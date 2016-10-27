Used 2015 Dodge Journey for Sale Near Me

4,860 listings
  • 2015 Dodge Journey SE in Gray
    used

    2015 Dodge Journey SE

    80,987 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,690

    $2,700 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Journey SE in White
    used

    2015 Dodge Journey SE

    54,135 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $3,264 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad

    108,796 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,997

    $2,246 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Journey American Value Package in White
    used

    2015 Dodge Journey American Value Package

    44,908 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,184

    $2,274 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Journey American Value Package in Gray
    used

    2015 Dodge Journey American Value Package

    103,631 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,250

    $1,730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad in Gray
    used

    2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad

    65,696 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,225

    $3,036 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Journey SE in Gray
    used

    2015 Dodge Journey SE

    83,035 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Journey American Value Package in Black
    used

    2015 Dodge Journey American Value Package

    117,493 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,498

    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Journey American Value Package in Silver
    used

    2015 Dodge Journey American Value Package

    106,668 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,998

    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad in Black
    used

    2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad

    126,400 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,495

    $1,473 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Journey SXT in Black
    used

    2015 Dodge Journey SXT

    99,010 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,991

    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Journey SXT in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Dodge Journey SXT

    122,852 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    $3,342 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Journey SE in Dark Blue
    certified

    2015 Dodge Journey SE

    46,415 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,945

    $2,682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Journey American Value Package in Black
    used

    2015 Dodge Journey American Value Package

    54,098 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,979

    $3,280 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad in White
    used

    2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad

    59,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $1,981 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Journey American Value Package in Black
    used

    2015 Dodge Journey American Value Package

    141,214 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,940

    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Journey SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Dodge Journey SE

    79,261 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,985

    $1,899 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Journey American Value Package in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Dodge Journey American Value Package

    138,639 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $3,427 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Journey

My Journey through time...Year one
Geoff P.,09/04/2016
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I bought my 2015 Journey SE AWD in August of 2015...I have no idea what's with all the negative ratings...the only time I had to bring it in for other than routine maintenance was when I overfilled the gas tank which triggered a trouble code shortly after I bought it. I brought to a local dealership as I was out of town...they looked at it and reset the computer and then advised me not to "top it off" as I'm used to...no problem since then. I don't get what edmunds is saying about the poor handling and lack of power...mine tracks perfectly and holds corners very, very well at speed. The drivers seat could be a little better but after a 9 hour ride my back is fine so no complaints. My only gripe is that I didn't do enough research before picking this one...don't get me wrong...the car is a great buy...I just assumed it had the fold down front seat with storage and satellite radio as base equipment and found out too late that it didn't. I love the storage bins in the floors of the back seat as well as in the rear of the car. The car has great lines and is comfortably roomy...but I must say the radio in it leaves much to be desired and it's retail value drops like a rock so be prepared to either be in it for a while or have cash to put down for a trade. I would highly recommend getting vent guards installed because what the wipers push off the windshield will come right in through a cracked drivers side window. All in all I would say this has been a very reliable vehicle through it's first 24,000 miles and am not expecting any problems anytime soon. They make it sound like it's a rolling piece of junk compared to others that they drool over...but I'm here to tell you that from my experience it's simply not true. I also occasionally tow a 5 x 10 trailer with this which the others can't do effectively. To sum it all up it's a great car with more storage and passenger capacity than others in it's class, the V-6 with AWD is comfortable, predictable, and provides more than adequate power for passing and/or onramp acceleration...(it will surprise you how fast it can get going from a dead stop), and it's brakes have performed well as well as what I would term as exceptional handling...(I live in the hills of TN and navigate twisty/windy roads every day at about 45-50 mph with complete confidence)...so I have no idea what they're talking about when they say it has excessive body roll, this isn't a sports car and I've owned a few suv's in my time. It has room for improvements...but most of them are available in different models or options, whether stand alone or packages. I plan on buying another one within the next year and if you stick with what my next one will have, V-6 AWD, and be either the Crossroad Plus or R/T models with the premium sound, navigation, and back up camera, as well as the fold flat front seat. I am very happy with the vehicle to this point with my only gripe being my own fault...get the options that you want up front, and DO NOT get the 4 cylinder engine...It's not up to the task and not available in AWD for that reason...if they don't have it in stock then either have them find one and bring it in, find another dealer who does, or if you have the time have it built for you, and then put the vent deflectors on it. From there expect to have a great ride that can take you most anywhere at anytime comfortably, economically, and safely.
