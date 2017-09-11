  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
5.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

2018 Dodge Journey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extra versatility provided by standard three-row seat
  • Low price for the segment
  • Lacks many modern safety and convenience features, even in top trims
  • Below-average fuel economy
  • Disappointing and outdated base engine and transmission
  • Handling and drivability lag behind competitors
List Price Range
$13,875 - $25,900
Used Journey for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Which Journey does Edmunds recommend?

Buyers looking for zero-frills practicality should be satisfied with the Journey SE with the Popular Equipment and Connectivity packages, which get you Bluetooth, rear-seat ventilation, overhead storage and a few other practicalities. But we think the best option for long-term livability will be the Crossroad with the Driver Convenience package. That gets you the Uconnect infotainment system, all the practical features plus a few luxuries and a backup camera. Whatever Journey you buy, make sure to get the 3.6-liter V6.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

5.4 / 10

The Dodge Journey could very well be the car that time forgot. It debuted back in 2009 and has been pretty much the same vehicle since. While this longevity is admirable and speaks to the inherent goodness of the Journey's design concept, there's no denying that it's behind the times in quite a few areas.

As in previous years, the 2018 version of the Journey has three rows and a low price, but it lacks quite a few of the safety features buyers might expect, even when fully optioned. Its base engine is a truly underwhelming four-cylinder paired to an outdated four-speed automatic, and the combo results in subpar fuel economy. A stronger V6 is available, but even so equipped the Journey can't keep up with other three-row SUVs.

It's not all bad news for the Journey. We like the ride quality, and the seats are comfortable all around. The 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system included on upper trims is also a solid system, although it sadly has not been upgraded to the latest version that includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration.

The Journey will get you where you're going, and will do so for less money than many competitors. But overall we think you'll be happier with vehicles such as the Kia Sorento, GMC Acadia or new Volkswagen Tiguan.

2018 Dodge Journey models

The 2018 Dodge Journey comes in four trim levels, with two engine options and either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The base SE and SXT are pretty bare bones, lacking even bluetooth as a standard feature. Stepping up to the Crossroad gets you many of the same standard features you expect from entry-level trims on other vehicles. The range-topping GT gives you those features plus leather and a standard V6.

All four Journey trims come standard with front-wheel drive and, excluding the GT, a 2.4-liter four-cylinder (173 hp, 166 lb-ft of torque) paired with a four-speed automatic. Opting for all-wheel drive (or the front-wheel-drive Journey GT) gets you a 3.6-liter V6 (283 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. The V6 is also available as a stand-alone option for the SXT and Journey trims.

Standard feature highlights for the Journey SE include 17-inch steel wheels, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split second-row seats (with slide and recline), dual-zone climate control, keyless ignition and entry, and a six-speaker sound system with a 4.3-inch touchscreen interface.

Options packages include the Connectivity package (Bluetooth, satellite radio, a USB port, voice commands and a leather-wrapped steering wheel), the Popular Equipment package (three-zone temperature control with rear-seat vents, a conversation mirror, overhead console storage, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel) and the Comfort/Convenience package (a power-adjustable driver seat).

Moving up to the SXT adds 17-inch alloy wheels and contents of the Connectivity and Popular Equipment packages. A Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen package gets you the desirable 8.4-inch touchscreen plus adds three-zone automatic climate control, aimable interior lamps, overhead console storage, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. The SXT's Premium package adds satellite radio, a conversation mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel and the power-adjustable driver seat.

The Dodge Journey Crossroad comes with 19-inch black-painted alloy wheels and the contents of the Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen package. Further options include leather upholstery, heated front seats, a rear-seat entertainment system, a premium six-speaker stereo system with subwoofer, navigation, a sunroof and the Driver Convenience package (a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, and a universal garage door opener).

The range-topping GT trim gets 19-inch alloys, remote start, a security alarm, leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, and the premium stereo system. Additional options are largely the same as for the Crossroad, but a Trailer Tow Prep package, which adds a hitch and four-pin wiring connector, is also available.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the 2014 Dodge Journey SXT Plus (3.6L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Dodge Journey has received some revisions, including an improved infotainment interface and standard third-row seating. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Dodge Journey, however.

Driving

5.5
The Journey's competitors are more responsive and refined. Opting for the V6 engine is a must given the weak base four-cylinder. Even with the V6, the Journey's acceleration is still below average.

Acceleration

5.0
The 283-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 feels robust, but zero to 60 mph took 7.8 seconds in our tests, which is slower than most rivals with similar engine upgrades. It's better than the weak and inefficient base four-cylinder.

Braking

7.0
In our panic-stop brake test, the Journey needed 124 feet to stop from 60 mph. That's a slightly longer than average distance. We also noted significant nosedive and some squirming. But the pedal has a comfortingly firm feel around town.

Steering

6.0
The steering is slow, so expect to turn the wheel a lot. There's also no real feedback to speak of. It makes most rivals feel lithe by comparison.

Handling

5.0
The Journey feels bigger and heavier than other small SUVs. There's lots of body roll through corners, and it doesn't feel planted or instill much confidence. It's definitely more of a highway hauler.

Drivability

5.0
The automatic transmission is too quick to upshift in most situations and too slow to downshift on steep grades. Otherwise, the Journey is perfectly pleasant to drive. But others do it better.

Comfort

6.5
Though lacking in other areas, your family should be plenty comfortable in the Dodge Journey. While some competitors offer more rear legroom, the seats' adjustability is a bonus. It's a good road-trip vehicle.

Seat comfort

5.5
The six-way power driver's seat (fore/aft, tilt, height) with manual recline was supportive and comfortable during a four-hour drive. The back seat reclines and slides, which is a nice feature.

Ride comfort

6.5
The ride was controlled on undulating pavement, and it didn't get harsh even on the truly rough stuff. The Journey feels solid and secure on the freeway and would make a good long-distance vehicle.

Noise & vibration

6.5
The Journey is impressively quiet most of the time. But the slow-reacting transmission causes excessive engine revving on any kind of a climb.

Interior

6.5
Although the Journey is midsize on the outside, its interior has roughly the same passenger and cargo space as compact SUVs such as the Ford Escape or Chevrolet Equinox, but less than a Honda CR-V. In total, a decent family-ready cabin.

Ease of use

6.0
The 8.4-inch touchscreen features large virtual buttons and understandable menus — it's easy to use. Radio and climate controls, however, are annoyingly jumbled together.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The vehicle and seat height, as well as door size, are typical for a compact SUV. You won't need running boards to get the kids inside.

Roominess

5.5
You'll find more legroom in a Honda CR-V or a Chevy Equinox. Rear headroom is sufficient, but tall folks will be staring at the back end of the sunroof. The third row is for little kids only.

Visibility

8.0
Big windshield pillars and enormous rear headrests limit visibility, and it can be difficult to see over the front of the Journey when parking. The rearview camera display is large, but resolution is poor.

Quality

4.5
In spite of some questionable construction, material quality is above average with soft touch points and solid switchgear.

Utility

6.0
Hidden compartments under the cargo area, passenger seat and back seat floor compensate for the tiny glovebox. The rear load floor is high, making it harder to lift and load heavy items. With all the seats folded down, maximum cargo capacity is average for a small crossover SUV.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall5.4 / 10
Driving5.5
Comfort6.5
Interior6.5
Utility6.0
Technology4.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Dodge Journey.

5(55%)
4(20%)
3(10%)
2(5%)
1(10%)
4.1
20 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Don't believe the experts!!!!
Lance,01/04/2019
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
Our Journey has been a pleasant suprise!!! After reading the expert reviews and then reading the reviews that people who actually own them, the opinions are so different!!! I have no problem with the acceleration, even when fully loaded. There is plenty of room in the first 2 rows for adults. The 3rd row suitable for kids. The ride is awesome!!! The cabin is quiet and the steering makes it feel like a much smaller suv. Absolutely love this suv!!! Forget the experts!!!
Tired of All the Negative Press!
Nails,01/09/2019
SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
When you look at a vehicle in this class you are looking for okay looks, good inside room and access, decent handling and gas mileage, and perhaps throw in the third seat. This Medium Sized SUV has all of that, and my three previous Journeys had been very reliable and needed minimal maintenance until I turned each in, at around 70K miles. I must add that the first iteration had some issues with the brakes wearing out prematurely, and not being quite up to the task of stopping this vehicle. The transmission also failed catastrophically at 50K, but was replaced under warranty by Dodge with no questions asked. Since that initial stab at it, Dodge has done major improvements in enlarging the disc brakes and creating a much more dependable transmission! This car is priced right, looks great in the bright red finish, has AWD and I am leaving most other drivers in the dust when I take off from a start or need to speed up at highway speeds (within reason that is!). I usually drive around 25K miles per year, up to 85 miles MPH and this car is stable even in substantial winds, gets a bit over 21 MPG and I am happy with it. No backup camera in my version, which is a company car, but aside from that inconvenience, it has everything that I need. And the Stereo is really something to hear, great bass. All in all, a very nice package and not one that matches the online reviews that I have seen. Let's get realistic and realize that this car is very popular (at least in car happy SoCal!) and is a great deal!
Dodge Journey SXT FWD 2.4L
Tom,09/01/2018
SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
The Dodge Journey is truly an exceptional vehicle. My wife has the Dodge Journey Crossroad V6 AWD, and that vehicle is a workhorse. I saw how well the vehicle drove especially with a newborn and a toddler traveling on major highways and roads with no issues regardless of any inclement weather. We drove the car cross country, and to Canada, and didn’t feel tired at all. It was time for me to purchase a new vehicle, and I was always a Subaru guy, but I fell in love with the Journey. It has great handling, no road noise, very comfortable ride. Good visibility, and commanding driving position. Many hiding compartments, and very easy to clean (Turtle wax interior, and Turtle wax ICE on the outside). I give this vehicle a 100% coming from owing two previous Subaru Outback’s. Well done Dodge!
Crossroads
Jenn,07/27/2019
Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
Not very happy with my 2018 Journey, bought it brand new, within the first 4 months it was in the shop 4 different times trying to figure out a noise in the front end. They replaced shocks and 2 other items however over a year now it still continues. I recently just started having problems with something electrical as my radio will just turn the volume up to 40 as I'm driving down the road as well as now the fan for the air/heat in the back of the vehicle is turning all the way up on its own as I'm driving down the road! Not a happy customer!
See all 20 reviews of the 2018 Dodge Journey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Dodge Journey features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Journey models:

ParkSense Rear Park Assist
Alerts the driver to obstacles that may not be visible behind the vehicle when reversing.
ParkView Rear Back Up Camera
Displays a live video feed from the rear of the car on the infotainment screen when reversing.
Driver Inflatable Knee-Bolster Airbag
Protects the driver's knees from damage due to impacts with the dashboard during a collision.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Dodge Journey

Used 2018 Dodge Journey Overview

The Used 2018 Dodge Journey is offered in the following submodels: Journey SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Dodge Journey?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Dodge Journey trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Dodge Journey SE is priced between $13,875 and$23,496 with odometer readings between 2047 and90776 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT is priced between $15,980 and$22,990 with odometer readings between 19111 and45897 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad is priced between $15,863 and$25,900 with odometer readings between 5315 and47260 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Journey SXT is priced between $16,490 and$20,998 with odometer readings between 14024 and40839 miles.

Which used 2018 Dodge Journeys are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2018 Dodge Journeys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Journey for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,415.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,029.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Journey for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,378.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,695.

