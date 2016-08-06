Used 2012 Dodge Journey for Sale Near Me

Great Lakes Honda - Akron / Ohio

Carfax CERTIFIED Accident Free, Local Trade, Completely serviced and safety inspected, buy with confidence, Excellent service history at a Dealership, BLUETHOOTH, Journey SXT, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Storm Gray Pearlcoat, Black w/Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats (E5) or Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats (E7), Flex Fuel Vehicle. Storm Gray Pearlcoat 2012 Dodge Journey SXT 4D Sport Utility FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3C4PDCBG5CT337544

Stock: 44152B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-02-2020