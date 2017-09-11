When you look at a vehicle in this class you are looking for okay looks, good inside room and access, decent handling and gas mileage, and perhaps throw in the third seat. This Medium Sized SUV has all of that, and my three previous Journeys had been very reliable and needed minimal maintenance until I turned each in, at around 70K miles. I must add that the first iteration had some issues with the brakes wearing out prematurely, and not being quite up to the task of stopping this vehicle. The transmission also failed catastrophically at 50K, but was replaced under warranty by Dodge with no questions asked. Since that initial stab at it, Dodge has done major improvements in enlarging the disc brakes and creating a much more dependable transmission! This car is priced right, looks great in the bright red finish, has AWD and I am leaving most other drivers in the dust when I take off from a start or need to speed up at highway speeds (within reason that is!). I usually drive around 25K miles per year, up to 85 miles MPH and this car is stable even in substantial winds, gets a bit over 21 MPG and I am happy with it. No backup camera in my version, which is a company car, but aside from that inconvenience, it has everything that I need. And the Stereo is really something to hear, great bass. All in all, a very nice package and not one that matches the online reviews that I have seen. Let's get realistic and realize that this car is very popular (at least in car happy SoCal!) and is a great deal!

