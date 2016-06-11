Used 2017 Dodge Journey for Sale Near Me

4,860 listings
Journey Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Dodge Journey SXT in White
    used

    2017 Dodge Journey SXT

    80,250 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,690

    $2,883 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Journey SE in White
    used

    2017 Dodge Journey SE

    35,158 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,748

    $3,129 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad in White
    used

    2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad

    37,756 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,299

    $3,402 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus in Silver
    used

    2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus

    24,524 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,499

    $2,799 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Journey GT in Silver
    certified

    2017 Dodge Journey GT

    32,515 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,490

    $3,907 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Journey SXT in Black
    used

    2017 Dodge Journey SXT

    19,507 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,750

    $4,245 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad in Black
    used

    2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad

    70,080 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,910

    $4,292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus

    35,443 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,291

    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus

    38,385 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,499

    $2,981 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Journey SE in Dark Green
    used

    2017 Dodge Journey SE

    36,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,495

    $4,408 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Journey SXT in Dark Red
    certified

    2017 Dodge Journey SXT

    50,111 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,779

    $2,886 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus in Dark Green
    used

    2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus

    24,147 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,000

    $2,955 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Journey SXT in Silver
    used

    2017 Dodge Journey SXT

    71,845 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,999

    $2,643 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Journey SE in Black
    used

    2017 Dodge Journey SE

    32,271 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,299

    $2,604 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Journey SE in Gray
    used

    2017 Dodge Journey SE

    58,159 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,436

    $2,439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Journey SXT in Gray
    used

    2017 Dodge Journey SXT

    40,899 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,099

    $2,321 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Journey SXT in White
    used

    2017 Dodge Journey SXT

    70,155 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,999

    $2,696 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Journey GT in Gray
    certified

    2017 Dodge Journey GT

    29,425 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,915

    $2,393 Below Market
    Details

Nice Grocery-Getter, NASCAR drivers need not apply
Vincent Singer,11/06/2016
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I made it this far without a nav/infotainment system, traction/stability control, or bluetooth. The 4-cylinder engine in this thing has more horsepower than many older V-8s. That said, I think the 2017 Journey is a fantastic buy. I bought a $21,000 "stripper" - which still has, standard: a 173 hp engine (shared with Hyundai and Mitsubishi - buy one of their comparable vehicles and get the same motor), 4-speed OD automatic transmission, traction control, a six-speaker touchscreen audio system, dual-zone air conditioning, front and rear stabilizer bars, automatic headlights, daylight running lights, and a nicely (manually) adjustable driver's seat. They even threw in an outdoor thermometer, and a gadget that lets you monitor your instantaneous and average fuel economy! I traded a 2007 Ford Escape for this, after the transmission grenaded at 146,000 miles. I consider this to be a step up, although still a front-wheel-drive "disposacar". Same ground clearance, same fuel mileage, good looks, with MORE standard features, more horsepower, easier for my wife to get in and out of. a better radio, more room (it's about a foot longer), and a bigger gas tank. Drives just as nice, handles about the same, much quieter, and I don't have to "drive it like I stole it" to get it moving at an intersection or onto the freeway. Controls same quality or better than the Escape. More power ports. Steering has enough feel for the average driver. 4-wheel power disc brakes "stop on a dime and give 9-cents change". Everything you REALLY NEED is included in the base price - this thing has more comfort and convenience items, and a ride and interior that rival a 1990's Cadillac. Good heater, ice-cold air conditioning. Don't option up unless you really need to, as "everybody" says these don't hold their value all that well. At 3800 lbs., it's heavy, and has a long wheelbase - probably why it rides so nice. BTW - if you don't plow your 2017 Journey into anything, it's doubtful you'll ever discover the difference between a 4-star and a 5-star safety rating. The Escape had poorer overall ratings, and in 10 years I never had an occasion to find out. If you're driving a 10 or more year old Escape or other, similar small SUV/CUV, and you are looking for a new vehicle with similar dimensions that doesn't look like every other SUV/CUV on the road, and an improved overall driving experience, you could do far worse than the 2017 Dodge Journey. UPDATE: While I do miss the styling of the 1st gen. Escape, I do have to say that I still like the 2017 Journey. I stand by all I said above, and will add that while the exhaust note makes it sound like you are driving a sewing machine, it has plenty of pickup, as my wife and I aren't closet Autocrossers. So far I have had no issues, and did change the oil, switching to full synthetic motor oil. Gets 22 MPG in town if you don't drive it like you stole it. On the highway, at 75 MPH with the cruise control and air conditioner on, it gets a solid 26 MPG. Maybe not as good as some other small SUV/CUV's - but you'll make up for it thanks to the low purchase price. I didn't buy the 3rd row seat, and saved a good bit of cash. Lots of cargo space with the fold-flat rear seats folded down - swallowed a storage shed kit with no problems. I plan on bringing home a load of patio blocks tonight... P.S. I LOVE the manual driver's seat in this vehicle - most comfortable I've ever experienced! 1-year update: I still like it. Everything I said above still holds true. The nice thing about the Journey is that you can find these equipped a hundred different ways, at prices from $22,000 to $40,000. Don't believe the hacks on the car magazine websites - the Pentastar V-6 and 8-speed automatic (which I have in my work van) is a ROCKET engine. The Journey is a fine vehicle for the money. The interior hasn't started coming apart, and everything still works. The only problem I've had is that I ran over something on the highway that ruined a tire, and broke a plastic cover under the front bumper cover. I hope the Journey holds up as long as our Escape did. 1.5-year update: Still runs fine, drives great. Windshield washer squirter supply hose came off between hood and hood insulating pad where I couldn't see it, but friendly oil-change tech figured it out and popped it back on quickly. Otherwise NO complaints - quality remains exceptional. 2.5-YEAR UPDATE: 47,000+ miles, and still VERY satisfied with my purchase. Runs and drives great, gas mileage 28 MPG hwy, no breakdowns. Interior still looks great, exterior like new. I've only spent money for car washes, synthetic oil changes and one tire. Towed a U-Haul trailer w/no issues. 3.5 year update: 60K mi., still runs great, no problems with parts failing off/failing. Oil change every 8k mi. w/full synthetic oil. Had trans. fluid flushed at 50k. Still worth every dime I paid for it. Do the maintenance and you will be rewarded.
