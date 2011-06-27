Used 1991 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews
Runs like a champ!
I am the second owner of this vehicle, but it has been in the family since new. The truck was lightly driven for the first 13 years, and then I've put on more regular miles (approx. 15k a year) since 2004. This truck is a rock and maintenance wise fairly inexpensive to own. The major work I've had done on it since I've owned it is a new drive shaft, new transfer case, and a new power control module.
Great Truck!
So much power for such a light truck- handles like a sports car...many things break at same time...favorite vehicle ever owned-
91 Dakota ext cab se v-8
Best in its class...
My Best Truck Ever
Totally dependable. No trouble except a sqweeky seat belt. Terrific engine (4.7liter) Good auto Trans. Will buy again.
dodge junk
Such have been painted bright yellow with green tailgate. Dodge Won't do any thing. Sold it with 86000 miles Transmission,transfir case,lifters,brakes every 6 mounths on front,drive shaft out of balane, Radiater Was a complete piece of junk. Brought it new.Hardy ever used the 4 wheel drive and it still fell apart. I was 49 years old when I got this junk from dodge, Never another dodge product.
