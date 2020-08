Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for Sale Near Me

Purifoy Chevrolet - Fort Lupton / Colorado

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT Silver Birch Metallic 4WD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 16" x 6.5" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels, 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Power Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floormats, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Camper-Style Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear audio controls, Rear Chrome Step Bumper w/Pad, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spare Tire Lock, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCGK23U94F179354

Stock: 20-87TA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020