  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 1991 Dodge Dakota
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Dakota
5(43%)4(29%)3(14%)2(0%)1(14%)
3.9
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Dakotas for sale
List Price Estimate
$832 - $1,765
Used Dakota for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Runs like a champ!

tice75, 04/18/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I am the second owner of this vehicle, but it has been in the family since new. The truck was lightly driven for the first 13 years, and then I've put on more regular miles (approx. 15k a year) since 2004. This truck is a rock and maintenance wise fairly inexpensive to own. The major work I've had done on it since I've owned it is a new drive shaft, new transfer case, and a new power control module.

Report Abuse

Great Truck!

kristen, 05/03/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

So much power for such a light truck- handles like a sports car...many things break at same time...favorite vehicle ever owned-

Report Abuse

91 Dakota ext cab se v-8

Keith J., 12/07/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Best in its class...

Report Abuse

My Best Truck Ever

gefilteman, 03/27/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Totally dependable. No trouble except a sqweeky seat belt. Terrific engine (4.7liter) Good auto Trans. Will buy again.

Report Abuse

dodge junk

willy1, 10/10/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Such have been painted bright yellow with green tailgate. Dodge Won't do any thing. Sold it with 86000 miles Transmission,transfir case,lifters,brakes every 6 mounths on front,drive shaft out of balane, Radiater Was a complete piece of junk. Brought it new.Hardy ever used the 4 wheel drive and it still fell apart. I was 49 years old when I got this junk from dodge, Never another dodge product.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Dakotas for sale

Related Used 1991 Dodge Dakota info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles