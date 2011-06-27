I researched SUV's of all makes since Jan '16, (this is when my second vehicle went to car heaven ...it was 14 years old). Yes, I'm very analytical, and when it comes to my cold hard earned cash... darn right I'm going to do some homework! I went to a Hyundai dealership in Rockwall, (waste of time, as no one was willing to deal, their loss). I then went to dealership right next door... GREAT PEOPLE! They did all they could to get me into a Honda CRV.....(it was almost a sell, those cars are awesome, but without me doing research, and without knowing exactly what trim/ package I wanted I was not going to make a hasty decision! )Although their offers were FABULOUS, and were willing to earn my business with the extras... I just had my heart set on my Dodge Journey, and I was going to find it or go home and start researching the Honda CRV!! They even called me (although too late) to let me know they could get me what I wanted from one of their sister dealerships... NOW that's great customer SERVICE and customer follow up! I purchased a Certified Pre-Owned from ROCKWALL DODGE. Melvin my sales person was fabulous, he took our offers seriously and we made the deal. There was a miscommunication snafu regarding add-ons, but this company was quick, fast, and in a hurry to make any misconceptions on my part or sales persons part to make it RIGHT! ROCKWALL DODGE wanted to make me happy not only right then, but in the long years to come, not only with my vehicle... but with my entire experience! They have! Job well done ROCKWALL DODGE!! (The only thing is I am missing the key to my wheel locks!, I didn't check before driving home, I'm sure this can too be resolved... these guys are great!!) The vehicle is immaculate inside and out; there is one "miniature" ding on the passenger rear door, and it took me a while to find it after I got home. My vehicle is a V-6 FWD however, not 4cyl AWD. I love the "beastly power" when I need it, I love knowing it's there, though I try not to abuse it. (wink) My gas mileage from Rockwall to my drive way was just under 400 miles and I was still able to go to work my first week after coming home without having to fill the tank! (20-25 miles daily). The color is equivalent to a well tailored business man's power gray suit! (place wolf call here). The cargo space is AMAZING, with the third row, I simply keep it laid down for my ladder, and I still have plenty of room for vacation luggage, there are also lots and lots of secret embedded compartments for added storage. The only thing I will be adding to this new love in my life is a AMP step for both sides of the vehicle that will drop for me when I open the door. I'm 5'0 nothing, and enjoy climbing on things normally, but I'm at a point in life when I can afford to do things the easy way. So ladies... don't be afraid of this vehicle, it handles like a dream and if you have kids with lots of stuff, and they have friends with lots of stuff, you'll still have plenty of room for your stuff.

