2008 Dodge Dakota Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,589$6,137$7,007
Clean$4,281$5,715$6,512
Average$3,665$4,873$5,523
Rough$3,049$4,030$4,534
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,918$6,240$7,533
Clean$3,655$5,812$7,001
Average$3,129$4,954$5,938
Rough$2,603$4,097$4,875
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,448$5,492$6,629
Clean$3,217$5,115$6,161
Average$2,754$4,360$5,226
Rough$2,291$3,606$4,290
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota SXT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,087$6,276$7,497
Clean$3,812$5,845$6,967
Average$3,264$4,983$5,909
Rough$2,715$4,121$4,851
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,722$7,017$7,754
Clean$5,338$6,535$7,206
Average$4,570$5,571$6,112
Rough$3,802$4,608$5,018
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,365$4,058$4,453
Clean$3,139$3,779$4,138
Average$2,688$3,222$3,510
Rough$2,236$2,665$2,881
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota TRX 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,995$5,764$6,754
Clean$3,727$5,368$6,278
Average$3,190$4,577$5,324
Rough$2,654$3,785$4,371
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,642$5,361$6,321
Clean$3,398$4,993$5,875
Average$2,909$4,257$4,983
Rough$2,420$3,520$4,091
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,361$6,665$7,949
Clean$4,068$6,207$7,388
Average$3,483$5,292$6,266
Rough$2,897$4,376$5,144
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota SXT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,074$6,272$7,498
Clean$3,800$5,842$6,969
Average$3,253$4,980$5,910
Rough$2,706$4,119$4,852
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,451$8,682$10,480
Clean$5,085$8,085$9,740
Average$4,353$6,893$8,261
Rough$3,621$5,701$6,782
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,207$5,626$6,424
Clean$3,925$5,239$5,970
Average$3,360$4,467$5,064
Rough$2,795$3,694$4,157
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,662$5,542$6,592
Clean$3,416$5,162$6,127
Average$2,925$4,401$5,197
Rough$2,433$3,639$4,266
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,182$5,615$6,421
Clean$3,901$5,229$5,968
Average$3,340$4,458$5,061
Rough$2,778$3,687$4,155
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,723$6,764$7,907
Clean$4,406$6,300$7,349
Average$3,772$5,370$6,233
Rough$3,138$4,441$5,117
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,975$4,738$5,720
Clean$2,776$4,413$5,317
Average$2,376$3,762$4,509
Rough$1,977$3,111$3,702
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota SXT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,077$7,271$8,498
Clean$4,736$6,772$7,899
Average$4,054$5,773$6,699
Rough$3,373$4,775$5,499
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,959$4,780$5,248
Clean$3,694$4,451$4,877
Average$3,162$3,795$4,137
Rough$2,631$3,138$3,396
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,494$5,612$6,245
Clean$4,192$5,226$5,804
Average$3,589$4,455$4,923
Rough$2,986$3,685$4,041
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,682$4,987$5,720
Clean$3,435$4,645$5,317
Average$2,941$3,960$4,509
Rough$2,446$3,275$3,702
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,440$3,886$4,691
Clean$2,276$3,619$4,360
Average$1,949$3,085$3,698
Rough$1,621$2,552$3,035
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota Sport 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,326$7,220$8,283
Clean$4,969$6,724$7,698
Average$4,254$5,733$6,529
Rough$3,539$4,741$5,360
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota TRX 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,203$7,434$8,683
Clean$4,854$6,924$8,070
Average$4,155$5,902$6,844
Rough$3,457$4,881$5,619
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota Sport 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,937$5,231$5,959
Clean$3,673$4,872$5,539
Average$3,145$4,153$4,697
Rough$2,616$3,435$3,856
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota SXT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,691$10,657$12,864
Clean$6,242$9,925$11,956
Average$5,344$8,461$10,140
Rough$4,446$6,998$8,325
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,355$4,577$5,263
Clean$3,129$4,262$4,892
Average$2,679$3,634$4,149
Rough$2,229$3,005$3,406
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota TRX 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,169$5,593$6,393
Clean$3,889$5,209$5,942
Average$3,329$4,440$5,039
Rough$2,770$3,672$4,137
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,061$5,459$6,245
Clean$3,789$5,084$5,804
Average$3,244$4,334$4,923
Rough$2,698$3,585$4,041
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota TRX 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,202$5,850$6,773
Clean$3,920$5,448$6,295
Average$3,356$4,644$5,339
Rough$2,792$3,841$4,383
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,621$6,839$8,622
Clean$3,378$6,369$8,013
Average$2,892$5,430$6,796
Rough$2,406$4,490$5,579
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,212$5,796$6,684
Clean$3,929$5,398$6,212
Average$3,364$4,602$5,269
Rough$2,798$3,806$4,325
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Dakota Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,121$4,983$5,473
Clean$3,845$4,641$5,087
Average$3,292$3,956$4,314
Rough$2,738$3,272$3,542
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Dodge Dakota on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,276 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,619 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Dakota is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,276 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,619 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Dodge Dakota, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,276 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,619 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Dodge Dakota. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Dodge Dakota and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Dodge Dakota ranges from $1,621 to $4,691, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Dodge Dakota is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.