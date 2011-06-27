  1. Home
2016 Dodge Journey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Available three-row seating
  • practical interior offers floor-mounted cubbies and integrated booster seats
  • optional 8.4-inch touchscreen is feature-packed and easy to use
  • available V6 engine improves performance
  • budget-friendly pricing.
  • Weak acceleration from the base four-cylinder engine
  • below-average fuel economy
  • missing some of the latest safety technologies
  • imprecise handling around turns.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Are you looking for an affordable crossover that has three rows of seats? The 2016 Dodge Journey could be what you want. It's family-friendly, and its modest size makes parking a cinch. Read more to find out what else about the Journey might come into play during your daily commute.

Vehicle overview

If you are like us, you may be surprised to learn that the 2016 Dodge Journey is still on sale. Other than an admittedly thorough refresh in 2011, under its skin the Journey is pretty much the same as it was when the three-row crossover debuted in 2009. During that time, the Journey's rivals have all undergone complete redesigns to remain competitive, while the Journey watches time pass from the sidelines.

Is it a wagon or a crossover? The 2016 Dodge Journey blurs the boundaries.

To its credit, the Journey does still have some positive attributes. Its suspension provides a smooth ride even over the roughest road surfaces, and that, in combination with supportive seats and a quiet interior, makes the Journey an ideal companion on long road trips. Pricing is competitive, and if you need to take on more than five passengers, the Journey is one of just a few vehicles in its price range to offer a third row of seating or an optional V6 engine.

Time has not been kind to the Journey, however. In most other aspects, it is woefully outclassed by nearly everything in the segment. Both available engines are undesirable in their own way. The base four-cylinder is unexceptional and paired with a four-speed automatic that was starting to show its age when the Journey was first released. At least you can spring for the 283-horsepower V6, which delivers smooth and reasonably swift acceleration. Either way, the Journey drives straight ahead just fine, but trundles through corners clumsily and with a considerable amount of body roll.

If you need a vehicle with three rows, you may want to consider the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan. This minivan costs roughly the same as the Journey and offers greater functionality, with plenty of rear cargo space and enough room in the third row to comfortably seat a couple adults. If you're set on a crossover SUV, our top pick for a similarly sized crossover with three rows of seating would be the 2016 Kia Sorento. It's more expensive, but we think its up-to-date design and technology features are worth the extra expense. And if you don't absolutely need a third row, just about any small crossover will give you similar seating comfort and cargo space but with superior fuel economy and refinement.

Yes, the Dodge Journey is still around. But 2016 might be the time to finally stop believin'.

2016 Dodge Journey models

The 2016 Dodge Journey is available in five- and seven-passenger configurations. It is available in five trim levels: base SE, SXT, Crossroad, Crossroad Plus and R/T.

The SE comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, tinted rear glass, roof rails, dual exhaust tips (V6 models only), heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, dual-zone manual climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a sliding and reclining second-row seat, a 4.3-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

Optional for the SE is the Flexible Seating package, which adds a 50/50-split third row and tri-zone manual climate control.

Moving up to the SXT adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a unique front fascia, LED taillights, body-colored exterior mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control for front seat passengers, floor mats and the Flexible Seating package.

Moving up to the Crossroad gets you 19-inch wheels, gloss black and chrome exterior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, satellite radio and a cargo net.

The Crossroad Plus trim expands upon the Crossroad's feature content by adding tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery with cloth inserts, a six-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), a fold-flat front passenger seat with hidden storage bin, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, an in-dash DVD player and an SD card slot.

The 2016 Journey's optional 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system is one of the best you'll find at this price.

The R/T adds a V6 engine, remote engine start, monochrome exterior treatment, unique 19-inch wheels, dual exhaust tips, a sport-tuned suspension and steering wheel calibration, automatic headlights, perforated leather upholstery with red stitching, heated front seats, a premium audio system and a 115-volt power outlet.

Many of the features on the upper trim levels are available on lower trims via option packages. Other available features (depending on trim) include the Blacktop package (gloss black 19-inch wheels, grille and exterior trim), a sunroof, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, integrated second-row child booster seats, a rear seat entertainment system and a navigation system (paired with the 8.4-inch touchscreen).

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the Dodge Journey is essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

By default, the 2016 Dodge Journey SE, SXT, Crossroad and Crossroad Plus are powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 173 hp and 166 pound-feet of torque. It drives the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway), a decidedly subpar rating for a four-cylinder crossover.

Optional on the SE, SXT, Crossroad and Crossroad Plus but standard on the R/T is a 3.6-liter V6. It's good for 283 hp and 260 lb-ft and is matched to a six-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard (except on the SE, which cannot be ordered in a FWD/V6 configuration) and all-wheel drive is optional. We recorded a 7.8-second 0-60-mph time in a front-drive, V6-equipped Journey, which is a sluggish showing given this engine's output ratings; still, the V6 gives you plenty of punch in most situations. EPA estimated fuel economy for the V6 is 19 mpg combined (17/25) with front-wheel drive and 19 mpg combined (16/24) with all-wheel drive.

Safety

Every 2016 Dodge Journey comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Integrated second-row child booster seats are optional on every Journey. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are available as an option on the Crossroad Plus and R/T. Features such as blind-spot monitoring and lane-departure warning are not available, however.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Journey V6 FWD came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, an average performance for this class.

In the most recent government crash tests available, the Journey received four out of five stars for frontal-impact protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Journey received the top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. Its seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. In the agency's small-overlap frontal-offset impact test, however, the Journey received the lowest rating of "Poor."

Driving

The 2016 Dodge Journey has two personalities, depending on which engine you choose. The four-cylinder engine is noisy and really doesn't have enough power to get this heavy crossover moving with any sense of urgency, especially when loaded up with passengers. The outdated four-speed automatic transmission that comes with this engine does the Journey no favors in the fuel economy department, either. Accordingly, we'd avoid the four-cylinder entirely and step up to the 3.6-liter V6, which feels potent in any situation. Unfortunately, the six-speed automatic transmission can be slow to respond when a downshift is needed.

When equipped with the optional V6, the 2016 Journey is pretty swift for what it is.

Around town, the Journey provides a smooth ride. However, the steering is on the slow side, and you might find yourself having to make more hand movements than you would otherwise prefer. When driven harder through turns, the Journey's body leans noticeably. The Journey feels heavier than other compact SUVs and solid on the open highway, even over rough surfaces, but it doesn't inspire much confidence around corners.

Interior

Though Dodge seldom has enjoyed a reputation for high-quality interiors, the 2016 Journey does boast pleasing materials and textures throughout the cabin and solid-looking assembly. The gauges and dashboard have a functional and contemporary design that wouldn't be out of place in any number of higher-priced vehicles.

The available Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment interface is one of the best in the business. You won't find a system that's more straightforward to use or more pleasing to the eye, with large, readable typefaces and icons and sensible menus.

Families will appreciate the selection of clever storage places squirreled throughout the Journey's cabin, particularly the cubby holes in the floor. There's a fair amount of legroom behind the front seats, and the integrated child booster seats are a nice bonus. Also helping the family-oriented mission is the Journey's available third-row seat, which is bundled with a separate rear air-conditioner. This seat is far from adult-friendly, but it's handy if you need to shuttle a couple extra kids to soccer practice.

Lower all the seats and the Journey coughs up 67.6 cubic feet of total cargo capacity, which is about what you'll get from the best two-row compact crossovers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Dodge Journey.

5(62%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(21%)
4.0
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Crossroad plus more than expected
McD2000,07/25/2016
Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I have had my Red Crossroad plus for four months and 5500 miles now and love it. I got the 4cyl engine due to special pricing, the engine is a 4 cyl but does better than I thought it would. The ride is top notch and it is very quiet inside, not that much road noise. i traded in a 2010 Honda Accord, a car that I really liked but its road noise was big distraction. The journey is very quiet and has a tight supple ride. Handling is crisp and steering is nice. Lots of space inside, it looks much bigger inside than it looks on the outside. The crossroad plus has all the bell and whistles, love the nav system and the backup camera. The vehicle turns heads as i drive by. It is a splendid road trip vehicle. We took a trip from Texas to Utah and Colorado and had a wonderful time and love the Journey. So far no problems with the car. Very happy with this vehicle. 11-24-16. Update. four more months have come and gone since the last review and I just love the Journey that much more. I now have 8000 miles on it and the gas milage is even better as it gets broken in. Still no problems what so ever and as quiet and comfortable as ever. FIVE STARS PLUS great job Dodge!
Great Value - Awesome Ride
J Pizzo,07/03/2016
Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Great car for $$. Upgrading to 3.6L engine was so worth it. It has very quick exceleration, hugs the road and has a fantastic (touring) suspension system. You can barely tell when you go over a bump. Love the interior with leather upgrade, full power & heated driver and passenger seats, heated mirrors and larger touchscreen in dash. Tons of storage in rear floor, inside front passenger seat and trunk area, especially when 3rd row seats are folded flat. You can fit lots of boxes, lumber and anything else you desire in there. Just wish it had a little better gas milage- abt. 19mpg. for 3.6v engine. Only regret is that I didn't get navigation but I got it a great price with rebates @ 24,995.00 for the Crossroads Plus- 3.6v upgrade and bought what they had in stock and unfortunately it didn't have navigation. Still worth it considering all the upgrades, ie. leather, power heated seats, larger 8.4" touchscreen, 3rd row seats, etc. Definitely feel it was a great bargain for what you get in comparison to the competitors. Overall a wonderful ride.
Awesome affordable buy!!!
Lissa,05/01/2016
Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
Went from a 2004 Toyota Sienna to this. Was amazed at the space and storage areas. Especially having 3 ypung kids. I needed a decent amount of space! Mileage has been great! I went with the crossroad edition. 4 cylinder instead of the 6 cylinder. Awesome features. With rebates I saved a ton of money. Started out at $27,000 and got down to $19900. Absolutely love it!!!
Drive to THE ROCK!
Vpalmer,08/27/2016
SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I researched SUV's of all makes since Jan '16, (this is when my second vehicle went to car heaven ...it was 14 years old). Yes, I'm very analytical, and when it comes to my cold hard earned cash... darn right I'm going to do some homework! I went to a Hyundai dealership in Rockwall, (waste of time, as no one was willing to deal, their loss). I then went to dealership right next door... GREAT PEOPLE! They did all they could to get me into a Honda CRV.....(it was almost a sell, those cars are awesome, but without me doing research, and without knowing exactly what trim/ package I wanted I was not going to make a hasty decision! )Although their offers were FABULOUS, and were willing to earn my business with the extras... I just had my heart set on my Dodge Journey, and I was going to find it or go home and start researching the Honda CRV!! They even called me (although too late) to let me know they could get me what I wanted from one of their sister dealerships... NOW that's great customer SERVICE and customer follow up! I purchased a Certified Pre-Owned from ROCKWALL DODGE. Melvin my sales person was fabulous, he took our offers seriously and we made the deal. There was a miscommunication snafu regarding add-ons, but this company was quick, fast, and in a hurry to make any misconceptions on my part or sales persons part to make it RIGHT! ROCKWALL DODGE wanted to make me happy not only right then, but in the long years to come, not only with my vehicle... but with my entire experience! They have! Job well done ROCKWALL DODGE!! (The only thing is I am missing the key to my wheel locks!, I didn't check before driving home, I'm sure this can too be resolved... these guys are great!!) The vehicle is immaculate inside and out; there is one "miniature" ding on the passenger rear door, and it took me a while to find it after I got home. My vehicle is a V-6 FWD however, not 4cyl AWD. I love the "beastly power" when I need it, I love knowing it's there, though I try not to abuse it. (wink) My gas mileage from Rockwall to my drive way was just under 400 miles and I was still able to go to work my first week after coming home without having to fill the tank! (20-25 miles daily). The color is equivalent to a well tailored business man's power gray suit! (place wolf call here). The cargo space is AMAZING, with the third row, I simply keep it laid down for my ladder, and I still have plenty of room for vacation luggage, there are also lots and lots of secret embedded compartments for added storage. The only thing I will be adding to this new love in my life is a AMP step for both sides of the vehicle that will drop for me when I open the door. I'm 5'0 nothing, and enjoy climbing on things normally, but I'm at a point in life when I can afford to do things the easy way. So ladies... don't be afraid of this vehicle, it handles like a dream and if you have kids with lots of stuff, and they have friends with lots of stuff, you'll still have plenty of room for your stuff.
See all 24 reviews of the 2016 Dodge Journey
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2016 Dodge Journey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Dodge Journey

Used 2016 Dodge Journey Overview

The Used 2016 Dodge Journey is offered in the following submodels: Journey SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Dodge Journey?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Dodge Journey trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT is priced between $9,991 and$15,399 with odometer readings between 46767 and107949 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Dodge Journey SE is priced between $9,995 and$18,750 with odometer readings between 46220 and137863 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Dodge Journey R/T is priced between $11,820 and$18,583 with odometer readings between 34028 and82816 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad is priced between $14,999 and$15,385 with odometer readings between 52239 and84489 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus is priced between $15,599 and$15,800 with odometer readings between 86249 and88296 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Dodge Journeys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Dodge Journey for sale near. There are currently 26 used and CPO 2016 Journeys listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,991 and mileage as low as 34028 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Dodge Journey.

