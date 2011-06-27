  1. Home
2011 Dodge Journey Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Dodge Journey Crew 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,874$6,590$7,838
Clean$4,636$6,259$7,424
Average$4,161$5,597$6,595
Rough$3,686$4,935$5,766
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Journey Crew 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,339$6,118$7,407
Clean$4,128$5,811$7,016
Average$3,705$5,196$6,233
Rough$3,282$4,581$5,450
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Journey Mainstreet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,032$5,566$6,679
Clean$3,835$5,286$6,326
Average$3,442$4,727$5,620
Rough$3,049$4,168$4,914
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Journey Lux 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,050$6,929$8,294
Clean$4,804$6,581$7,855
Average$4,311$5,885$6,979
Rough$3,819$5,189$6,102
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Journey Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,107$7,340$8,956
Clean$4,858$6,971$8,483
Average$4,361$6,233$7,536
Rough$3,863$5,496$6,589
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,230$5,712$6,790
Clean$4,024$5,425$6,431
Average$3,612$4,851$5,713
Rough$3,200$4,277$4,995
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Journey Mainstreet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,263$5,847$6,998
Clean$4,055$5,554$6,628
Average$3,639$4,966$5,888
Rough$3,224$4,379$5,148
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,616$6,182$7,322
Clean$4,391$5,872$6,935
Average$3,941$5,251$6,161
Rough$3,491$4,629$5,387
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Journey Express 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,038$5,601$6,736
Clean$3,841$5,320$6,380
Average$3,447$4,757$5,668
Rough$3,054$4,194$4,956
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Dodge Journey on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Dodge Journey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,841 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,320 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Journey is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Dodge Journey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,841 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,320 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Dodge Journey, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Dodge Journey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,841 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,320 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Dodge Journey. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Dodge Journey and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Dodge Journey ranges from $3,054 to $6,736, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Dodge Journey is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.