Used 1991 Dodge Dakota for Sale Near Me

185 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Dakota Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 185 listings
  • 1993 Dodge Dakota
    used

    1993 Dodge Dakota

    140,407 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1995 Dodge Dakota
    used

    1995 Dodge Dakota

    110,430 miles

    $3,995

    Details
  • 1996 Dodge Dakota
    used

    1996 Dodge Dakota

    80,529 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 1998 Dodge Dakota Sport
    used

    1998 Dodge Dakota Sport

    200,245 miles
    Lemon history, 5 Owners, Lease

    $6,000

    Details
  • 1998 Dodge Dakota SLT
    used

    1998 Dodge Dakota SLT

    52,093 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,988

    Details
  • 1998 Dodge Dakota SLT
    used

    1998 Dodge Dakota SLT

    181,220 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,480

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT
    used

    2000 Dodge Dakota SLT

    73,384 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,690

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT
    used

    2000 Dodge Dakota SLT

    139,702 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT
    used

    2000 Dodge Dakota SLT

    124,506 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,490

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Dakota SLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Dodge Dakota SLT

    100,706 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $3,023 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Dakota ST in Red
    used

    2005 Dodge Dakota ST

    106,767 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,100

    $1,492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Dakota SLT in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Dakota SLT

    79,987 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,319

    $1,289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Dakota SLT in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Dodge Dakota SLT

    117,913 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,490

    $1,808 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Dakota SLT in Red
    used

    2005 Dodge Dakota SLT

    111,285 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,950

    $3,758 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Dakota SLT in White
    used

    2006 Dodge Dakota SLT

    87,701 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,999

    $1,753 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Dakota SLT in White
    used

    2006 Dodge Dakota SLT

    181,218 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,500

    $1,415 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Dakota SLT in Red
    used

    2006 Dodge Dakota SLT

    187,283 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    $2,458 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Dakota SLT in Red
    used

    2005 Dodge Dakota SLT

    132,291 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,511

    $1,252 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Dakota searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 185 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 1991 Dodge Dakota

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Dakota

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Dakota
Overall Consumer Rating
3.97 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (43%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 1
    (14%)
Runs like a champ!
tice75,04/18/2009
I am the second owner of this vehicle, but it has been in the family since new. The truck was lightly driven for the first 13 years, and then I've put on more regular miles (approx. 15k a year) since 2004. This truck is a rock and maintenance wise fairly inexpensive to own. The major work I've had done on it since I've owned it is a new drive shaft, new transfer case, and a new power control module.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Dakota
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to