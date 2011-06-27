Used 2017 Dodge Challenger Consumer Reviews

My kick ass 2017 dodge challenger Eddie Pitts , 05/10/2017 R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 62 of 66 people found this review helpful I knew exactly what I wanted when I purchased my dodge challenger. I had been looking at the body style since it came back on the market in 2012. I had seen the reviews about it being difficult to see out of and the blind spots and how heavy the car was all the negative stuff. But I remember the dodge challenger form the the early 70's when it was a sexy beast of a muscle car. Then I saw the cars of the later 70's turned into big square blocks of metal and then all of the years of seeing the Honda and the Toyota's rule the road. So when American Muscle started showing back up (even American Muscle made by a french Company out of Mexican Parts in Canada) I got excited. When I finally saw my 2017 challenger with the scat pack, in Yellow Jacket Yellow with black tail stripes and leather interior. I had to have to it. From the moment that I pushed the start button and heard that 6.4 liter rumble to life I got a permanent smile on my face. Since I learned how to drive in the 60's I knew how to adjust my mirrors to eliminate blind spots. You can push the sports mode button and the steering stiffens up enough that you can feel the road properly. The active exhaust sounds so freakin' good that you find your self tuning down the 650 watt alpine sound system to listen to the engines music. The uconnect is intuitive and it almost links your devices to itself. The performance pages give you the option of seeing detailed workings of your car as you cruise and the timers let you keep track of your performance. Plus the launch control and the the programmable features that allow you change the way the car shifts, the stiffness of the steering and other controls makes the care flexible for various conditions. I didn't buy this car hoping for any kind of fuel economy, hell I don't care if everytime that I push the start button someone goes out on the tundra and clubs a baby seal to death. I bought this car because it is a beautiful evil wicked beast that is fun to drive and it makes me happy. If you buy one of these cars for any reason other than that then you will most likely end up bitching and whining about something. If you are a skinny jean wearing half caff/decaff latte drinker you won't like this car. But if you like to feel the road, hear the rumble of an engine, and feel the g-forces push you back in the seat then this is your dream car. I have had my challanger for 3 years now and the car is just as awesome and head turning as it was when it rolled off the showroom. I have not had one single issue other than replacing the factory windsheild wipers. It did take me a little while to get used to taking off without smoking the tires but I finallly got that down. This was my dream car when I bought it and 3 years later it still is. If you buy a car like this for the right reasona it will never dissapoint you. I didn't care if gas was 10 per gallon, I would not have wanted one less horsepower. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

2017 challenger sxt plus Earl , 07/27/2017 SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I'm 63 and have always wanted a Challenger....Worked for 43 yrs cutting meat for a living.. I am recently retired and this is my gift to myself... The car has been awesome, no problems and the dealership and salesman were outstanding to my wife and myself..Went on a little road trip and the car was quiet and tight and was really comfortable to be in.. The only thing I have to get use to his being careful when looking out the mirrors and the back when changing lanes...The view is restricted a bit and you just have to pay attention...Love the car and am looking forward to many years riding in style and comfort...... I have now had my Challenger for seven months and the review I gave when she was new, stands true today...Absolutely love the car, have had no problems with her at all.....The ride is still awesome, comfort and quality of the interior has been top notch... My wife is retiring this coming June and we are going to take the Challenger on the road and hope to see a good bit of this wonderful country... Just a quick update on the ol' Challenger.....Still runs great, looks great, very comfortable....Have had one recall on it for a soft ware update and other than that we are good to go...Went up to Atlanta and back to Jacksonville with my son-in-law to pick his truck, as he and my daughter and their two kids have moved back from Kodiak Al......We ran between 75 and 80 on the interstate and got 31 mpg..... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Dashing through the snow!! the Mailman , 02/14/2018 GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this car to be my daily driver, year 'round, when I'm not driving my import roadster. I've already had several chances to drive in winter conditions and the car is flawless in wet, snowy, icy conditions. The V-6 has plenty of power with 305HP. So far I love everything about it and look forward to, I hope, many miles of service. If Dodge made this model as a convertible my roadster might find itself a new owner. UPDATE: I've had the car for over a year and have 8000+ miles now. Everything I said before has only been re-enforced . I've come to love the heated seats and steering wheel in the winter, and the cooled seats in the summer are a great feature. At this point I can't picture my Challenger not being in my driveway. In upstate NY the GT is a great daily driver. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Super fast, super fun!!! M. Brown , 07/03/2017 SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Fastest car I've ever driven. A ton of fun and great looking with old-school design. Glad I bought it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse