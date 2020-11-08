Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for Sale Near Me

Shelor Motor Mile - Christiansburg / Virginia

Clean. 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Fourth Passenger Door, CD Player, AUTOTRAC ACTIVE 4WD TRANSFER CASE, DUAL 6-WAY PWR SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 RECLINING SPLIT BENCH.. 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUT... LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE CD Player, Chrome Wheels, Fourth Passenger Door. Third Passenger Door, Keyless Entry, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD HD aux trans oil cooler, trans temp gauge, DUAL 6-WAY PWR SEATS, AUTOTRAC ACTIVE 4WD TRANSFER CASE, LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL premium carbon fiber friction plates, FRONT 40/20/40 RECLINING SPLIT BENCH SEAT center fold-down storage armrest, manual driver/passenger lumbar (STD). Local Trade-In

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCGK29U21Z124780

Stock: CV200172B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020