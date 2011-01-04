Used 2010 Dodge Journey for Sale Near Me

Armbruster Chevrolet Buick - Falls City / Nebraska

Contact Armbruster Motor Company today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2010 Dodge Journey SXT. This Dodge Journey SXT defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. Beautiful color combination with Maroon exterior over MAROON interior making this the one to own! More information about the 2010 Dodge Journey: Interior packaging is the 2010 Dodge Journey's strength; its interior, with space for up to seven and numerous useful storage bins, could prove very useful for growing families. At the same time, its price doesn't break the bank, especially looking at the affordable base model. The SXT and R/T models offer a sophisticated interior arrangement and a fair number of luxury features and conveniences at a very competitive price. Configured for on-road driving, the Journey also promises peppy performance and good handling with the V6 and all-wheel drive. This model sets itself apart with very affordable base model., ride quality, and Versatile interior configuration for people and cargo

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3D4PG5FV1AT113831

Stock: 92016B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020