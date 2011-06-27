Vehicle overview

Once, the Dodge Journey was only a good idea compromised by half-hearted execution. Slow, ponderous and inefficient on the highway, it was further flawed by an interior that didn't fit the human form and seemed poorly made besides. Usually it takes an entirely new model to turn around such a wayward ship, but Dodge managed to bail out its midsize crossover with a bold makeover last year. The result is a compact sport-utility that suddenly is worth considering as a family hauler.

The 2012 Dodge Journey slots into the crossover SUV fray alongside tweener-sized vehicles like the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. Like the RAV4, the Journey offers a small third-row seat that is useful for occasionally taking on a couple of extra kids. With or without the third row, however, the Journey strikes a right-sized balance for shoppers looking for something to schlep the family around without stepping up to costlier, thirstier and more cumbersome models like the Dodge Durango and Toyota Highlander.

While the base-model Journey's four-cylinder engine remains underpowered and not especially fuel-efficient, the 3.6-liter V6 is one of the more robust engines in this vehicle segment and offers decent fuel economy. Changes made to the steering and suspension last year also make the Journey much better to drive. The most notable improvement to the Journey is within the cabin, where higher-quality materials, a pleasing design and Chrysler's latest (and very good) technology features are on display. Meanwhile, the wealth of good ideas still remains, including clever hidden storage bins and available integrated child seats.

Thanks to its well-rounded nature, the 2012 Dodge Journey easily earns our approval. Of course, its competition remains tough to beat. Both the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 are fully redesigned this year, boasting higher fuel economy and more refined driving dynamics than last year's versions. You might also want to check out the Chevrolet Equinox and Subaru Forester. But overall the Journey is a smart pick for a small crossover, particularly with the V6 engine.