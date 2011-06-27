  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,448$24,126$26,954
Clean$20,931$23,528$26,258
Average$19,897$22,331$24,865
Rough$18,862$21,134$23,473
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,392$29,741$32,231
Clean$26,731$29,003$31,398
Average$25,410$27,528$29,733
Rough$24,089$26,053$28,068
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,243$24,300$26,478
Clean$21,706$23,697$25,795
Average$20,634$22,492$24,427
Rough$19,561$21,287$23,059
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,265$26,168$29,236
Clean$22,704$25,519$28,481
Average$21,582$24,222$26,971
Rough$20,460$22,924$25,461
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,813$21,786$23,874
Clean$19,336$21,246$23,258
Average$18,380$20,165$22,024
Rough$17,425$19,084$20,791
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger T/A Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,529$28,441$30,472
Clean$25,889$27,736$29,685
Average$24,610$26,325$28,111
Rough$23,331$24,915$26,537
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,010$25,883$28,916
Clean$22,455$25,241$28,169
Average$21,346$23,957$26,675
Rough$20,236$22,673$25,182
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,651$19,558$21,575
Clean$17,225$19,073$21,018
Average$16,374$18,103$19,904
Rough$15,523$17,132$18,789
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger T/A 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,053$27,233$29,543
Clean$24,449$26,558$28,780
Average$23,241$25,207$27,253
Rough$22,033$23,856$25,727
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,277$44,660$49,293
Clean$39,306$43,552$48,020
Average$37,363$41,337$45,474
Rough$35,421$39,122$42,927
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,028$32,136$34,377
Clean$29,304$31,339$33,489
Average$27,856$29,745$31,713
Rough$26,408$28,151$29,937
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,323$36,466$38,746
Clean$33,495$35,561$37,745
Average$31,840$33,753$35,744
Rough$30,185$31,944$33,742
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,630$32,041$34,597
Clean$28,916$31,246$33,704
Average$27,487$29,657$31,916
Rough$26,058$28,068$30,129
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,035$29,218$31,534
Clean$26,383$28,493$30,720
Average$25,079$27,044$29,091
Rough$23,776$25,595$27,462
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Dodge Challenger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Dodge Challenger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,225 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,073 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Challenger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Dodge Challenger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,225 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,073 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Dodge Challenger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Dodge Challenger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,225 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,073 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Dodge Challenger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Dodge Challenger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Dodge Challenger ranges from $15,523 to $21,575, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Dodge Challenger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.