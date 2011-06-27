Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,805
|$11,227
|$13,320
|Clean
|$8,315
|$10,611
|$12,564
|Average
|$7,334
|$9,378
|$11,052
|Rough
|$6,354
|$8,146
|$9,540
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 SRT8 Core 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,411
|$15,421
|$17,211
|Clean
|$12,665
|$14,574
|$16,234
|Average
|$11,171
|$12,882
|$14,281
|Rough
|$9,678
|$11,189
|$12,327
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 C John Varvatos 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,921
|$13,637
|$15,993
|Clean
|$10,313
|$12,889
|$15,086
|Average
|$9,097
|$11,391
|$13,270
|Rough
|$7,881
|$9,894
|$11,455
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,366
|$11,775
|$13,860
|Clean
|$8,845
|$11,128
|$13,074
|Average
|$7,802
|$9,836
|$11,501
|Rough
|$6,759
|$8,543
|$9,927
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,648
|$12,195
|$14,398
|Clean
|$9,111
|$11,526
|$13,581
|Average
|$8,037
|$10,187
|$11,947
|Rough
|$6,963
|$8,848
|$10,313
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,279
|$12,697
|$14,798
|Clean
|$9,707
|$12,000
|$13,958
|Average
|$8,562
|$10,606
|$12,279
|Rough
|$7,418
|$9,212
|$10,599
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,310
|$10,578
|$12,539
|Clean
|$7,847
|$9,997
|$11,827
|Average
|$6,922
|$8,836
|$10,404
|Rough
|$5,997
|$7,675
|$8,981
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 C Luxury Series 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,902
|$14,540
|$16,840
|Clean
|$11,240
|$13,742
|$15,884
|Average
|$9,914
|$12,146
|$13,973
|Rough
|$8,589
|$10,550
|$12,061
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 C John Varvatos 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,568
|$14,389
|$16,838
|Clean
|$10,924
|$13,600
|$15,883
|Average
|$9,636
|$12,020
|$13,972
|Rough
|$8,348
|$10,440
|$12,061
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,850
|$27,618
|$32,607
|Clean
|$20,634
|$26,102
|$30,757
|Average
|$18,201
|$23,070
|$27,056
|Rough
|$15,768
|$20,038
|$23,355
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 C Luxury Series 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,701
|$13,381
|$15,704
|Clean
|$10,105
|$12,646
|$14,813
|Average
|$8,914
|$11,177
|$13,030
|Rough
|$7,722
|$9,709
|$11,248
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,077
|$12,559
|$14,711
|Clean
|$9,516
|$11,870
|$13,877
|Average
|$8,394
|$10,491
|$12,207
|Rough
|$7,272
|$9,112
|$10,537