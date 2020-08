Used 2012 Dodge Journey for Sale Near Me

Phillips Buick GMC - Fruitland Park / Florida

This 2012 Dodge Journey SXT includes a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, backup camera, parking assistance, Bluetooth, a leather interior, anti-lock brakes, and side air bag system and is a car that deserves some serious attention. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. This SUV scored a crash test safety rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Complete with a gorgeous gray exterior and a black interior, this vehicle is in high demand. A Bluetooth enabled vehicle means you can access your electronics hands free. The Black leather interior combines durability and elegance. You won't believe the amazing sound quality from this vehicle's CD player. Adjust to the perfect alignment with the power lumbar seats. With the third row seat, there is enough room for everyone to be comfortable! Conveniently lock and unlock your vehicle hands-free thanks to keyless entry. Interested? Don't let it slip away! Call today for a test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3C4PDCBG9CT158732

Stock: 20645T

Certified Pre-Owned: No