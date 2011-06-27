Used 1991 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews

Runs like a champ! tice75 , 04/18/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I am the second owner of this vehicle, but it has been in the family since new. The truck was lightly driven for the first 13 years, and then I've put on more regular miles (approx. 15k a year) since 2004. This truck is a rock and maintenance wise fairly inexpensive to own. The major work I've had done on it since I've owned it is a new drive shaft, new transfer case, and a new power control module. Report Abuse

Great Truck! kristen , 05/03/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful So much power for such a light truck- handles like a sports car...many things break at same time...favorite vehicle ever owned- Report Abuse

91 Dakota ext cab se v-8 Keith J. , 12/07/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Best in its class... Report Abuse

My Best Truck Ever gefilteman , 03/27/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Totally dependable. No trouble except a sqweeky seat belt. Terrific engine (4.7liter) Good auto Trans. Will buy again. Report Abuse