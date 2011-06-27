  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,805$11,227$13,320
Clean$8,315$10,611$12,564
Average$7,334$9,378$11,052
Rough$6,354$8,146$9,540
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 SRT8 Core 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,411$15,421$17,211
Clean$12,665$14,574$16,234
Average$11,171$12,882$14,281
Rough$9,678$11,189$12,327
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 C John Varvatos 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,921$13,637$15,993
Clean$10,313$12,889$15,086
Average$9,097$11,391$13,270
Rough$7,881$9,894$11,455
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,366$11,775$13,860
Clean$8,845$11,128$13,074
Average$7,802$9,836$11,501
Rough$6,759$8,543$9,927
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,648$12,195$14,398
Clean$9,111$11,526$13,581
Average$8,037$10,187$11,947
Rough$6,963$8,848$10,313
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,279$12,697$14,798
Clean$9,707$12,000$13,958
Average$8,562$10,606$12,279
Rough$7,418$9,212$10,599
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,310$10,578$12,539
Clean$7,847$9,997$11,827
Average$6,922$8,836$10,404
Rough$5,997$7,675$8,981
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 C Luxury Series 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,902$14,540$16,840
Clean$11,240$13,742$15,884
Average$9,914$12,146$13,973
Rough$8,589$10,550$12,061
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 C John Varvatos 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,568$14,389$16,838
Clean$10,924$13,600$15,883
Average$9,636$12,020$13,972
Rough$8,348$10,440$12,061
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,850$27,618$32,607
Clean$20,634$26,102$30,757
Average$18,201$23,070$27,056
Rough$15,768$20,038$23,355
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 C Luxury Series 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,701$13,381$15,704
Clean$10,105$12,646$14,813
Average$8,914$11,177$13,030
Rough$7,722$9,709$11,248
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,077$12,559$14,711
Clean$9,516$11,870$13,877
Average$8,394$10,491$12,207
Rough$7,272$9,112$10,537
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Chrysler 300 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,847 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,997 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chrysler 300 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,847 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,997 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Chrysler 300, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,847 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,997 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Chrysler 300. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Chrysler 300 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Chrysler 300 ranges from $5,997 to $12,539, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Chrysler 300 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.