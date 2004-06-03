Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Pros & Cons
- Powerful drivetrain, competitive tow ratings, innovative features, spacious cabins.
- Low-quality interior materials, questionable build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A strong drivetrain, combined with a capable suspension and numerous available options, makes this truck a solid choice for those who need a little more capability than your average half-ton.
2004 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bought this truck used with 115,000 miles on it for a bargin price at the GM dealer. Wow! Nice! I've owned many of work trucks but this one is the beast of beasts. 15 city & highway, pulling or empty is consistant. Power going up hills equal to running on level ground.Expensive to maintain, yes, but, a small price in comparision with total reliability. Bounced between Ford & GM, but now, I'm totally sold on GM. I've never owned a new truck, it's the used ones that really prove themselves...LME-DJ tested!
i bought my 2004 chevy 2500hd 2dr 2wd longbed regular cab from my stepdad and its been great. He bought it brand new for quite a bit of money and sold it to me because he wanted a new truck for the farm. it has 217,000 miles and has never had to have it in the shop. the biggest thing i've had to do with it is put new tires on it. Its very reliable. I love this truck to death. I hate the gas mileage, but i have way more power than any other 3/4 ton truck i know. i wish it was a duramax but hey, im not complaining. it holds its value very well, and looks great. the tranny and engine aren't showing any signs of quitting so im good. i suggest this truck for anyone pulling a trailer or camper.
Love this truck. Never short on power. Put a kn intake on it and power and acceleration has improved even more. Me and my wifes daily driver have had problems with electronics and radio luckily covered under warranty. Despite problems though me and my wife still love this truck, however I have not ever seen this truck get over 15 mpg city or hwy. I want to know what you guys getting 17 are doing. Overall great dependable and more than able truck. I would put it against Ford, Dodge, or Toyota any day
Powerful and Classy. It could use better fuel mileage. It has everything a Tahoe could have but it has a bed. Worth getting the Lt package.
Features & Specs
|4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
FAQ
The least-expensive 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 is the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,125.
More about the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Overview
The Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500 Crew Cab, Silverado 2500 Regular Cab, Silverado 2500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Silverado 2500 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 Silverado 2500.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.
