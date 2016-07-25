Used 2016 Dodge Journey for Sale Near Me
- 21,026 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,950$5,314 Below Market
Unisell Auto - Omaha / Nebraska
This 2016 Dodge Journey 4dr AWD 4dr R/T features a 3.6L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 402-933-9577 or daler@unisellauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Journey R/T with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDEG9GT242962
Stock: DU242962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 28,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,599$2,696 Below Market
Toyota of Melbourne - Melbourne / Florida
One Owner, Clean CARFAX! Push Button Start, Leather Seats, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth with Voice Command, Power Adjustable Seat and 3rd Row Seating. Call 321-254-8888 x515 for additional details or to confirm availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCGB2GT162351
Stock: GT162351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 64,622 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,942$3,014 Below Market
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 13.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 12.9, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.47, Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: cargo area carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Easy entry: manual rear seat, Multi-function remote: panic alarm, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Vanity mirrors: dual, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, 4WD type: on demand, Axle ratio: 3.16, Alternator: 160 amps, Battery rating: 525 CCA, Battery: maintenance-free, Emissions: 50 state, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: black, Infotainment screen size: 4.3 in., Infotainment: Uconnect, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 3.5 in., Multi-function display, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirrors: heated, Roof rails, Roof rails color: black, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, R
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDBG5GT179606
Stock: 15217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2020
- 68,464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,999
Cedar Park Nissan - Cedar Park / Texas
This 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad is offered to you for sale by Cedar Park Nissan. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Dodge Journey Crossroad offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCGB5GT146466
Stock: GT146466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 105,179 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,500$2,144 Below Market
Morries Minnetonka Mazda - Minnetonka / Minnesota
V6 // CONVENIENCE GROUP // POWER DRIVER'S SEAT // TOUCH SCREEN RADIO // KEYLESS GO // 3RD ROW SEATING // 3-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL // USB/AUXILIARY INPUT // KEYLESS GO // PUSH BUTTON START // ALLOY WHEELS // CRUISE // JUST TWO OWNERS // ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE HISTORY. Sophisticated interior; family-friendly size; strong V6 engine; smart touchscreen interface. The 2016 Dodge Journey offers minivan conveniences without the minivan stigma and pricing.The vehicle shopping experience should be as easy, fun and exciting as owning a car. That's why we created Buy Happy. It is our promise to change the way you buy and own a car.As part of our Buy Happy Promise this Buy Happy Basic vehicle includes:*Our Best Price First, Pure and Simple.*The Buy Happy Safety Net 7-day exchange policy.*Buy Happy Rewards that can be earned and redeemed on future purchases.Additionally, every Buy Happy Basic vehicle undergoes a thorough vehicle inspection and is reconditioned to our Buy Happy standard. We place a copy of the inspection on the window of every car on the lot so you get extra peace of mind purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from Morrie's.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCBG5GT122882
Stock: 2B21900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 95,946 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,491
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2016 Dodge Journey CrossroadCARFAX One-Owner.**NON SMOKER**.granite crystal metallic clearcoat 2016 Dodge 4D Sport Utility Journey Crossroad 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT 17/25 City/Highway MPG FWDWelcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCGG1GT153880
Stock: 153880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-07-2019
- 48,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,500$3,038 Below Market
Toyota Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
One Owner, Well Maintained, Reconditioned by Certified Technician, Freshly Detailed, Journey Crossroad, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Pearl White Tri-Coat, 3rd row seats: bench, 4.28 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto/StickTM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Aimable LED Lamps, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Light Gray Accent Stitching, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: 4.3, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers.CARFAX One-Owner.Simple Price, Simple Process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCGG8GT212181
Stock: 625696A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 80,337 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,991$2,855 Below Market
Nissan of Irvine - Irvine / California
Clean CARFAX. White Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 1774 miles below market average! 2016 Dodge Journey 4D Sport Utility SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT http://www.realdeal.com/m3svy www.nissanofirvine.com, Excellent Selection of New, Used, Certified Vehicles, Financing Options, Serving Irvine, Orange County, Riverside County, Los Angeles, San Diego, and the Greater L A Area.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCBG5GT194651
Stock: 12739A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-12-2020
- certified
2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus52,036 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,493$2,585 Below Market
Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fox Lake / Illinois
New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Redline 2 Coat Pearl 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Bluetooth, 172 Point Safety Inspection, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, ATC w/3-Zone Temperature Control, Cargo Net, Crossroad Equipment Group, Front & Rear Aimable LED Lamps, Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat, Interior Observation Mirror, Leather Seats w/Sport Mesh Inserts, Light Gray Accent Stitching, Overhead Console, Passenger Assist Handles, Passenger In Seat Cushion Storage, Power 4-Way Driver Lumber Adjust, Power 6-Way Driver Seat, Premium Door Trim Panel w/Stitching, Quick Order Package 28V Crossroad Plus, Radio: 8.4, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Wheels: 19" x 7" Hyper Black Aluminum. 4D Sport Utility 17/25 City/Highway MPGHighest Rated CDJR Store in the Chicagoland area! Come find out why our customers love us! NO HOOKS, NO GIMMICKS, EVERYONE QUALIFIES FOR OUR PRICE!!!FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * 125 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Vehicle HistorySTRAIGHT FORWARD PRICING Buyer is responsible for Tax, Title, License and Doc Fee. All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Options and pricing are subject to change. We are not liable for pricing errors. See dealer for details. Highest Google Rating Dealer in the Chicagoland area!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCGG6GT209926
Stock: PC3555
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 41,938 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,415$3,325 Below Market
Quebedeaux Buick GMC - Tucson / Arizona
Gray 2016 Dodge Journey SXT FWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVTDAILY INTERNET SPECIALS FOUND ON QBUICKGMC.COM! WAY TO GO QUEBEDEAUX!!! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 31066 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPGShop us online at http://www.qbuickgmc.com or visit us in person at 3566 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716. You can also call us at 520-795-5550. Proudly serving the community of Tucson, Sierra Vista, Sahuarita, Nogales, Marana and all of southern Arizona. Quebedeaux Buick GMC has been open and serving our community for over 60 years and we stand behind our service to our customers and our community.Reviews:* Available three-row seating; practical interior offers floor-mounted cubbies and integrated booster seats; optional 8.4-inch touchscreen is feature-packed and easy to use; available V6 engine improves performance; budget-friendly pricing. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCBB3GT101386
Stock: M69299
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 86,363 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,995$3,118 Below Market
United Auto Sales & Leasing - Old Hickory / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDBG6GT168176
Stock: 168176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,961 milesGreat Deal
$11,986
Jordan Ford - Live Oak / Texas
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Acoustical Package, Alloy Wheels, Appearance Package, Audio Package, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Convenience Package, Heat Package, License Plate Front Mount Package, Memory Package, SXT Package, FUNCTIONAL/SAFETY FEATURES Advanced Multistage Front Airbags Supplemental Side-Curtain Airbags in All Rows Supplemental Front Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Active Head Restraints LATCH Ready Child Seat Anchor System Keyless GoTM Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Sentry KeyÂ Theft Deterrent System Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Electronic Stability Control Traction Control Performance Suspension Tire Pressure Monitoring Display Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers Rear Window Defroster 21.1-Gallon Fuel Tank INTERIOR FEATURES Radio 4.3 4.3-Inch Touch Screen Display 6 Speakers Air Conditioning with 3-Zone Temperature Control Second-Row In-Floor Storage Bins Second-Row 40 / 60 Seat with Fore / Aft Adjust Third-Row 50 / 50 Fold / Reclining Seat Easy Entry System Seat Rear Reclining / Fold Flat Seat Front and Rear Floor Mats Power Windows with Driverâ s One-Touch-Down Feature Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Tilt / Telescope Steering Column Remote USB Port Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 12-Volt Center Console Power Outlet 12-Volt DC Front and Rear Power Outlets EXTERIOR FEATURES 17-Inch x 6.5-Inch Aluminum Wheels P225/65R17 BSW All Season Touring Tires Dodge Performance Body-Color Fascias Fog Lamps Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Power Heated Exterior Mirrors w/ Manual Fold-Away Sunscreen Glass Bright Grille, AWD, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4.3" Touch Screen Display, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto/StickTM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dodge Performance Body Color Fascias, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Oil Cooler, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Performance Suspension, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 28E, Radio data system, Radio: 4.3, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Call (888) 721-5874 with any questions or to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDBG5GT141972
Stock: XP13667A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 82,988 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,995$1,910 Below Market
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Journey SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB7GT186539
Stock: 7267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,951 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,995$3,251 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.**CROSSROAD PLUS EDITION**THIRD ROW SEAT**LEATHER**NAVIGATION**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Seats. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4D Sport Utility Crossroad FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCGG8GT154380
Stock: 29877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- 83,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,991$2,363 Below Market
Hersons Kia - Rockville / Maryland
Redline 2 Coat Pearl Clean CARFAX. 2016 Dodge Journey SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTSchedule a test drive today! If you want it, Herson's Has IT!Reviews:* Available three-row seating; practical interior offers floor-mounted cubbies and integrated booster seats; optional 8.4-inch touchscreen is feature-packed and easy to use; available V6 engine improves performance; budget-friendly pricing. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCBG0GT131022
Stock: 0038138A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 73,149 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,988$3,035 Below Market
CarFam - Rialto / California
Boasts 25 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Dodge Journey delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN.* This Dodge Journey Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28V CROSSROAD PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, Passenger Assist Handles, Crossroad Equipment Group, Premium Door Trim Panel w/Stitching, Cargo Net, Power 6-Way Driver Seat, Interior Observation Mirror, ATC w/3 Zone Temp Control, Power 4-Way Driver Lumber Adjust, Passenger In Seat Cushion Storage, Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Overhead Console, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors , Front Fog Lamps, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Compass, 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Side Impact Beams, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start.* Stop By Today *A short visit to CARFAM located at 1731 South Cactus Ave, Rialto, CA 92316 can get you a trustworthy Journey today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCGG7GT131818
Stock: 2417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 82,998 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,685
Eckert Hyundai - Denton / Texas
ALL WHEEL DRIVE.....17 ALLOY WHEELS.....FOG LIGHTS.....POWER SEAT.....CRUISE CONTROL.....ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX.....REMOTE KEY LESS ENTRY.....FRESH OIL.....GOOD RUBBER.....AND MORE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDBG3GT154753
Stock: 109577B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad54,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,985$2,083 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Roseville - Roseville / California
Navigation & Back-Up Camera Group Quick Order Package 28V Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Parksense Rear Park Assist System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seats W/Sport Mesh Inserts Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Radio: 8.4 Navigation Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62Te White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDGG8GT144261
Stock: GT144261
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Journey
- 5(63%)
- 4(17%)
- 1(21%)
