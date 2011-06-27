Estimated values
2011 Dodge Journey Crew 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,874
|$6,590
|$7,838
|Clean
|$4,636
|$6,259
|$7,424
|Average
|$4,161
|$5,597
|$6,595
|Rough
|$3,686
|$4,935
|$5,766
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Journey Crew 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,339
|$6,118
|$7,407
|Clean
|$4,128
|$5,811
|$7,016
|Average
|$3,705
|$5,196
|$6,233
|Rough
|$3,282
|$4,581
|$5,450
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Journey Mainstreet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,032
|$5,566
|$6,679
|Clean
|$3,835
|$5,286
|$6,326
|Average
|$3,442
|$4,727
|$5,620
|Rough
|$3,049
|$4,168
|$4,914
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Journey Lux 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,050
|$6,929
|$8,294
|Clean
|$4,804
|$6,581
|$7,855
|Average
|$4,311
|$5,885
|$6,979
|Rough
|$3,819
|$5,189
|$6,102
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Journey Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,107
|$7,340
|$8,956
|Clean
|$4,858
|$6,971
|$8,483
|Average
|$4,361
|$6,233
|$7,536
|Rough
|$3,863
|$5,496
|$6,589
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,230
|$5,712
|$6,790
|Clean
|$4,024
|$5,425
|$6,431
|Average
|$3,612
|$4,851
|$5,713
|Rough
|$3,200
|$4,277
|$4,995
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Journey Mainstreet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,263
|$5,847
|$6,998
|Clean
|$4,055
|$5,554
|$6,628
|Average
|$3,639
|$4,966
|$5,888
|Rough
|$3,224
|$4,379
|$5,148
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,616
|$6,182
|$7,322
|Clean
|$4,391
|$5,872
|$6,935
|Average
|$3,941
|$5,251
|$6,161
|Rough
|$3,491
|$4,629
|$5,387
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Journey Express 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,038
|$5,601
|$6,736
|Clean
|$3,841
|$5,320
|$6,380
|Average
|$3,447
|$4,757
|$5,668
|Rough
|$3,054
|$4,194
|$4,956