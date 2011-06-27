Used 2008 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews

2nd dakota bluedak , 12/18/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought this 08 crew cab to replace my 01 ext. Cab due to growing family. I loved my 01, and this one is starting to grow on me. The new 4.7 has much more power than the prior version. I have 28k on the truck, and no mechanical problems yet. I guess my 2 gripes with the 08 are the interior feels a little cheap (few rattles from arm rest and more plasticky overall than my 01). And the 05 to current dakotas sit too low to the ground, esp. Compared to Tacoma and frontier. But I like it overall and would buy my 3rd Dakota in the future. Mpg 16-17 in mixed driving, similar to my 01 4.7, except with about 70 more hp. Report Abuse

Luv the new Dakota Phil in the Burbs , 08/01/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Just picked up my 08 Dakota. Turned in a Ram for this little beauty. Very impressed with the looks, interior, and drive-ability of this truck. This is a very capable truck in a smaller package. Very easy for the wife to maneuver in traffic. Vehicle fit and finish is excellent. Better on gas than my old Hemi. Interior is very quite and the upgraded stereo is very crisp and clear. Really like the Sirius radio option. Had an issue finding room to store all my gear from the Ram. Solved by mounting on of the collapse-able bins from interior to the truck bed with sheet metal screws.

Great Truck builder04 , 12/26/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd truck in 5 years, and I must say my favorite. I bought the v6 because I drive so much and its better on gas. Love the looks of this truck, and the interior is like a luxury car. Never liked the exterior of the Dakota till the 08 came out. They are giving 08's away, mine was 10k off MSRP. The quad cab is very roomy, drives and handles way better than my 06 Titan. This is the top of the small truck class. I looked at and test drove a Canyon Z71 and a Nismo Frontier, and I was surprised that I liked The Dakota so much better.

Awesome Truck EMT Ryan , 08/11/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I was looking for a nice truck that was fully loaded, but wasn't too large. After comparing all of the models available, I noticed that the smaller, almost car-sized trucks were comparable to price of the Dakota. After taking it for a quick test drive, I immediately noticed that the V6 Magnum had the power that could be used if needed. Great interior - almost nice enough to be considered luxury - and all the features you could ask for. Great ride all in all. I average 18-22mpg combined, which isn't too bad for a truck this size. Towed my 16 foot, 1500lb boat with no effort. Nice stock stereo system. New design for the exterior makes the truck look much nicer. Great truck for the money!