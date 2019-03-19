2019 Dodge Journey
2019 Dodge JourneyMSRP Range: $22,995 - $35,295
Which Journey does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Extra versatility provided by a standard three-row seat
- Low price for the segment
- Lacks many modern safety and convenience features, even in top trims
- Below-average fuel economy
- Disappointing and outdated base engine and transmission
- Handling and drivability lag behind competitors
- The SXT trim level has been dropped leaving the SE, Crossroad and GT
- The SE gets additional standard content; new front and rear bodywork are now available with the V6 engine
- Part of the first Journey generation introduced in 2009
Overall rating5.4 / 10
Time has not been kind to the 2019 Dodge Journey. Despite previous refreshes or redesigns to keep pace with changing tides and tastes, it's pretty much the same as when the Journey debuted a decade ago. Dodge designers might have nailed the Journey's purpose from the start, but they've since let others catch up and surpass it in many areas.
Dodge has made some minor tweaks to this year's Journey. There's one fewer trim level, allowing some of the discontinued trim's features to migrate to the base trim. There is, however, the new and exceptionally cool Destroyer Gray paint scheme. The Journey should only come in this color. It might give the car some much-needed attitude.
But it will take more than attitude to bring the Journey back into serious consideration among its newer and more refined Kia and Volkswagen competitors. Even when fully optioned, it lacks most of the safety features today's buyers might expect. Its base four-cylinder engine is truly underwhelming and is paired to an equally uninspired four-speed automatic transmission, a combination that yields subpar fuel economy. There's a stronger, optional V6, but even it can't keep up with other three-row SUVs.
The 2019 Journey will get you where you're going, and it will do so for less money than many competitors. But overall you'll probably be happier with vehicles such as the GMC Acadia, Kia Sorento or Volkswagen Tiguan.
Dodge Journey models
The 2019 Dodge Journey comes in SE, Crossroad and GT trim levels. The base SE is pretty bare-bones, lacking even Bluetooth as a standard feature. Stepping up to the Crossroad gets you more of the standard features you expect from entry-level trims on other vehicles, while the range-topping GT gives you those features plus leather and a standard V6.
All trims come standard with front-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive as an option. Front-wheel-drive SE and Crossroad trims come standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder (173 horsepower, 166 pound-feet of torque) paired with a four-speed automatic. Opting for all-wheel drive gets you a 3.6-liter V6 (283 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission.
Standard feature highlights for the Journey SE include 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, roof rails, heated side mirrors, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split second-row seats and 50/50-split third-row seats (both rows slide and recline). Also included are keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with a 4.3-inch touchscreen interface and auxiliary audio input.
The SE can be upgraded with the optional Connectivity package (Bluetooth, satellite radio, a USB port, voice commands and a leather-wrapped steering wheel), the Comfort/Convenience package (upgraded cloth upholstery and a power-adjustable driver's seat), the Blacktop package (17-inch alloy wheels and blacked-out exterior trim), and the Premium Group (combines the Connectivity and Comfort/Convenience packages). Remote start and an alarm are also available.
Moving up to the Crossroad gets you the features of the Premium Group plus 19-inch wheels, a touring-tuned suspension, leather upholstery, three-zone climate control with rear-seat vents, and an upgraded 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Options available for the Crossroad include remote start, heated front seats, a rear-seat entertainment system, a premium six-speaker stereo system with subwoofer, navigation, a sunroof, and the Driver Convenience package, which brings rear parking sensors and a universal garage door opener.
The range-topping GT trim combines most of the Crossroad's options listed above with unique 19-inch wheels and an upgraded suspension.
Scorecard
|Overall
|5.4 / 10
|Driving
|5.5
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|6.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|4.0
Driving5.5
Comfort6.5
Interior6.5
Utility7.0
Technology4.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
So let me start by saying dodge is way behind the other companies. Originally went for a durrango but being 5'1 and the fact dodge is probably the only company that doesn't include power seats in a 2019 model its extra. So im left with the choice to buy the 50k model or pay 40k and get a booster seat..wtf so i looked into the journey the v6 gt is the best model available. It struggles to get up hills due to low horsepower compared to other suvs. Constantly find myself rolling backwards while driving.The software and accessories are dated due to the fact they havent given the body or computer an update ever. The 3rd row is very cramped for small children and trunk space is horrible. But it warms up quickly in the winter and does great in the snow. The floor storage is nice but very small. Built in booster seats are convenient, the back up camera is very accurate.Back window is a blindspot theres no chance of seeing out of it with passengers. So not sure if i'd buy this again theres alot of faults but i like it so far probably would never buy again unless they updated it
My wife and I had to by a new car. Since we have two kids (11&9) we wanted a small SUV. I did research and based on price and availability in our area and went to test out the 19 Ford Escape and 19 Jeep Renagade. They both seemed like fine cars, however, neither felt right. I saw a Black Dodge Journey and actually liked how it looked. But I remember looking at expert reviews online and the Journey was rated at the bottom. I decided to do more research on the Journey and also test drive it. We also test drove a Grand Cherokee for a class comparison. Online, the Journey was compared with midsized SUVs like the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Toyota Highlander so I felt it was only right to drive one and see the difference. When compared to the Grand Cherokee, the Journey was a lower standard SUV. The Cherokee had leather, a sun roof, and a larger touch screen and the Journey did not have leather or a sun roof and only a smaller touch screen. I also noticed that the online reviews of the Journey were for the 2.4L front wheel drive model and I test drove the 3.6L all-wheel drive model. It had the same engine as the Cherokee and drove very comparable, however, the Cherokee was a slightly better feeling ride. Another area the Journey received poor reviews was for compartment space. Since it has a third row, there is little room back there if the third row is used. However, we have no thoughts of using the third row and when laid flat, it has a ton of space. The tech is also behind the Cherokee but it still has more tech than any car I have owned. I do wish it had 1 thing, blue-tooth. When I compared the Journey to the Escape and Renagade, the Journey was much better in my opinion. I’m 37 so I like the look better since the Escape looks like a 20 year old Girls suv and the Renagade looks like a 20 boys suv. The Journey looks like a boring dad suv and that is exactly what I am. Lol. Not going to impress the guys at work but I am not worried about trying to compensate for anything. The price was almost the same as the two smaller suvs. We walked out of the dealer paying $24,000 for the V6 All-Wheel drive model. A few months in and we really like the Journey.
Bought a used 2013 SE in 2016. It had been driven long and hard beforehand, but was very reliable. Then bought a new SE in 2017. Was very pleased with it, but the wife needs power driver's seat due to operation on her arm. We have gone back and just upgraded to a new 2019 Crossroad. Again we are very pleased. The low price, smooth ride, reliability, relative comfort, noise reduction, UConnect for the phone, rearview camera, Sirius XM and space all fit so very well with our needs.
Had my car for 3 month 2019 brand new car, got out from the dealership with 4 miles. not even 2 months later and i was already having issues with it. September 22.2019 my car got flooded, my insurance paid most of it and GAP refuse to pay the rest of the car. I do NOT recommend using or refinance with Chrysler Capital
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 4A
|MSRP
|$23,645
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|173 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE Value Package 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 4A
|MSRP
|$22,995
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|173 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Crossroad 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 4A
|MSRP
|$28,095
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|173 hp @ 6000 rpm
|GT 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$35,295
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|283 hp @ 6350 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Journey safety features:
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist
- Alerts the driver to obstacles that may not be visible behind the vehicle when reversing.
- ParkView Rear Back Up Camera
- Displays a live video feed from the rear of the car on the infotainment screen when reversing.
- Driver Inflatable Knee-Bolster Airbag
- Protects the driver's knees from damage due to impacts with the dashboard during a collision.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Dodge Journey vs. the competition
Dodge Journey vs. Kia Sorento
Like the Journey, the Sorento is slightly smaller than other mainstream seven-passenger crossover SUVs and has a third-row seat that's mostly good for use in a pinch. But the Sorento offers refinement and features you won't find in the Journey, including common driver aids, superior infotainment, and even Apple and Android smartphone integration. It's a more refined vehicle overall.
Dodge Journey vs. Mitsubishi Outlander
The Outlander was recently redesigned, and while it looks sharper and now offers more contemporary technology, it still lags behind most three-row SUVs on all counts. Yet despite its slow and thirsty engines and small third row, the Outlander stays a step ahead of the Journey. The Outlander's longer warranty and generous set of standard features give it an edge over the comparatively bare-bones Journey.
Dodge Journey vs. Volkswagen Tiguan
The Journey doesn't stand a chance with the Tiguan in this class. With its roomy interior, useful third-row seat, and sharp, user-friendly infotainment, the Tiguan sets the standard for what a small three-row SUV can be. Like many of its competitors, the Tiguan isn't especially quick or fuel-efficient, but its all-around competence and value outweigh its few faults.
FAQ
Is the Dodge Journey a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Dodge Journey?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Dodge Journey:
- The SXT trim level has been dropped leaving the SE, Crossroad and GT
- The SE gets additional standard content; new front and rear bodywork are now available with the V6 engine
- Part of the first Journey generation introduced in 2009
Is the Dodge Journey reliable?
Is the 2019 Dodge Journey a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Dodge Journey?
The least-expensive 2019 Dodge Journey is the 2019 Dodge Journey SE Value Package 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,995.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $23,645
- SE Value Package 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $22,995
- Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $28,095
- GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,295
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $28,045
- Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $31,595
- GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $33,395
What are the different models of Dodge Journey?
2019 Dodge Journey Overview
2019 Dodge Journey Overview
The 2019 Dodge Journey is offered in the following submodels: Journey SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SE Value Package 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Dodge Journey?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Dodge Journey and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Journey 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Journey.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Dodge Journey and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Journey featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Dodge Journey?
2019 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
The 2019 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,785. The average price paid for a new 2019 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) is trending $4,094 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,094 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,691.
The average savings for the 2019 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) is 15.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2019 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Dodge Journeys are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Dodge Journey for sale near. There are currently 18 new 2019 Journeys listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,785 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Dodge Journey. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,871 on a used or CPO 2019 Journey available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Dodge Journeys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Dodge Journey for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,105.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,026.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Dodge Journey?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Dodge lease specials
