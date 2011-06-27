Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,448
|$24,126
|$26,954
|Clean
|$20,931
|$23,528
|$26,258
|Average
|$19,897
|$22,331
|$24,865
|Rough
|$18,862
|$21,134
|$23,473
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,392
|$29,741
|$32,231
|Clean
|$26,731
|$29,003
|$31,398
|Average
|$25,410
|$27,528
|$29,733
|Rough
|$24,089
|$26,053
|$28,068
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,243
|$24,300
|$26,478
|Clean
|$21,706
|$23,697
|$25,795
|Average
|$20,634
|$22,492
|$24,427
|Rough
|$19,561
|$21,287
|$23,059
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,265
|$26,168
|$29,236
|Clean
|$22,704
|$25,519
|$28,481
|Average
|$21,582
|$24,222
|$26,971
|Rough
|$20,460
|$22,924
|$25,461
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,813
|$21,786
|$23,874
|Clean
|$19,336
|$21,246
|$23,258
|Average
|$18,380
|$20,165
|$22,024
|Rough
|$17,425
|$19,084
|$20,791
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger T/A Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,529
|$28,441
|$30,472
|Clean
|$25,889
|$27,736
|$29,685
|Average
|$24,610
|$26,325
|$28,111
|Rough
|$23,331
|$24,915
|$26,537
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,010
|$25,883
|$28,916
|Clean
|$22,455
|$25,241
|$28,169
|Average
|$21,346
|$23,957
|$26,675
|Rough
|$20,236
|$22,673
|$25,182
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,651
|$19,558
|$21,575
|Clean
|$17,225
|$19,073
|$21,018
|Average
|$16,374
|$18,103
|$19,904
|Rough
|$15,523
|$17,132
|$18,789
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger T/A 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,053
|$27,233
|$29,543
|Clean
|$24,449
|$26,558
|$28,780
|Average
|$23,241
|$25,207
|$27,253
|Rough
|$22,033
|$23,856
|$25,727
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,277
|$44,660
|$49,293
|Clean
|$39,306
|$43,552
|$48,020
|Average
|$37,363
|$41,337
|$45,474
|Rough
|$35,421
|$39,122
|$42,927
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,028
|$32,136
|$34,377
|Clean
|$29,304
|$31,339
|$33,489
|Average
|$27,856
|$29,745
|$31,713
|Rough
|$26,408
|$28,151
|$29,937
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,323
|$36,466
|$38,746
|Clean
|$33,495
|$35,561
|$37,745
|Average
|$31,840
|$33,753
|$35,744
|Rough
|$30,185
|$31,944
|$33,742
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,630
|$32,041
|$34,597
|Clean
|$28,916
|$31,246
|$33,704
|Average
|$27,487
|$29,657
|$31,916
|Rough
|$26,058
|$28,068
|$30,129
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,035
|$29,218
|$31,534
|Clean
|$26,383
|$28,493
|$30,720
|Average
|$25,079
|$27,044
|$29,091
|Rough
|$23,776
|$25,595
|$27,462