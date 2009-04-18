Used 1991 Dodge Dakota for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 140,407 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Korf Continental Ford - Julesburg / Colorado
ONLY 40,000 Miles! 4x4, DUAL BRIGHT PWR REMOTE LOW-MOUNT EXTE. PWR CONVENIENCE PKG-INC: PWR WINDOWS/.WHY BUY FROM USKORF Autogroup is locally owned, locally operated and locally involved. That means we put our customers first, before everything else. Proudly serving Yuma, Brush, Julesburg, Sterling and all Northeastern Colorado. Call us today for all automotive needs. We believe that everyone deserves to drive a newer, nicer car today.OPTION PACKAGESPWR CONVENIENCE PKG-INC: PWR WINDOWS/DOOR LOCKS (N/A W/23C, 24C OR 26C QUICK-ORDER PKG), DUAL BRIGHT PWR REMOTE LOW-MOUNT EXTERIOR 6"X 9" MIRRORS (REQ: 23D, 24D, 26D, 23F, 24F OR 26F QUICK-ORDER PKG).Dealer Price may include rebates and/or incentives, some of which may only be available to select or qualifying consumers. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7GG23X7PS103705
Stock: 103705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 110,430 miles
$3,995
Mease Motors - Jonestown / Pennsylvania
Check out this 1995 Dodge Dakota Base before someone takes it home!*Get Your Money's Worth for this Dodge Dakota with These Options *Vinyl 60/40 split front bench seat w/center armrest, Urethane anti-chip lower body-side protective coating, Tinted glass, Tailgate-mounted center high-mounted stop lamp, Stainless steel exhaust system, Sound insulation, Soft cloth-covered headliner, Single electric horn, Side window demisters, Rear seat belts w/shoulder harness.*Make a Reliable Purchase *According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 21 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Mease Motors Auto Sales located at 2828 State Route 72, Jonestown, PA 17038 can get you a dependable Dakota today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7GG23X2SS290666
Stock: M4231A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 80,529 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
Champion Chevrolet - Athens / Alabama
This 1996 Dodge Dakota has less than 81k miles.. INTERNET DEAL*** Tired of the same dull drive? Well change up things with this versatile Truck.. Stunning! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee... Other features include: 2 Doors, RWD, Intermittent window wipers, Power steering...Buy Like a Champion!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Dodge Dakota with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7FL26X0TS643393
Stock: C5390A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 200,245 milesLemon history, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,000
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
Sport trim, Flame Red Clear Coat exterior. AIR CONDITIONING, FOG LAMPS, ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/CASSE... 5.9L (360) MPI V8 "MAGNUM" ENGINE, PWR CONVENIENCE GROUP, R/T SPORT GROUP, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: . Privacy Glass, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: R/T SPORT GROUP cloth high-back bucket seats, sport suspension, HD rear stabilizer bar, leather-wrapped steering wheel, body-color bumpers, cruise control, tilt steering, light group, cloth door trim panel, HD sound insulation pkg, cloth-covered sunvisors, P225/55R17 BSW tires, 17" forged aluminum wheels, 3.90 sure grip axle, "Dakota R/T" badging, 5.9L (360) MPI V8 "MAGNUM" ENGINE, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/CASSETTE, COMPACT DISC, GRAPHIC EQUALIZER Infinity speaker system, PWR CONVENIENCE GROUP pwr windows/door locks, remote keyless entry system, FOG LAMPS. MORE ABOUT US: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Dodge Dakota Sport with 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7GL22Z9WS671712
Stock: 7379D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 52,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988
Dossett Buick GMC - Tupelo / Mississippi
We love our customers, we treat them like family. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!!! Less than 53k Miles*** It's ready for anything!!!! Come and get it*** Runs mint! Safety equipment includes: Passenger Airbag - Cancellable...Other features include: 2 Doors, RWD, Split-bench rear seats, Clock - In-radio display, Pickup Bed Type - Regular...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Dodge Dakota SLT with 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7GL22X8WS629014
Stock: UV13020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 181,220 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,480
Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service - Van Wert / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Dodge Dakota SLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7FL26X7WS766368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,384 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,690
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
NICE TRUCK!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7FL26X8YS533604
Stock: 20-228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,702 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,500
Speedway Auto Mall - Machesney Park / Illinois
White 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT RWD Magnum 3.9L V6 SMPI Magnum 3.9L V6 SMPI.Odometer is 13358 miles below market average!*Cheapest Prices *Greatest Selection *Highest Trade in value *Best Financing Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT with Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7GL22X9YS691962
Stock: 272361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 124,506 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,490
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
2000 Dodge Dakota Base RWD Good Tires, Recent Local Trade, Trailer Tow Package, 2D Standard Cab, Magnum 3.9L V6 SMPI. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7FL26X5YS716328
Stock: P2111A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 100,706 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$3,023 Below Market
A New England Auto and Truck Superstore - Suffield / Connecticut
2005 Dodge Dakota: 4.7 L V8, 4x4, all the options including heated seats. Clean CarFax with service records. Call 860-623-1427 to make an appointment for your test drive!! **Financing Available**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Dakota SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HW48NX5S321134
Stock: 321134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,767 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,100$1,492 Below Market
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
NICE local Trade-In**, Clean Carfax**, Tow Package**, Android Auto, Appearance Package, Power Package, Club Cab, Magnum 3.7L V6, 4WD, Red, Front Floor Mats, Quick Order Package 23C. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 34353 miles below market average! Red 2005 Dodge Dakota ST Magnum 3.7L V6 Andy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Dakota ST with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HW22KX5S187955
Stock: G20616B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 79,987 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,319$1,289 Below Market
Piles Chevrolet Buick - Dry Ridge / Kentucky
Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2005 Dodge Dakota SLT 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 MPI 4.7L V8 MPI, 4WD.Odometer is 36874 miles below market average!Low Price, Low Pressure & Working to make every deal!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HW42N05S220399
Stock: 8163T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 117,913 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,490$1,808 Below Market
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
DODGE! iTS A TOUGH ONE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Dakota SLT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HE48N25S109539
Stock: 20-280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,285 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950$3,758 Below Market
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Dakota SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HW48N55S327763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,701 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999$1,753 Below Market
12K And Under Motors - Nicholasville / Kentucky
This four wheel drive 2006 Dodge Dakota 4WD SLT X-Cab Auto features a Bright White Exterior with a Med Slate Gray Cloth Interior and has only 87,701 miles. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This Dodge Dakota Includes Keyless Entry, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Single-Disc CD Player MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 20.0 Highway MPG and 16.0 City MPG! This Dodge Dakota comes Factory equipped with an impressive 6cyl, 3.7l, 210.0hp engine, an 4-speed automatic 42rle transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include All Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Spare Tire (Full Size), Power Locks, Gasoline Engine, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering INTERIOR OPTIONS: Cloth Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Bench Seat (Split), Reading Light(s), Bench Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Privacy Glass SAFETY OPTIONS: Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag, Airbag On/Off Switch Don't forget it also has Keyless Entry , an Auxiliary Power Outlet , and Single-Disc CD Changer .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HW42K26S557650
Stock: 557650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-04-2019
- 181,218 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500$1,415 Below Market
Waikem Subaru - Massillon / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Dakota SLT with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HE48N46S702305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 187,283 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900$2,458 Below Market
Prostrollo Motor Sales - Huron / South Dakota
We are open for business and were prioritizing your health and safety. Deals made over the phone or email, complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade value. We will deliver your vehicle and paperwork. Call 800-766-6411 today to schedule your test drive! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2006 Dodge Dakota SLT 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 MPI Red Local Trade, 16 x 8.0 Cast Aluminum Wheels, CD player, Cloth Bucket Seats, Floor Console, Front Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Tilt steering wheel. Serviced and Inspected by our award winning service department!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Dakota SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HW48N06S703903
Stock: WA227S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 132,291 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,511$1,252 Below Market
Serra Toyota of Traverse City - Traverse City / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HW48N15S260949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Dakota searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Dakota
- 5(43%)
- 4(29%)
- 3(14%)
- 1(14%)