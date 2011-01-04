Used 2010 Dodge Journey for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 83,900 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$1,678 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Journey SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG4FB9AT247843
Stock: 247843A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 193,695 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500$995 Below Market
Armbruster Chevrolet Buick - Falls City / Nebraska
Contact Armbruster Motor Company today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2010 Dodge Journey SXT. This Dodge Journey SXT defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. Beautiful color combination with Maroon exterior over MAROON interior making this the one to own! More information about the 2010 Dodge Journey: Interior packaging is the 2010 Dodge Journey's strength; its interior, with space for up to seven and numerous useful storage bins, could prove very useful for growing families. At the same time, its price doesn't break the bank, especially looking at the affordable base model. The SXT and R/T models offer a sophisticated interior arrangement and a fair number of luxury features and conveniences at a very competitive price. Configured for on-road driving, the Journey also promises peppy performance and good handling with the V6 and all-wheel drive. This model sets itself apart with very affordable base model., ride quality, and Versatile interior configuration for people and cargo
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG5FV1AT113831
Stock: 92016B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 114,967 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$1,831 Below Market
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG5FV6AT201189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 170,653 miles
$3,500$1,944 Below Market
Champion Chevrolet of Fowlerville - Fowlerville / Michigan
Located At Champion Chevrolet In Howell, MI And Available At All 7 Champion Auto Group Locations! Questions Or To Schedule A Test Drive Call/Text 517-292-0444. To Keep You Safe, We Deliver! Buy Online-Text-Email-Chat-Phone 517-292-0444 And We Will Deliver Your Next Vehicle To Your Door! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! ITS THAT EASY. Local Trade, TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR AS/IS WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC VEHICLES, THEY SELL QUICKLY SO ACT FAST!. 2010 Dodge Journey SXT Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Every pre-owned vehicle comes with an autobiography which includes a vehicle history report as well what we did in service to get your vehicle ready for you! We pride ourselves on value pricing our vehicles and exceeding customer expectations! The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG5FV3AT185050
Stock: P5235A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 111,970 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,995$1,332 Below Market
G-Inspired Automall - East Peoria / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG5FV9AT277263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,070 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999$1,523 Below Market
Hansen Automotive - Lansing / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Journey R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG9FV1AT206162
Stock: 1625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 153,731 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,777$1,497 Below Market
Walker Toyota - Miamisburg / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG5FV7AT242656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,252 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,325$1,047 Below Market
First Team Kia - Suffolk / Virginia
: OIL CHANGES forever, STATE INSPECTIONS forever, TOWING ASSISTANCE forever! SERVICED Including: Oil Change, State Inspection, Full Detail, R/T trim. In Good Shape. EPA 24 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! DVD Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, 19" X 7.0" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD WHEEL. FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP. WHY BUY FROM US: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! OPTION PACKAGES: FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP 160-amp alternator, 2nd row 40/60 tip & slide bench seat, 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining bench seat, 3-zone auto temp control air cond, easy entry system seat, rear air cond w/heater, NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I hard disk drive, media center 830N 6-disc CD/DVD/HDD/NAV radio, AM/FM stereo, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, Sirius traffic, UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth, REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP 2nd row overhead 8" video screen, video remote control, wireless headphones, PWR EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE SUNROOF, CONVENIENCE GROUP II adjustable roof rail crossbars, cargo compartment cover, driver/passenger lower LED lamps, iPod control, premium instrument cluster w/display, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth, vehicle info center, 19" X 7.0" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD WHEELS P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires, performance steering, performance suspension, 28X R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 3.5L V6 engine, 6-speed automatic trans, 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "Minivan-style interior functionality, perfect crash-test scores, interesting entertainment and communications options, attractive pricing.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Journey R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG6FV9AT184877
Stock: K20235A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 83,727 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,481$1,168 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Flexible Seating Group Convenience Group I 3rd Row Seat Uconnect Voice Command W/Bluetooth Bluetooth Connection 17" X 6.5" Aluminum Wheels 28K Sxt Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.5L Mpi 24-Valve Ho V6 Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Bright Silver Metallic Dark Slate Gray; Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation, Americas largest automotive retailer saves you time and money with MARKET-BASED PRICING, FREE CARFAX, DETAILED INSPECTION REPORT, FREE MAINTENANCE, and a 3-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE. Call now to schedule your test drive! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG5FV4AT135158
Stock: AT135158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 111,961 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,527$874 Below Market
Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Toledo / Ohio
One Owner, Journey SE, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, Automatic, FWD, Bright Silver Metallic CC/Mineral Gray Met CC, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed Control, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Journey SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG4FB8AT104270
Stock: 20S2251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 92,584 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,401$738 Below Market
Lakeside Automotive Group - Spring Lake / Michigan
Recent Arrival! 2010 Dodge Journey SXT Bright Silver Metallic CC/Mineral Gray Met CC Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 44726 miles below market average! ***BLUETOOTH/HANDS-FREE***, ***iPOD JACK***, ***CLEAN CARFAX***, ***SXT PACKAGE***, ***LOW MILES***. Lakeside Automotive Group is located at 14953 Cleveland St. Spring Lake, MI. Under new ownership since October 2015, we are honored to be able to build upon the great reputation that has been established at Lakeside since 1966. Our staff has a strong commitment to each and every one of our customers and the community in which we serve. One visit and youâ ll experience how weâ re driven by value and witness our desire to be the preferred pre-owned vehicle dealership in West Michigan for years to come.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG5FV8AT122154
Stock: P4278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 37,074 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999$1,178 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2010 Dodge Journey 4dr FWD 4dr SXT features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 115V Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG5FV6AT196818
Stock: EM-196818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 174,446 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$403 Below Market
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
You'll be completely happy with this 2010 Dodge Journey. Curious about how far this Journey has been driven? The odometer reads 174446 miles. You'll also love how it combines comfort and convenience with its: With more vehicles and deals than you know what to do with, you ll love the options we have for you. Stop by the showroom for a test drive your dream car is waiting! Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG5FV2AT236327
Stock: AT236327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 98,692 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,988$472 Below Market
Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts
SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE. 2010 Dodge Journey SXT Bright Silver Metallic CC/Mineral Gray Met CC Recent Arrival!Click, call or stop-in today, and discover why we are the fastest growing dealer South of Boston. You can find us just 20 minutes south of Quincy at our NEW LOCATION on ROUTE 53 in HANOVER (just about 1 mile South of The Hanover Mall). - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Flexible Seating Group, Quick Order Package 28K, 6 Speakers, DVD-Audio, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Radio: Media Center 230 6-CD/DVD/MP3, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Power driver seat, Tip Start, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, 160 Amp Alternator, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Touring Suspension, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake/Park Interlock, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, EASY ENTRY Seat System, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper, 3.43 Axle Ratio, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE 115V Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG5FV6AT232975
Stock: DD1907Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 116,521 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,730$1,113 Below Market
White Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Roanoke Rapids / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG5FV6AT274725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,426 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,994$335 Below Market
Friesen's Chevrolet - Sutton / Nebraska
Recent Arrival! Red 2010 Dodge Journey SXTLocal Trade, 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output, 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, 3.43 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Brake/Park Interlock, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Media Center 230 6-CD/DVD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output.Stop by to visit with Allen, Tony or Jacque today! Sutton NE 402.773.5538 or visit www.friesenchevrolet.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG5FV2AT209421
Stock: AT209421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 100,259 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,999$869 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2010 Dodge Journey 4dr FWD 4dr SXT features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 115V Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG5FV8AT103782
Stock: EYC-103782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 112,829 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,000
George Matick Chevrolet - Redford / Michigan
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output. Shopping online for a pre-owned vehicle is easier than ever. To stay competitive in this growing and changing market, we use advanced technologies to accurately place our cars below other dealers prices. This allows us to provide a fair no haggle experience for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D4PG5FV6AT157646
Stock: AP12659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
