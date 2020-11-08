Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for Sale Near Me
- 247,693 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,800
Green Cove Auto Sales - Green Cove Springs / Florida
***SPECIAL CARS FOR SPECIAL PEOPLE*** JUST TRADED!! RUNS GREAT!!, 4 Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD. Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX.This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, with no warranty or claims made by the dealer. Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $99 Electronic Filing Fee and dealer pre-delivery service fee in the amount of $499 which charge represents cost and profit to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting and adjusting used vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale As-Is, our way of selling higher mileage vehicles and passing the savings on to you. Come see why we have the cleanest cars in the Cove! Call us today at 904-531-9484 or visit us on the web at www.greencoveautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK29U31Z256592
Stock: GPDKE50402A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 100,470 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,143
Vande Hey Brantmeier Chevrolet Buick - Chilton / Wisconsin
LOCAL TRADE IN. NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX. A Silverado 2500 LS Extended Cab 4WD in Dk Gray Metallic with Dk Charcoal CUSTOM CLOTH Interior. KEY FEATURES Include: PAINTED FIBERGLASS RUNNING BOARDS/WHEEL FLARES, 5TH WHEEL HITCH, HD SUSPENSION, TRAILERING SPECIAL EQUIPMENT AND A WEIGHT DISTRIBUTING PLATFORM HITCH. PERFORMANCE FEATURES Include: VORTEC 6000 V8 Engine and a HEAVY DUTY 4 Speed Automatic Transmission. 3.73 Rear Axle, LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL, Engine Oil Cooling and a HEAVY DUTY Transmission Cooling System. INTERIOR FEATURES Include: 6 WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT, Power Windows & Power Locks, Tilt & Cruise Control, Overhead Console, Air Conditioning w/DUAL ZONE CONTROL, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and 6 ENHANCED AUDIO SPEAKERS. EXTERIOR FEATURES Include: 16' POLISHED Aluminum Wheels, Electric Rear Window Defogger and POWER FOLD/ADJUSTABLE Outside HEATED Mirrors. SAFETY FEATURES Include: REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, Security System, 4 Wheel Disc Brakes and ABS Brakes.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS with AWD/4WD, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK29U33Z265859
Stock: 13424B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 264,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$2,999
Sell's Auto Center - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
PUBLIC NOTICE: This vehicle will go to the AUCTION or be sold to a WHOLESALER in 10 days. We are offering it to the public at a WHOLESALE COST!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with Standard Cab, 8ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGC24UX1Z100702
Stock: 125B20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,868 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,989
Shelor Motor Mile - Christiansburg / Virginia
Chevrolet Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram prices include current factory rebates and incentives some of which may require financing through the manufacturer and/or the customer must own/trade a certain make of vehicle. Residency restrictions apply see dealer for details and restrictions. All pricing and details are believed to be accurate but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region as will incentives and are subject to change.Clean. 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Fourth Passenger Door, CD Player, AUTOTRAC ACTIVE 4WD TRANSFER CASE, DUAL 6-WAY PWR SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 RECLINING SPLIT BENCH.. 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUT... LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL SEE MORE! SHELOR VALUE FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. "Cheap Cars" on the Motor Mile provides another vehicle segment to our already considerable selection. These are vehicles that did not meet our retail standards for Shelor Used Car Certification, but still provide affordable transportation. Some vehicles may have mechanical issues. The inspection process includes an internal inspection as well as a State Inspection. Non-State Inspection mechanical items that did not meet standards will be noted. Not all mechanical issues will be known at the time of inspection or at the time of sale. These vehicles include a 30 Day 1,000 mile limited powertrain warranty where the dealer will pay 25% of parts and labor for a covered repair and customer pays 75% of parts and labor for a covered repair. All service work must be performed by a Shelor service facility. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE CD Player, Chrome Wheels, Fourth Passenger Door. Third Passenger Door, Keyless Entry, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD HD aux trans oil cooler, trans temp gauge, DUAL 6-WAY PWR SEATS, AUTOTRAC ACTIVE 4WD TRANSFER CASE, LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL premium carbon fiber friction plates, FRONT 40/20/40 RECLINING SPLIT BENCH SEAT center fold-down storage armrest, manual driver/passenger lumbar (STD). Local Trade-In Tax DMV Fees & $597 processing fee are not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. Vehicle information and equipment is based off standard equipment as decoded from VIN and may vary from vehicle to vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK29U21Z124780
Stock: CV200172B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 77,758 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,495
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 6.0L LT Crew Cab. 2 Owner Silverado with a Clean Car-fax! Extremely Clean in and out!!! ONLY 77,000 MILES! First owner had it for over 14 years! This truck is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, tinted windows, spray in bed liner, cruise control, towing package, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGC23U94F113674
Stock: 21138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,805 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$6,495
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS! This truck has options including a 5.3L V8 Engine, Aftermarket Radio, Bed Liner, New Transmission That Has A Transferable Warranty, Tow Package, AC, Cloth Seats, 4 Owners, Clean Title, and more! There are hail dings on the hood and rust over the passenger side wheel well - as seen in pictures. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call at 402.991.1112 now! Please note that we are helping a private party sell this truck on consignment and do not store it at our location. If you would like to see the truck in person, give us a call at 402.991.1112! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS with Extended Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCFC29T1YE254745
Stock: COC254745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 102,259 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,899
Watseka Ford Lincoln - Watseka / Illinois
Reliable. Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, 4x4, Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats OPTION PACKAGES: DIFFERENTIAL, LOCKING, HEAVY-DUTY, REAR, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY includes ttrailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, 7-way to 4-way trailer adapter, instrument panel jumper wiring harness for electric trailer brake controller, and 1-way sealed connector for center high-mounted stop/brake lamp. Also includes (K47) Air cleaner, high capacity, MIRRORS, OUTSIDE REARVIEW, POWER, HEATED, CAMPER-STYLE includes power extending arms and turn signal indicators, ENGINE, VORTEC 6000 V8 SFI (300 HP [223.8 kW] @ 4400 rpm, 360 lb.-ft. [486.6 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, TOW/HAUL MODE AND (KNP) COOLING, EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER (STD). Rear Seat Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Bucket Seats. Never Been Wrecked VEHICLE REVIEWS: newCarTestDrive.com explains "Silverado rides, handles BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Located in Watseka, IL, Watseka Ford-Lincoln is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with Watseka Ford-Lincoln a good one for the life of your vehicle. Pricing analysis performed on 8/11/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK23U44F191606
Stock: L6107A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 173,217 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Next2New - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This older 2000 Chevy Silverado 2500 with the 6.0L is a nice truck. The longbox will allow you to haul a ton of things and to get a bunch of things done. It comes equipped with fog lights, trailer hitch, wheels-alloy, center console, front bucket seats, rear bench seat, am/fm stereo, CD player, air conditioning, cloth interior, cruise control, intermittent wipers, leather wrapped steering wheel, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, trip computer, airbag-driver, airbag-passenger, 4 wheel disc brakes, vehicle anti-theft, tachometer, trip odometer, 12V power outlet, floormats, tonneau cover, trailering brake, 4WD, full size spare tire, power steering, and tow package. Stop in today to drive your next new truck and to speak to one of our sales professionals!! We have extended service contracts and financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK29U4YE306160
Stock: 13051A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 270,541 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
Pruitt Ford - Burkburnett / Texas
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, 4WD. Just Let Pruitt Do It!!! (Picture may not represent actual vehicle, stock photo may be used at times)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK23U74F240667
Stock: HL1469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 77,212 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,900
Dick Genthe Chevrolet - Southgate / Michigan
Family owned, home of the FREE 2 year maintenance package!!! Outfitted with a anti-lock brakes, this 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS is a true steal. This one's available at the low price of $19,900. This extended pickup 4x4 is one of the safest you could buy. It earned a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Music-lovers won't want to get off the road with great audio features CD player. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK29U3YE244590
Stock: 23098M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,659 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999
Purifoy Chevrolet - Fort Lupton / Colorado
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT Silver Birch Metallic 4WD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 16" x 6.5" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels, 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Power Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floormats, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Camper-Style Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear audio controls, Rear Chrome Step Bumper w/Pad, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spare Tire Lock, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Vehicle pricing includes all offers, incentives, delivery and a $499 D&H Fee which is charged to everybody by state and federal law and represents costs and additional profit to the dealer for items such as inspection, cleaning and adjusting vehicles plus preparing documents related to the sale. Rebate availability or other incentives are subject to restrictions, including without limitation, geographic limitations. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, finance charges, title, license, transportation costs, emissions testing fees or other fees unless itemized in math box. All payments and prices are subject to approved credit. Any monthly payment calculator which may be offered on this website is an estimate only. All prices, rebates, offers, specifications, photos, and availability are subject to change without notice. Contact us to confirm current information. MPG estimates on this website are EPA estimates for the vehicle when it was new. Every effort is made to ensure display of accurate data, however the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. If any vehicle has an unavailable photo, please contact us to obtain photos. Options, specifications, pricing, photos, and availability are subject to change without notice. Used vehicles may be subject to manufacturer recalls that have not been repaired. Please contact the manufacturer for recall information before purchasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK23U94F179354
Stock: 20-87TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 209,396 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,599
Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana
Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality used vehicles from $5000 to $15000. We offer easy financing for all credit situations bad credit financing is NO PROBLEM! That is what makes us the best place in michiana to buy your next pre owned car truck or SUV. Check out all of our inventory at HeadersAuto.com or stop in and see us at 1530 E McKinley Ave. Mishawaka Indiana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK29U9YE350204
Stock: 20-581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 206,128 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,295
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge JeepRAM - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGC23U34F127375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 199,262 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,245
Romans Motor Co - Independence / Kansas
*Family owned since 1967* 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS Olympic White LS 4D Crew Cab RWD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Trailering Hitch Platform, Transmission Temperature Gauge, 16' x 6.5' Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels, 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floormats, Compass, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Heated Camper-Style Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear Chrome Step Bumper w/Pad, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Trailering Hitch Platform, Transmission Temperature Gauge. Recent Arrival! All internet pricing includes A TRADE IN ASSISTANCE MUST HAVE A 2012 OR NEWER TRADE IN AND MUST FINANCE WITH DEALER ..FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE E-MAIL US AT bryan@romansgm.com OR CALL US AT ***620-331-4700***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGC23U34F198088
Stock: 10035C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
