp and steering is nice. Lots of space inside, it looks much bigger inside than it looks on the outside. The crossroad plus has all the bell and whistles, love the nav system and the backup camera. The vehicle turns heads as i drive by. It is a splendid road trip vehicle. We took a trip from Texas to Utah and Colorado and had a wonderful time and love the Journey. So far no problems with the car. Very happy with this vehicle. 11-24-16. Update. four more months have come and gone since the last review and I just love the Journey that much more. I now have 8000 miles on it and the gas milage is even better as it gets broken in. Still no problems what so ever and as quiet and comfortable as ever. FIVE STARS PLUS great job Dodge!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Journey
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Dodge Journey info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings