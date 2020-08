Used 2015 Dodge Journey for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas

Flexible Seating Group Quick Order Package 22C Uconnect Voice Command W/Bluetooth 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats (E7) Engine: 2.4L I4 Dohc 16V Dual Vvt Gvw/Payload Rating Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Normal Duty Suspension Pitch Black Clearcoat Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/Dvd/MP3 Tires: P225/65R17 Bsw A/S Touring Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic Vlp Wheels: 17" X 6.5" Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 Dodge Journey SXT with 98,976mi. This Dodge includes: ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. More information about the 2015 Dodge Journey: The Dodge Journey competes in the crowded small SUV and crossover market. Offering a wide range of model choices, the Journey can be optioned quite nicely despite its low base price. A more powerful-than-average available V6 makes it reasonably quick for this segment of vehicles. This model sets itself apart with Good handling for a small SUV, seating for up to seven, available all-wheel drive, powerful V6 engine Contact our pre-owned department at 281-481-6680 or click link to ask additional questions! Look forward to hearing from you! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3C4PDCBB6FT583124

Stock: FT583124

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020