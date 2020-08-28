Used 2009 Dodge Journey for Sale Near Me
- 121,056 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$1,723 Below Market
Imperial Auto of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Entertainment Group #2, Pwr Express Open/Close Sunroof, Stone White. This Dodge Journey also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, MP3, Satellite Radio, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 115V Power Outlet, Overhead Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Aux. Audio Input, Front Heated Seats. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, 115V Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Front Heated Seats, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact IMPERIAL AUTO Sales at 540-891-6611 or info@myimperialauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Journey R/T with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4GH67V79T139394
Stock: 9394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-20-2019
- 102,674 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,810$1,603 Below Market
Reineke Ford Lincoln of Lima - Lima / Ohio
With top features including the rear air conditioning, remote starter, heated seats, traction control, CD changer, anti-lock brakes, and side air bag system, this 2009 Dodge Journey SXT is a great decision. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's on the market for $5,810. Want a SUV you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! Rocking a gorgeous lt. brown exterior and a pastel pebble beige interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Enjoy the sweet sounds of this vehicle's CD changer and CD player. Surprise! Get comfy with this vehicle's third row seat. Keyless entry makes unlocking and locking this vehicle simple with one hands-free click. Make your move before it's too late schedule a test drive today! Contact Information: Reineke Ford Lincoln of Lima, 1360 Greely Chapel Road, Lima, OH, 45804, Phone: 4192233673, E-mail: matt.holtsberry@yahoo.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4GG57VX9T564881
Stock: X20817B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,438 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,950$1,064 Below Market
Steven Lust Cadillac - Aberdeen / South Dakota
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2009 Dodge Journey SXT Stone White ClearcoatAWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-OutputOdometer is 24184 miles below market average!Visit us @ 1314 6th Avenue SW, Aberdeen, SD, 57401 or call us today 1-(605)-225-5900.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Journey SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4GH57V09T205469
Stock: 3086B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 131,101 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,894$1,961 Below Market
Doral Lincoln - Doral / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Leather, Rear Backup Camera, Bluetooth, SYNC, Carfax Certified, 1 Owner!, Remainder of Factory Warranty Included!, Service Records Available, Mutli Function Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Go / Push Button Start, iphone / Droid Navigation Compatible.2009 Dodge Journey SE Brilliant Black Crystal PC/Light Graystone PC**Let Doral Lincoln be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Doral Lincoln we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today at 786-845-0900 or come see us at 9000 NW 12 ST Doral, FL 33172. Located between 107th Ave and 87th Ave on NW 12 ST* Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Journey SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4GG47B89T203844
Stock: 9T203844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 146,625 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,900$1,608 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Dodge Journey also includes Climate Control, Tachometer, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Journey SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4GG47B79T530395
Stock: 122617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 185,795 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,875$1,291 Below Market
MotorMax of GR - Grandville / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4GG57V39T500200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,566 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,000$2,412 Below Market
Cross Chrysler Jeep - Louisville / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Journey R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4GG67V69T551681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,318 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,380$859 Below Market
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
If you have always wanted an SUV but wanted to stay away from the bulky rides, then you need to consider the Dodge Journey. These COMFORTABLE CROSSOVERS are SUPER SOLID and FUEL EFFICIENT. This model comes with TRACTION CONTROL and ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL. This unit is PRICED WELL BELOW RETAIL so hurry in and take it for a test drive today at S & H by Simonton Lake!!!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control. Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat 2009 Dodge Journey SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-OutputAt S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES!At S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4GG57V19T582637
Stock: 20455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 161,371 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995$902 Below Market
John Kennedy Mazda of Pottstown - Pottstown / Pennsylvania
John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is very proud to offer this terrific 2009 Dodge Journey in Black This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output, AWD.CARFAX One-Owner.Here at John Kennedy of Pottstown, we're committed to providing our Pottstown, Boyertown, Collegeville, Red Hill, Exton, Paoli, Shillington, Souderton, Coatesville, Royersford, Douglasville, and Philadelphia drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford and Mazda models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford Mazda leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the John Kennedy of Pottstown team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 3189 West Ridge Pike Pottstown, PA 19464, where we're a just a quick drive away from Philadelphia and Reading PA. John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is located 17 miles NW of King of Prussia, PA. Conveniently positioned right off of Route 422 on Ridge Pike. It is also minutes away from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Oaks, PA. We ship anywhere in the US.And only minutes from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.fordofpottstown.com or call us at 888-696-4917.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Journey SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4GH57V39T196203
Stock: 20M381A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 110,425 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,399$1,204 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Roseville - Roseville / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new battery! Entertainment Group #2 Rear Seat Video Group Flexible Seating Group Convenience Group I 19" X 7.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels (6) Premium Speakers W/Subwoofer 3rd Row Seat Uconnect Hands-Free Communication Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive 28T Sxt Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.5L Mpi 24-Valve Ho V6 Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone; Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Silver Steel Metallic Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Journey SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4GH57VX9T513006
Stock: 9T513006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 132,319 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,941$1,088 Below Market
Baxter Ford South - Omaha / Nebraska
REDUCED FROM $9,987!, $700 below NADA Retail! Spotless. Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, Remote Engine Start, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Remote Engine Start, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass.OPTION PACKAGESFLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP 160-amp alternator, 2nd row 40/60 tip & slide bench seat, 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining bench seat, easy entry system seat, 3-zone auto temp control air cond, PWR EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE SUNROOF, CONVENIENCE GROUP II adjustable roof rail crossbars, air filtering, cargo compartment cover, driver/passenger lower LED lamps, portable rechargeable trouble light, vehicle info center, UConnect hands-free communication, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, 28X R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 3.5L V6 engine, 6-speed automatic trans, 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD). Dodge R/T with Silver Steel Metallic exterior and Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 235 HP at 6400 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGConsumer Guide Recommended SUV. Edmunds.com's review says "Minivan-style interior functionality, perfect crash-test scores, interesting entertainment and communications options, attractive pricing.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.PRICED TO MOVEReduced from $9,987. This Journey is priced $700 below NADA Retail.MORE ABOUT USBaxter Ford South, a full-service Ford dealership in Omaha, is your source for new Ford cars, trucksPricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Journey R/T with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4GH67V69T161371
Stock: P245905A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 72,395 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,054$1,519 Below Market
Matt Slap Subaru - Newark / Delaware
NICE RIDE, AWD AND PRICED RIGHT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Journey R/T with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4GH67V39T508414
Stock: 201081B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 139,585 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,988$651 Below Market
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! 3RD ROW SEAT V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4GG57V59T237739
Stock: VIN7739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,938 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999$658 Below Market
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output, AWD.Tim's Truck Capital is very proud to offer this handsome 2009 Dodge Journey R/T in Inferno Red Crystal PC/Mineral Gray Met CC Beautifully equipped with Convenience Group II (Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars, Air Filtering, Cargo Compartment Cover, Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps, Premium Instrument Cluster with Display, Uconnect Hands-Free Communication, and Vehicle Information Center), Quick Order Package 28X, Trailer Tow Prep Group (Engine Oil Cooler and Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring), 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output, AWD, 19" x 7" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 3.43 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM 6 Disc DVD MP3 w/SIRIUS Satellite, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Brake/Park Interlock, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Steering, Performance Suspension, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers!Let Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. Please feel free to Visit our Website: www.timstruckcapital.com or Call us Direct with Any Questions and to Confirm Availability: 888-710-0774.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Journey R/T with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4GH67VX9T142273
Stock: TE1213A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 124,953 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
Nick Jr.'s Auto Sales - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Journey R/T with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4GH67V49T508034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,183 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,990$692 Below Market
Twin Motors - Madison / Ohio
This is a really nice SUV, it looks almost as good as new. It runs and drives excellent with no issues. The drive train shifts and accelerates very smoothly and with low miles this one should provide service to you for years to come. This one is definitely a winner if you are looking for VALUE for your money. Come check us out!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4GG57V89T199228
Stock: 2601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,714 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,610$1,937 Below Market
Miller Auto Plaza - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC FWD Our 5 Star Promise *Non-Commissioned Sales People *Real-Time Pricing = Better Pricing *We got Your Back Warranty *Largest Indoor Showroom in the Midwest *Largest Selection of Vehicles in Central MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Journey SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4GG47B49T217899
Stock: 35070C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 136,125 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,977$795 Below Market
Anytime 2 Buy Auto - Oceanside / California
Good Credit, Bad credit, Financing for all! Come see us today! Buy Here Pay Here! No credit check! Lots of Cars Trucks and SUV's to choose from! Plus government fees and taxes,any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Please call (760)231-5434 to schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4GG57V19T212255
Stock: 10530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
