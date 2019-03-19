  1. Home
2019 Dodge Journey

2018 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV Exterior
5.4/10 Expert Rating
Dodge Journey GT 4dr SUV Exterior
Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV Exterior
Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV Exterior
Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV Exterior
(7)

2019 Dodge Journey
MSRP Range: $22,995 - $35,295

Which Journey does Edmunds recommend?

The best option for long-term enjoyment is the Crossroad with the Driver Convenience package, which includes the Uconnect infotainment system, several more practical features, and a few luxuries for good measure. Whatever Journey you buy, be sure to get the 3.6-liter V6.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Extra versatility provided by a standard three-row seat
  • Low price for the segment
Cons
  • Lacks many modern safety and convenience features, even in top trims
  • Below-average fuel economy
  • Disappointing and outdated base engine and transmission
  • Handling and drivability lag behind competitors
What's new
  • The SXT trim level has been dropped leaving the SE, Crossroad and GT
  • The SE gets additional standard content; new front and rear bodywork are now available with the V6 engine
  • Part of the first Journey generation introduced in 2009

Overall rating

5.4 / 10

Time has not been kind to the 2019 Dodge Journey. Despite previous refreshes or redesigns to keep pace with changing tides and tastes, it's pretty much the same as when the Journey debuted a decade ago. Dodge designers might have nailed the Journey's purpose from the start, but they've since let others catch up and surpass it in many areas.

Dodge has made some minor tweaks to this year's Journey. There's one fewer trim level, allowing some of the discontinued trim's features to migrate to the base trim. There is, however, the new and exceptionally cool Destroyer Gray paint scheme. The Journey should only come in this color. It might give the car some much-needed attitude.

But it will take more than attitude to bring the Journey back into serious consideration among its newer and more refined Kia and Volkswagen competitors. Even when fully optioned, it lacks most of the safety features today's buyers might expect. Its base four-cylinder engine is truly underwhelming and is paired to an equally uninspired four-speed automatic transmission, a combination that yields subpar fuel economy. There's a stronger, optional V6, but even it can't keep up with other three-row SUVs.

The 2019 Journey will get you where you're going, and it will do so for less money than many competitors. But overall you'll probably be happier with vehicles such as the GMC Acadia, Kia Sorento or Volkswagen Tiguan.

Dodge Journey models

The 2019 Dodge Journey comes in SE, Crossroad and GT trim levels. The base SE is pretty bare-bones, lacking even Bluetooth as a standard feature. Stepping up to the Crossroad gets you more of the standard features you expect from entry-level trims on other vehicles, while the range-topping GT gives you those features plus leather and a standard V6.

All trims come standard with front-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive as an option. Front-wheel-drive SE and Crossroad trims come standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder (173 horsepower, 166 pound-feet of torque) paired with a four-speed automatic. Opting for all-wheel drive gets you a 3.6-liter V6 (283 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Standard feature highlights for the Journey SE include 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, roof rails, heated side mirrors, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split second-row seats and 50/50-split third-row seats (both rows slide and recline). Also included are keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with a 4.3-inch touchscreen interface and auxiliary audio input.

The SE can be upgraded with the optional Connectivity package (Bluetooth, satellite radio, a USB port, voice commands and a leather-wrapped steering wheel), the Comfort/Convenience package (upgraded cloth upholstery and a power-adjustable driver's seat), the Blacktop package (17-inch alloy wheels and blacked-out exterior trim), and the Premium Group (combines the Connectivity and Comfort/Convenience packages). Remote start and an alarm are also available.

Moving up to the Crossroad gets you the features of the Premium Group plus 19-inch wheels, a touring-tuned suspension, leather upholstery, three-zone climate control with rear-seat vents, and an upgraded 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Options available for the Crossroad include remote start, heated front seats, a rear-seat entertainment system, a premium six-speaker stereo system with subwoofer, navigation, a sunroof, and the Driver Convenience package, which brings rear parking sensors and a universal garage door opener.

The range-topping GT trim combines most of the Crossroad's options listed above with unique 19-inch wheels and an upgraded suspension.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall5.4 / 10
Driving5.5
Comfort6.5
Interior6.5
Utility7.0
Technology4.0

Driving

5.5
Even with the optional V6, the Dodge Journey accelerates more slowly than many competitors. And while the steering is appropriately light, it also feels very vague. Overall, the Journey has been left behind in terms of driving dynamics and handling by the new generation of three-row SUVs.

Acceleration

5.0
The gas pedal is quite sensitive, making the Journey feel quick but also jumpy around town. Once the Journey is moving, the 3.6-liter V6 is sluggish until it gets close to the redline, where the power picks up a bit. Our as-tested 0-60 mph time of 8.5 seconds is slow for a V6-equipped SUV.

Braking

7.0
The Journey's brakes are light and easy to modulate around town, and they provide sufficient stopping power. In panic stops, the pedal is a bit squishy, and the vehicle doesn't always track straight. Stopping from 60 mph required 132 feet in Edmunds testing, which is average for the class.

Steering

6.0
The steering is light virtually all the time, which is good for low-speed maneuvers. But because the on-center feel isn't great, it requires some attention to maintain a straight path at highway speeds. Around turns, the Journey feels slow to respond to inputs, and there's little to no feedback.

Handling

5.0
The Journey is downright sloppy, wobbling and bouncing through curves. And it feels light and disconnected right up until it starts to lose traction. Even moving slowly, the Journey is imprecise. It's a vehicle that needs constant managing to stay on course.

Drivability

5.0
The Journey is lively at low speeds but frequently needs a downshift to accelerate at freeway speeds. On hills, the transmission hunts around, so maintaining a constant speed is a struggle. Upshifts from the six-speed automatic are slow, and the downshifts are jerky.

Comfort

6.5
The Journey is well-insulated from road and tire noise, but traffic and wind noise fill the cabin. The soft suspension cushions large bumps well but tends toward exaggerated bounciness. The seats are not supportive enough to be comfortable on longer drives.

Seat comfort

5.5
The driver's seat is soft and not very supportive except for the firm lumbar support. The passenger and second-row seats have firmer cushions because of hidden storage compartments/booster seats. The third row is stiff and flat.

Ride comfort

6.5
The Journey's defining suspension characteristic is bounce. The soft suspension does cushion sharper impacts well, but it turns bumps and humps into an exaggerated vertical motion. The Journey seldom feels settled, so be careful if your passengers have sensitive stomachs.

Noise & vibration

6.5
Road and tire noise is pleasantly insulated, one of the car's definite strengths. A lot of sound from surrounding traffic makes it into the cabin, however, and there's audible wind noise at highway speeds. Other SUVs have more road noise, but the ambient traffic sounds in the Journey make it feel less isolated.

Climate control

7.0
While main adjustments to temperature and fan speed are easy to make, any other action, such as changing vent modes or activating the heated seats, has to be accessed through the touchscreen. The climate control system works well to maintain temperature when left to its own devices.

Interior

6.5
The Journey offers good visibility and an appropriately upright driving position, but otherwise the interior quality and design are poor. The second-row space feels smaller than it is, and it's difficult to use the second and third rows if any of the passengers are adults.

Ease of use

6.0
Most controls are straightforward, as is the simple touchscreen interface. We found the single combined wiper and turn-signal stalk frustrating to adapt to and particularly difficult to find at night. Navigating the trip computer takes more steps than it should because of a poorly thought-out interface.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Front entry is easy, and the rear door openings aren't bad. The seats fold aside cleverly for third-row access, but it's a tight squeeze for adults. Resetting the second row is a multi-step process that can't be accomplished from the third row.

Driving position

7.0
The driving position is upright, which places all the controls within reach and feels appropriate for this style of vehicle. There's enough seat height adjustment to accommodate most drivers. The door armrest is low, and the steering wheel doesn't offer a lot of telescoping range.

Roominess

5.5
The front is roomy, and the second row has good head- and legroom. But the rear air vents are routed through the roof, making the interior feel smaller. Third-row space is inadequate for adults. Sliding the second row forward to give the third row more legroom makes the second row less usable.

Visibility

8.0
The large mirrors, expansive windows, an upright windscreen, and rear three-quarter panel windows mean that overall visibility is naturally quite good in the Journey without the help of electronic driver aids.

Quality

4.5
Hard plastics abound. Even the leather and faux leather trims on the seats and touch points are stiff and plasticky, and the cloth seat inserts feel unpleasantly synthetic. Most of what you touch feels light and cheap. We also noted a rattle in our tester's cabin, with just 2,000 miles on the odometer.

Utility

7.0
The Dodge Journey offers less cargo space than competitors but makes up for this deficit a bit by having quite a few cubbies and compartments around the cabin. The built-in second-row booster seats are a high point.

Small-item storage

8.0
There is a lot of storage in the cabin, including bins in the second-row floor, a bin under the passenger seat cushion, large door pockets, a large center console cubby, and a deep (if narrow) armrest bin. These won't all be useful to the driver, but the sheer volume of interior storage is impressive.

Cargo space

5.0
The short cargo opening makes bulky items harder to maneuver in, and the maximum capacity of 67.6 cubic feet is small for the class. With the third row in place, there's barely even room for groceries in the trunk. The second row and passenger seat fold flat at least.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
The built-in booster seats in the second row will win over some parents, and they're easy enough to deploy that a child could manage. There are LATCH points for the second-row outboard seats and top anchors for all three positions, but neither for the third row.

Towing

4.0
With a maximum towing capacity of 2,500 pounds, the Journey is put to shame by some three-row competitors. Most can handle between 3,500 and 5,000 pounds, while a few can go even higher.

Technology

4.0
The Journey's technology features make it immediately apparent that this is an aging vehicle. The last-gen touchscreen is easy to navigate but lacks smartphone integration. The GPS is clunky to use, the voice controls are largely ineffective, and there are no driver aids to speak of.

Audio & navigation

5.0
The aging touchscreen interface is easy to navigate, but it lacks newer features and refinements. The navigation display looks dated, and the promising search by name function proved hit-or-miss. The stereo system is bass-heavy and delivers poor sound quality for a "premium" upgrade.

Smartphone integration

5.0
Pairing our phone via Bluetooth was a bit complicated, but once the connection was set up, the system worked well. There's no smartphone integration, and we had trouble getting the system to read music on our phones via USB. There's only one USB port in the vehicle but plenty of 12-volt plugs.

Driver aids

3.0
The Journey offers none of the common driver aids that you'll find even on today's economy compact cars. Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking are not available. The rearview camera is pretty low-resolution, too.

Voice control

4.0
Natural language recognition is poor, and misunderstandings are frequent. From the home screen, we had trouble getting the system to dial a contact and wound up navigating menus step by step. The Help screen only displays a partial list of commands. Overall, this is a system to avoid.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Dodge Journey.

5 star reviews: 57%
4 star reviews: 29%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 14%
Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 7 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Maybe too honest
Boo,
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

So let me start by saying dodge is way behind the other companies. Originally went for a durrango but being 5'1 and the fact dodge is probably the only company that doesn't include power seats in a 2019 model its extra. So im left with the choice to buy the 50k model or pay 40k and get a booster seat..wtf so i looked into the journey the v6 gt is the best model available. It struggles to get up hills due to low horsepower compared to other suvs. Constantly find myself rolling backwards while driving.The software and accessories are dated due to the fact they havent given the body or computer an update ever. The 3rd row is very cramped for small children and trunk space is horrible. But it warms up quickly in the winter and does great in the snow. The floor storage is nice but very small. Built in booster seats are convenient, the back up camera is very accurate.Back window is a blindspot theres no chance of seeing out of it with passengers. So not sure if i'd buy this again theres alot of faults but i like it so far probably would never buy again unless they updated it

5 out of 5 stars, Honestly Surprised
Danny,
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

My wife and I had to by a new car. Since we have two kids (11&9) we wanted a small SUV. I did research and based on price and availability in our area and went to test out the 19 Ford Escape and 19 Jeep Renagade. They both seemed like fine cars, however, neither felt right. I saw a Black Dodge Journey and actually liked how it looked. But I remember looking at expert reviews online and the Journey was rated at the bottom. I decided to do more research on the Journey and also test drive it. We also test drove a Grand Cherokee for a class comparison. Online, the Journey was compared with midsized SUVs like the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Toyota Highlander so I felt it was only right to drive one and see the difference. When compared to the Grand Cherokee, the Journey was a lower standard SUV. The Cherokee had leather, a sun roof, and a larger touch screen and the Journey did not have leather or a sun roof and only a smaller touch screen. I also noticed that the online reviews of the Journey were for the 2.4L front wheel drive model and I test drove the 3.6L all-wheel drive model. It had the same engine as the Cherokee and drove very comparable, however, the Cherokee was a slightly better feeling ride. Another area the Journey received poor reviews was for compartment space. Since it has a third row, there is little room back there if the third row is used. However, we have no thoughts of using the third row and when laid flat, it has a ton of space. The tech is also behind the Cherokee but it still has more tech than any car I have owned. I do wish it had 1 thing, blue-tooth. When I compared the Journey to the Escape and Renagade, the Journey was much better in my opinion. I’m 37 so I like the look better since the Escape looks like a 20 year old Girls suv and the Renagade looks like a 20 boys suv. The Journey looks like a boring dad suv and that is exactly what I am. Lol. Not going to impress the guys at work but I am not worried about trying to compensate for anything. The price was almost the same as the two smaller suvs. We walked out of the dealer paying $24,000 for the V6 All-Wheel drive model. A few months in and we really like the Journey.

5 out of 5 stars, Very Satisfied
Steve Windhaus,
Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)

Bought a used 2013 SE in 2016. It had been driven long and hard beforehand, but was very reliable. Then bought a new SE in 2017. Was very pleased with it, but the wife needs power driver's seat due to operation on her arm. We have gone back and just upgraded to a new 2019 Crossroad. Again we are very pleased. The low price, smooth ride, reliability, relative comfort, noise reduction, UConnect for the phone, rearview camera, Sirius XM and space all fit so very well with our needs.

1 out of 5 stars, Horrible
Vanessa Aguayo,
GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

Had my car for 3 month 2019 brand new car, got out from the dealership with 4 miles. not even 2 months later and i was already having issues with it. September 22.2019 my car got flooded, my insurance paid most of it and GAP refuse to pay the rest of the car. I do NOT recommend using or refinance with Chrysler Capital

Write a review

See all 7 reviews

Features & Specs

SE 4dr SUV features & specs
SE 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 4A
MSRP$23,645
MPG 19 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
SE Value Package 4dr SUV features & specs
SE Value Package 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 4A
MSRP$22,995
MPG 19 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Crossroad 4dr SUV features & specs
Crossroad 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 4A
MSRP$28,095
MPG 19 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
GT 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
GT 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$35,295
MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower283 hp @ 6350 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Journey safety features:

ParkSense Rear Park Assist
Alerts the driver to obstacles that may not be visible behind the vehicle when reversing.
ParkView Rear Back Up Camera
Displays a live video feed from the rear of the car on the infotainment screen when reversing.
Driver Inflatable Knee-Bolster Airbag
Protects the driver's knees from damage due to impacts with the dashboard during a collision.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Dodge Journey vs. the competition

Dodge Journey vs. Kia Sorento

Like the Journey, the Sorento is slightly smaller than other mainstream seven-passenger crossover SUVs and has a third-row seat that's mostly good for use in a pinch. But the Sorento offers refinement and features you won't find in the Journey, including common driver aids, superior infotainment, and even Apple and Android smartphone integration. It's a more refined vehicle overall.

Dodge Journey vs. Mitsubishi Outlander

The Outlander was recently redesigned, and while it looks sharper and now offers more contemporary technology, it still lags behind most three-row SUVs on all counts. Yet despite its slow and thirsty engines and small third row, the Outlander stays a step ahead of the Journey. The Outlander's longer warranty and generous set of standard features give it an edge over the comparatively bare-bones Journey.

Dodge Journey vs. Volkswagen Tiguan

The Journey doesn't stand a chance with the Tiguan in this class. With its roomy interior, useful third-row seat, and sharp, user-friendly infotainment, the Tiguan sets the standard for what a small three-row SUV can be. Like many of its competitors, the Tiguan isn't especially quick or fuel-efficient, but its all-around competence and value outweigh its few faults.

FAQ

Is the Dodge Journey a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Journey both on the road and at the track, giving it a 5.4 out of 10. You probably care about Dodge Journey fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Journey gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg to 21 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Journey has 10.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Dodge Journey. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Dodge Journey?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Dodge Journey:

  • The SXT trim level has been dropped leaving the SE, Crossroad and GT
  • The SE gets additional standard content; new front and rear bodywork are now available with the V6 engine
  • Part of the first Journey generation introduced in 2009
Learn more

Is the Dodge Journey reliable?

To determine whether the Dodge Journey is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Journey. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Journey's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Dodge Journey a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Dodge Journey is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Journey and gave it a 5.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Journey is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Dodge Journey?

The least-expensive 2019 Dodge Journey is the 2019 Dodge Journey SE Value Package 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,995.

Other versions include:

  • SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $23,645
  • SE Value Package 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $22,995
  • Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $28,095
  • GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,295
  • SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $28,045
  • Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $31,595
  • GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $33,395
Learn more

What are the different models of Dodge Journey?

If you're interested in the Dodge Journey, the next question is, which Journey model is right for you? Journey variants include SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SE Value Package 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A). For a full list of Journey models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

2019 Dodge Journey Overview

The 2019 Dodge Journey is offered in the following submodels: Journey SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SE Value Package 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Dodge Journey?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Dodge Journey and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Journey 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Journey.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Dodge Journey and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Journey featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Dodge Journey?

2019 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)

The 2019 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,785. The average price paid for a new 2019 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) is trending $4,094 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,094 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,691.

The average savings for the 2019 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) is 15.9% below the MSRP.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Dodge Journey?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

