Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,589
|$6,137
|$7,007
|Clean
|$4,281
|$5,715
|$6,512
|Average
|$3,665
|$4,873
|$5,523
|Rough
|$3,049
|$4,030
|$4,534
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,918
|$6,240
|$7,533
|Clean
|$3,655
|$5,812
|$7,001
|Average
|$3,129
|$4,954
|$5,938
|Rough
|$2,603
|$4,097
|$4,875
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,448
|$5,492
|$6,629
|Clean
|$3,217
|$5,115
|$6,161
|Average
|$2,754
|$4,360
|$5,226
|Rough
|$2,291
|$3,606
|$4,290
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota SXT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,087
|$6,276
|$7,497
|Clean
|$3,812
|$5,845
|$6,967
|Average
|$3,264
|$4,983
|$5,909
|Rough
|$2,715
|$4,121
|$4,851
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,722
|$7,017
|$7,754
|Clean
|$5,338
|$6,535
|$7,206
|Average
|$4,570
|$5,571
|$6,112
|Rough
|$3,802
|$4,608
|$5,018
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,365
|$4,058
|$4,453
|Clean
|$3,139
|$3,779
|$4,138
|Average
|$2,688
|$3,222
|$3,510
|Rough
|$2,236
|$2,665
|$2,881
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota TRX 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,995
|$5,764
|$6,754
|Clean
|$3,727
|$5,368
|$6,278
|Average
|$3,190
|$4,577
|$5,324
|Rough
|$2,654
|$3,785
|$4,371
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,642
|$5,361
|$6,321
|Clean
|$3,398
|$4,993
|$5,875
|Average
|$2,909
|$4,257
|$4,983
|Rough
|$2,420
|$3,520
|$4,091
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,361
|$6,665
|$7,949
|Clean
|$4,068
|$6,207
|$7,388
|Average
|$3,483
|$5,292
|$6,266
|Rough
|$2,897
|$4,376
|$5,144
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota SXT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,074
|$6,272
|$7,498
|Clean
|$3,800
|$5,842
|$6,969
|Average
|$3,253
|$4,980
|$5,910
|Rough
|$2,706
|$4,119
|$4,852
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,451
|$8,682
|$10,480
|Clean
|$5,085
|$8,085
|$9,740
|Average
|$4,353
|$6,893
|$8,261
|Rough
|$3,621
|$5,701
|$6,782
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,207
|$5,626
|$6,424
|Clean
|$3,925
|$5,239
|$5,970
|Average
|$3,360
|$4,467
|$5,064
|Rough
|$2,795
|$3,694
|$4,157
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,662
|$5,542
|$6,592
|Clean
|$3,416
|$5,162
|$6,127
|Average
|$2,925
|$4,401
|$5,197
|Rough
|$2,433
|$3,639
|$4,266
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,182
|$5,615
|$6,421
|Clean
|$3,901
|$5,229
|$5,968
|Average
|$3,340
|$4,458
|$5,061
|Rough
|$2,778
|$3,687
|$4,155
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,723
|$6,764
|$7,907
|Clean
|$4,406
|$6,300
|$7,349
|Average
|$3,772
|$5,370
|$6,233
|Rough
|$3,138
|$4,441
|$5,117
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,975
|$4,738
|$5,720
|Clean
|$2,776
|$4,413
|$5,317
|Average
|$2,376
|$3,762
|$4,509
|Rough
|$1,977
|$3,111
|$3,702
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota SXT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,077
|$7,271
|$8,498
|Clean
|$4,736
|$6,772
|$7,899
|Average
|$4,054
|$5,773
|$6,699
|Rough
|$3,373
|$4,775
|$5,499
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,959
|$4,780
|$5,248
|Clean
|$3,694
|$4,451
|$4,877
|Average
|$3,162
|$3,795
|$4,137
|Rough
|$2,631
|$3,138
|$3,396
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,494
|$5,612
|$6,245
|Clean
|$4,192
|$5,226
|$5,804
|Average
|$3,589
|$4,455
|$4,923
|Rough
|$2,986
|$3,685
|$4,041
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,682
|$4,987
|$5,720
|Clean
|$3,435
|$4,645
|$5,317
|Average
|$2,941
|$3,960
|$4,509
|Rough
|$2,446
|$3,275
|$3,702
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,440
|$3,886
|$4,691
|Clean
|$2,276
|$3,619
|$4,360
|Average
|$1,949
|$3,085
|$3,698
|Rough
|$1,621
|$2,552
|$3,035
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota Sport 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,326
|$7,220
|$8,283
|Clean
|$4,969
|$6,724
|$7,698
|Average
|$4,254
|$5,733
|$6,529
|Rough
|$3,539
|$4,741
|$5,360
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota TRX 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,203
|$7,434
|$8,683
|Clean
|$4,854
|$6,924
|$8,070
|Average
|$4,155
|$5,902
|$6,844
|Rough
|$3,457
|$4,881
|$5,619
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota Sport 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,937
|$5,231
|$5,959
|Clean
|$3,673
|$4,872
|$5,539
|Average
|$3,145
|$4,153
|$4,697
|Rough
|$2,616
|$3,435
|$3,856
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota SXT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,691
|$10,657
|$12,864
|Clean
|$6,242
|$9,925
|$11,956
|Average
|$5,344
|$8,461
|$10,140
|Rough
|$4,446
|$6,998
|$8,325
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,355
|$4,577
|$5,263
|Clean
|$3,129
|$4,262
|$4,892
|Average
|$2,679
|$3,634
|$4,149
|Rough
|$2,229
|$3,005
|$3,406
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota TRX 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,169
|$5,593
|$6,393
|Clean
|$3,889
|$5,209
|$5,942
|Average
|$3,329
|$4,440
|$5,039
|Rough
|$2,770
|$3,672
|$4,137
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,061
|$5,459
|$6,245
|Clean
|$3,789
|$5,084
|$5,804
|Average
|$3,244
|$4,334
|$4,923
|Rough
|$2,698
|$3,585
|$4,041
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota TRX 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,202
|$5,850
|$6,773
|Clean
|$3,920
|$5,448
|$6,295
|Average
|$3,356
|$4,644
|$5,339
|Rough
|$2,792
|$3,841
|$4,383
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,621
|$6,839
|$8,622
|Clean
|$3,378
|$6,369
|$8,013
|Average
|$2,892
|$5,430
|$6,796
|Rough
|$2,406
|$4,490
|$5,579
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,212
|$5,796
|$6,684
|Clean
|$3,929
|$5,398
|$6,212
|Average
|$3,364
|$4,602
|$5,269
|Rough
|$2,798
|$3,806
|$4,325
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,121
|$4,983
|$5,473
|Clean
|$3,845
|$4,641
|$5,087
|Average
|$3,292
|$3,956
|$4,314
|Rough
|$2,738
|$3,272
|$3,542